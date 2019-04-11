Thailand's Songkran Water Festival
Elephants and people play with water as part of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran, which marks the start of the Thai New Year in Ayutthaya, Thailand April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A reporter reacts while reporting as people and elephants play with water in the background as part of celebrations for Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
An elephant calf yawns as mahouts paint elephants ahead of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Elephants and people play with water as part of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
An elephant calf dances with people as part of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Elephants and people play with water as part of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Mahouts paint an elephant ahead of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Elephants and people play with water as part of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Mahouts paint elephants ahead of the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Mahouts paint an elephant ahead of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Elephants and people play with water as part of celebrations for the water festival of Songkran in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Next Slideshows
Kim Jong Un's field guidance
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits factories and farms, giving field guidance on their operations.
Nebraska grandmother acts as surrogate for gay son
Cecile Eledge, 61, acted as a surrogate for for her adult son and his husband giving birth to her granddaughter, Uma Louise Dougherty.
Ladies Day at Britain's Grand National Festival
Style and scenes from Ladies Day at Britain's Grand National Festival.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of the Masters
Highlights from the 2019 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.
Classical music kids of Ireland
Young musicians compete in the annual Feis Ceoil classical music competition, which was founded in 1896 and includes over 5,000 participants in Dublin, Ireland.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Assange's seven years in the Ecuadorean embassy
A look back at WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's seven years inside the Ecuadorean embassy, after his South American hosts abruptly revoked his asylum and he was arrested by British police.
India votes in world's biggest election
People flock to polling stations in the world's biggest democratic exercise, with nearly 900 million eligible to vote during seven phases of balloting spread over 39 days.
Sudan's Bashir ousted by military and placed under arrest
Sudanese President Omar Hassan Bashir, who weathered multiple armed rebellions, economic crises and attempts by the West to make him a pariah, was forced to step down by the military on Thursday after popular protests.
Family day at the Masters
Kids and partners join players on the green for the Masters Par-3 contest at Augusta National.
Deadly rains lash Rio de Janeiro
Torrential rains douse Rio de Janeiro, killing at least six people and sowing chaos in Brazil s second largest city, which declared a state of emergency after a storm that the mayor described as absolutely abnormal.