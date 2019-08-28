Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 28, 2019 | 12:50pm EDT

Thailand's royal consort flashes camo, guns and planes

General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi is seen in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters, August 27, 2019. Thailand's palace website crashed on Monday after it released unprecedented pictures of the king's consort in a fighter jet, wearing a crop top and dressed in combat fatigues with him and the royal poodle. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi is seen in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters, August 27, 2019. Thailand's palace website crashed on Monday after it released unprecedented pictures of the king's consort in a fighter jet, wearing a crop...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi is seen in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters, August 27, 2019. Thailand's palace website crashed on Monday after it released unprecedented pictures of the king's consort in a fighter jet, wearing a crop top and dressed in combat fatigues with him and the royal poodle. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 10
King Maha Vajiralongkorn and General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi pose at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. The unusually candid pictures of King Maha Vajiralongkorn's consort, 34-year-old Major-General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, were released along with her official biography. A palace official said the website was being fixed because of the volume of traffic. The palace has a policy of not commenting to media. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

King Maha Vajiralongkorn and General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi pose at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. The unusually candid pictures of King Maha Vajiralongkorn's consort, 34-year-old Major-General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, were released along...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
King Maha Vajiralongkorn and General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi pose at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. The unusually candid pictures of King Maha Vajiralongkorn's consort, 34-year-old Major-General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, were released along with her official biography. A palace official said the website was being fixed because of the volume of traffic. The palace has a policy of not commenting to media. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 10
The king named Sineenat, a former nurse and his bodyguard, as Royal Noble Consort on his birthday last month. It was the first such appointment in almost a century, long before the end of absolute monarchy in 1932. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

The king named Sineenat, a former nurse and his bodyguard, as Royal Noble Consort on his birthday last month. It was the first such appointment in almost a century, long before the end of absolute monarchy in 1932. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
The king named Sineenat, a former nurse and his bodyguard, as Royal Noble Consort on his birthday last month. It was the first such appointment in almost a century, long before the end of absolute monarchy in 1932. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 10
Some of the pictures are in the usual royal tradition, with Sineenat wearing Thai dress and sitting at the king's feet. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

Some of the pictures are in the usual royal tradition, with Sineenat wearing Thai dress and sitting at the king's feet. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Some of the pictures are in the usual royal tradition, with Sineenat wearing Thai dress and sitting at the king's feet. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 10
But she is also pictured in the cockpit of a fighter jet and wearing a grey camouflage pattern crop-top at the controls of a light aircraft. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

But she is also pictured in the cockpit of a fighter jet and wearing a grey camouflage pattern crop-top at the controls of a light aircraft. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
But she is also pictured in the cockpit of a fighter jet and wearing a grey camouflage pattern crop-top at the controls of a light aircraft. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 10
Some pictures show Sineenat and the king holding hands while one shows them both in green combat fatigues with the royal pet dog. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

Some pictures show Sineenat and the king holding hands while one shows them both in green combat fatigues with the royal pet dog. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Some pictures show Sineenat and the king holding hands while one shows them both in green combat fatigues with the royal pet dog. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 10
King Maha Vajiralongkorn and General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi are pictured in this undated handout photo. Sineenat's appointment as consort came after the king married a former flight attendant and deputy head of his personal guard force, Suthida Tidjai, 41, and made her queen just days before his coronation in May. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

King Maha Vajiralongkorn and General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi are pictured in this undated handout photo. Sineenat's appointment as consort came after the king married a former flight attendant and deputy head of his personal guard force, Suthida...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
King Maha Vajiralongkorn and General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi are pictured in this undated handout photo. Sineenat's appointment as consort came after the king married a former flight attendant and deputy head of his personal guard force, Suthida Tidjai, 41, and made her queen just days before his coronation in May. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS
Close
7 / 10
General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi is seen in this undated handout photo. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi is seen in this undated handout photo. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi is seen in this undated handout photo. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 10
King Maha Vajiralongkorn and General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi pose at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

King Maha Vajiralongkorn and General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi pose at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
King Maha Vajiralongkorn and General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi pose at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 10
King Maha Vajiralongkorn and General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi are pictured in this undated handout photo. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

King Maha Vajiralongkorn and General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi are pictured in this undated handout photo. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
King Maha Vajiralongkorn and General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi are pictured in this undated handout photo. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Hong Kongers protest suspected sexual violence by police

Hong Kongers protest suspected sexual violence by...

Next Slideshows

Hong Kongers protest suspected sexual violence by police

Hong Kongers protest suspected sexual violence by police

Hong Kong protesters gathered to condemn the alleged sexual abuse of a woman by police after she was arrested during anti-government demonstrations.

12:30pm EDT
Best of the U.S. Open

Best of the U.S. Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.

10:00am EDT
Wildfires rage across the Amazon

Wildfires rage across the Amazon

Wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest have hit a record number this year, as concerns grow over right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's environmental policy.

Aug 27 2019
Migrants clash with police in Mexco

Migrants clash with police in Mexco

Migrants from Haiti and Africa clash with federal police in Tapachula as they protest outside the Siglo XXI immigrant detention centre, demanding Mexican...

Aug 27 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Climate activist Greta Thunberg sails across Atlantic

Climate activist Greta Thunberg sails across Atlantic

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg sails into New York Harbor in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, completing her 14-day journey from England to partake in a United Nations climate summit in New York next month.

Puerto Rico braces for Hurricane Dorian

Puerto Rico braces for Hurricane Dorian

Puerto Rico braces for Hurricane Dorian as it continues to recover from back-to-back hurricanes in 2017 which killed about 3,000 people.

Revelers frolic amid crushed tomatoes during Spain's annual Tomatina festival

Revelers frolic amid crushed tomatoes during Spain's annual Tomatina festival

Thousands of revelers hurl tonnes of tomatoes at each other cavorting in the red pulp beneath their feet in the Spanish town of Bunol during the annual Tomatina festival.

Hong Kongers protest suspected sexual violence by police

Hong Kongers protest suspected sexual violence by police

Hong Kong protesters gathered to condemn the alleged sexual abuse of a woman by police after she was arrested during anti-government demonstrations.

Best of the U.S. Open

Best of the U.S. Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.

Wildfires rage across the Amazon

Wildfires rage across the Amazon

Wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest have hit a record number this year, as concerns grow over right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's environmental policy.

Migrants clash with police in Mexco

Migrants clash with police in Mexco

Migrants from Haiti and Africa clash with federal police in Tapachula as they protest outside the Siglo XXI immigrant detention centre, demanding Mexican migration authorities speed up issuing their humanitarian visas so they can cross the country toward the U.S.

On tour with the Palestine Youth Orchestra

On tour with the Palestine Youth Orchestra

The Palestine Youth Orchestra, which has been touring Europe for three weeks, includes 76 members whose identities cross borders and religious divides, with Muslim, Druze and Christian members.

Best of the MTV VMAs

Best of the MTV VMAs

Highlights from the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast