Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 11, 2019 | 2:25pm EDT

Thailand's Songkran Water Festival

Elephants and people play with water as part of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran, which marks the start of the Thai New Year in Ayutthaya, Thailand April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Elephants and people play with water as part of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran, which marks the start of the Thai New Year in Ayutthaya, Thailand April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
Elephants and people play with water as part of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran, which marks the start of the Thai New Year in Ayutthaya, Thailand April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
1 / 11
A reporter reacts while reporting as people and elephants play with water in the background as part of celebrations for Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A reporter reacts while reporting as people and elephants play with water in the background as part of celebrations for Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
A reporter reacts while reporting as people and elephants play with water in the background as part of celebrations for Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
2 / 11
An elephant calf yawns as mahouts paint elephants ahead of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

An elephant calf yawns as mahouts paint elephants ahead of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
An elephant calf yawns as mahouts paint elephants ahead of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
3 / 11
Elephants and people play with water as part of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Elephants and people play with water as part of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
Elephants and people play with water as part of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
4 / 11
An elephant calf dances with people as part of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

An elephant calf dances with people as part of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
An elephant calf dances with people as part of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
5 / 11
Elephants and people play with water as part of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Elephants and people play with water as part of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
Elephants and people play with water as part of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
6 / 11
Mahouts paint an elephant ahead of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Mahouts paint an elephant ahead of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
Mahouts paint an elephant ahead of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
7 / 11
Elephants and people play with water as part of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Elephants and people play with water as part of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
Elephants and people play with water as part of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
8 / 11
Mahouts paint elephants ahead of the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Mahouts paint elephants ahead of the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
Mahouts paint elephants ahead of the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
9 / 11
Mahouts paint an elephant ahead of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Mahouts paint an elephant ahead of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
Mahouts paint an elephant ahead of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
10 / 11
Elephants and people play with water as part of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Elephants and people play with water as part of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
Elephants and people play with water as part of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Next Slideshows

Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

1:03pm EDT
Kim Jong Un's field guidance

Kim Jong Un's field guidance

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits factories and farms, giving field guidance on their operations.

Apr 08 2019
Nebraska grandmother acts as surrogate for gay son

Nebraska grandmother acts as surrogate for gay son

Cecile Eledge, 61, acted as a surrogate for for her adult son and his husband giving birth to her granddaughter, Uma Louise Dougherty.

Apr 05 2019
Ladies Day at Britain's Grand National Festival

Ladies Day at Britain's Grand National Festival

Style and scenes from Ladies Day at Britain's Grand National Festival.

Apr 05 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of the Masters

Best of the Masters

Highlights from the 2019 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

Classical music kids of Ireland

Classical music kids of Ireland

Young musicians compete in the annual Feis Ceoil classical music competition, which was founded in 1896 and includes over 5,000 participants in Dublin, Ireland.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Assange's seven years in the Ecuadorean embassy

Assange's seven years in the Ecuadorean embassy

A look back at WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's seven years inside the Ecuadorean embassy, after his South American hosts abruptly revoked his asylum and he was arrested by British police.

India votes in world's biggest election

India votes in world's biggest election

People flock to polling stations in the world's biggest democratic exercise, with nearly 900 million eligible to vote during seven phases of balloting spread over 39 days.

Sudan's Bashir ousted by military and placed under arrest

Sudan's Bashir ousted by military and placed under arrest

Sudanese President Omar Hassan Bashir, who weathered multiple armed rebellions, economic crises and attempts by the West to make him a pariah, was forced to step down by the military on Thursday after popular protests.

Family day at the Masters

Family day at the Masters

Kids and partners join players on the green for the Masters Par-3 contest at Augusta National.

Deadly rains lash Rio de Janeiro

Deadly rains lash Rio de Janeiro

Torrential rains douse Rio de Janeiro, killing at least six people and sowing chaos in Brazil s second largest city, which declared a state of emergency after a storm that the mayor described as absolutely abnormal.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast