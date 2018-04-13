Thailand's Songkran water festival
A boy plays with water during the Songkran Water Festival celebrations to commemorate the Thai New Year in Bangkok, Thailand April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Elephants and people play with water in Ayutthaya, Thailand April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People play with water in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A security officer takes part in water fights with children in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Elephants and people play with water in Ayutthaya, Thailand April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People play with water in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People play with water in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman dressed in traditional Thai costume offers alms to a Buddhist monk during Songkran celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man holds a water gun in Bangkok, Thailand April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
An elephant sprays water on people in Ayutthaya, Thailand April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Children play with water in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Painted elephants are seen during Songkran celebrations in Ayutthaya, Thailand April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People play with water in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People play with water in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Elephants spray people with water in Ayutthaya, Thailand April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People play with water in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People play with water in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A boy has his face covered with powder in Bangkok, Thailand April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Painted elephants are seen during the celebration of Songkran Water Festival, to commemorate Thailand's New Year in Ayutthaya, Thailand April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
