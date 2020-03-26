Thanking coronavirus frontline workers
A local medical worker embraces and bids farewell to a medical worker from Jiangsu at the Wuhan Railway Station as the medical team from Jiangsu leaves Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Hubei province, China March 19, 2020....more
Residents clap and bang utensils to cheer for emergency personnel and sanitation workers who are on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus, in Ahmedabad, India, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man confined in his home claps as Spanish blues singer Beatriz Berodia "Betta" sings from her balcony next to guitar player Andrea Capalbo during a daily evening concert to support health workers and to make it easier for her neighbours to bear the...more
A girl writes a message in support of key workers, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, High Wycombe, Britain, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
People clap and bang utensils from their balconies to cheer for emergency personnel and sanitation workers who are on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus, in Mumbai, India, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Chef Danny Conkling of The London Plane restaurant serves hundreds of free meals to healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus disease outbreak at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Washington, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
A man passes a sign on a boarded-up business thanking those still working amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Seattle, Washington, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A family applaud from their balcony during a call on social media to thank Spanish medical staff fighting against coronavirus as they remain confined inside their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak, in downtown Ronda, southern Spain March 14,...more
Residents clap and bang utensils from their balconies to cheer for emergency personnel and sanitation workers who are on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus, in Mumbai, India, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A health worker from the Clinic hospital takes a picture of his mates as police officers and citizens show them gratitude from their balconies and windows, during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho...more
A man puts on protective gloves as he walks past a billboard thanking NHS staff, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, in London, Britain, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
UW Medical Center Volunteer Program Manager Cynnie Foss, left, accepts food donations from local science writer and former UW employee Ellen Kuwana, who is running an ongoing fundraiser on social media to donate food to healthcare workers during the...more
Family members applaud from their balconies during a call on social media to thank Spanish medical staff fighting against coronavirus as they remain confined inside their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak, in downtown Ronda, southern Spain March...more
A banner that reads "Thanks to the caregivers" is seen on a balcony in Paris during a lockdown imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease spread in France, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Belgians applaud and make noise to celebrate medical personnel dealing with coronavirus disease in Brussels, Belgium March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A woman claps as she takes part in an initiative to hold a Swiss-wide applause for medical teams fighting the coronavirus outbreak in Zurich, Switzerland March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Medical workers applaud to pay tribute to all the medical workers who are dealing with the coronavirus disease outbreak, at La Princesa hospital in Madrid, Spain March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A message reading "Thank you NHS" is displayed on the outside of Wembley Stadium as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues. London, Britain March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Family members are seen from their balcony during a call on social media to thank Spanish medical staff fighting against coronavirus as they remain confined inside their home due to the coronavirus outbreak, in downtown Ronda, southern Spain March...more
A message thanking healthcare workers during the coronavirus outbreak is seen on an electronic billboard in a nearly empty Times Square in Manhattan in New York City, New York, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People stand on their balconies and clap as they take part in Swiss-wide applause for medical teams fighting the coronavirus outbreak in Zurich, Switzerland March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A woman and children stand on their balcony and clap as they take part in an initiative to hold mass applause for medical teams fighting the coronavirus outbreak in Ashkelon, Israel March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Belgians applaud and make noise to celebrate medical personnel dealing with coronavirus disease in Brussels, Belgium March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Health workers from Clinic hospital applaud citizens who show them gratitude from their balconies and windows, during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Next Slideshows
India's 1.3 billion people under lockdown
Streets were silent across India's cities and towns as people heeded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call not to step out of homes except in emergencies or to...
Spain's coronavirus death toll surpasses China
Inside Spain, Europe's second-worst hit country after Italy.
Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread
Minimizing contact and keeping a safe distance from others to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly coronavirus outbreak at Washington state nursing home
At least 29 residents have died at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term nursing facility in a Seattle suburb.
India's 1.3 billion people under lockdown
Streets were silent across India's cities and towns as people heeded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call not to step out of homes except in emergencies or to buy food and other necessities.
Spain's coronavirus death toll surpasses China
Inside Spain, Europe's second-worst hit country after Italy.
Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread
Minimizing contact and keeping a safe distance from others to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.
A rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak is disrupting nearly all corners of U.S. daily life, with stay-at-home orders, travel curbs, school closures and cancellations of sports, concerts, conferences and major public gatherings.
Inside coronavirus-hit small towns in northern Italy
Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo shares images from his small town in northern Italy, among the first areas placed under quarantine during the country's coronavirus outbreak that began in late February.
Childhoods on pause in coronavirus pandemic
The once-normal rituals of youth, from classrooms to playgrounds to birthday parties, have been upended by social distancing during coronavirus.
Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic
Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.