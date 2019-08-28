Thailand's royal consort flashes camo, guns and planes
General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi is seen in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters, August 27, 2019. Thailand's palace website crashed on Monday after it released unprecedented pictures of the king's consort in a fighter jet, wearing a crop...more
King Maha Vajiralongkorn and General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi pose at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. The unusually candid pictures of King Maha Vajiralongkorn's consort, 34-year-old Major-General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, were released along...more
The king named Sineenat, a former nurse and his bodyguard, as Royal Noble Consort on his birthday last month. It was the first such appointment in almost a century, long before the end of absolute monarchy in 1932. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via...more
Some of the pictures are in the usual royal tradition, with Sineenat wearing Thai dress and sitting at the king's feet. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS
But she is also pictured in the cockpit of a fighter jet and wearing a grey camouflage pattern crop-top at the controls of a light aircraft. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS
Some pictures show Sineenat and the king holding hands while one shows them both in green combat fatigues with the royal pet dog. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS
King Maha Vajiralongkorn and General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi are pictured in this undated handout photo. Sineenat's appointment as consort came after the king married a former flight attendant and deputy head of his personal guard force, Suthida...more
General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi is seen in this undated handout photo. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS
King Maha Vajiralongkorn and General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi pose at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS
King Maha Vajiralongkorn and General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi are pictured in this undated handout photo. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS
