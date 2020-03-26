Edition:
Thanking coronavirus frontline workers

A local medical worker embraces and bids farewell to a medical worker from Jiangsu at the Wuhan Railway Station as the medical team from Jiangsu leaves Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Hubei province, China March 19, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
Residents clap and bang utensils to cheer for emergency personnel and sanitation workers who are on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus, in Ahmedabad, India, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
A man confined in his home claps as Spanish blues singer Beatriz Berodia "Betta" sings from her balcony next to guitar player Andrea Capalbo during a daily evening concert to support health workers and to make it easier for her neighbours to bear the coronavirus lockdown in Madrid, Spain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A girl writes a message in support of key workers, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, High Wycombe, Britain, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
People clap and bang utensils from their balconies to cheer for emergency personnel and sanitation workers who are on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus, in Mumbai, India, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
Chef Danny Conkling of The London Plane restaurant serves hundreds of free meals to healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus disease outbreak at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Washington, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2020
A man passes a sign on a boarded-up business thanking those still working amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Seattle, Washington, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
A family applaud from their balcony during a call on social media to thank Spanish medical staff fighting against coronavirus as they remain confined inside their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak, in downtown Ronda, southern Spain March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2020
Residents clap and bang utensils from their balconies to cheer for emergency personnel and sanitation workers who are on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus, in Mumbai, India, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
A health worker from the Clinic hospital takes a picture of his mates as police officers and citizens show them gratitude from their balconies and windows, during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
A man puts on protective gloves as he walks past a billboard thanking NHS staff, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, in London, Britain, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
UW Medical Center Volunteer Program Manager Cynnie Foss, left, accepts food donations from local science writer and former UW employee Ellen Kuwana, who is running an ongoing fundraiser on social media to donate food to healthcare workers during the outbreak of coronavirus disease in Seattle, Washington, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2020
Family members applaud from their balconies during a call on social media to thank Spanish medical staff fighting against coronavirus as they remain confined inside their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak, in downtown Ronda, southern Spain March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2020
A banner that reads "Thanks to the caregivers" is seen on a balcony in Paris during a lockdown imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease spread in France, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Belgians applaud and make noise to celebrate medical personnel dealing with coronavirus disease in Brussels, Belgium March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
A woman claps as she takes part in an initiative to hold a Swiss-wide applause for medical teams fighting the coronavirus outbreak in Zurich, Switzerland March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
Medical workers applaud to pay tribute to all the medical workers who are dealing with the coronavirus disease outbreak, at La Princesa hospital in Madrid, Spain March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
A message reading "Thank you NHS" is displayed on the outside of Wembley Stadium as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues. London, Britain March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
Family members are seen from their balcony during a call on social media to thank Spanish medical staff fighting against coronavirus as they remain confined inside their home due to the coronavirus outbreak, in downtown Ronda, southern Spain March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2020
A message thanking healthcare workers during the coronavirus outbreak is seen on an electronic billboard in a nearly empty Times Square in Manhattan in New York City, New York, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
People stand on their balconies and clap as they take part in Swiss-wide applause for medical teams fighting the coronavirus outbreak in Zurich, Switzerland March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A woman and children stand on their balcony and clap as they take part in an initiative to hold mass applause for medical teams fighting the coronavirus outbreak in Ashkelon, Israel March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
Belgians applaud and make noise to celebrate medical personnel dealing with coronavirus disease in Brussels, Belgium March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Health workers from Clinic hospital applaud citizens who show them gratitude from their balconies and windows, during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
