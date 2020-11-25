Edition:
United States
Tue Nov 24, 2020

Thanksgiving travelers defy COVID-19 warnings

Travelers wearing protective face masks and face shields hug at the airport in Denver, Colorado,November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Travelers wearing protective face masks and face shields hug at the airport in Denver, Colorado,November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Travelers wearing protective face masks and face shields hug at the airport in Denver, Colorado,November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
1 / 20
A flight crew walks through Tom Bradley international terminal at LAX airport, in Los Angeles, California, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A flight crew walks through Tom Bradley international terminal at LAX airport, in Los Angeles, California, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
A flight crew walks through Tom Bradley international terminal at LAX airport, in Los Angeles, California, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
2 / 20
Travellers take to the roads ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago, Illinois, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Travellers take to the roads ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago, Illinois, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Travellers take to the roads ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago, Illinois, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
3 / 20
Scott Fujii, 34, is given a 24-hour rapid coronavirus test by nurse Caren Williams at Tom Bradley international terminal at LAX airport so he can travel to Hawaii to see family, in Los Angeles, California, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Scott Fujii, 34, is given a 24-hour rapid coronavirus test by nurse Caren Williams at Tom Bradley international terminal at LAX airport so he can travel to Hawaii to see family, in Los Angeles, California, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Scott Fujii, 34, is given a 24-hour rapid coronavirus test by nurse Caren Williams at Tom Bradley international terminal at LAX airport so he can travel to Hawaii to see family, in Los Angeles, California, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
4 / 20
Travelers wearing protective face masks reclaim their luggage at the airport in Denver, Colorado, November 24, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Travelers wearing protective face masks reclaim their luggage at the airport in Denver, Colorado, November 24, 2020.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Travelers wearing protective face masks reclaim their luggage at the airport in Denver, Colorado, November 24, 2020.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
5 / 20
Ilene Robinson, 79, waits for her ride after traveling from Detroit to Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Ilene Robinson, 79, waits for her ride after traveling from Detroit to Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2020.  REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Ilene Robinson, 79, waits for her ride after traveling from Detroit to Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2020.  REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
6 / 20
Travelers wearing protective face masks go through security before boarding a flight at the airport in Denver, Colorado, November 24, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Travelers wearing protective face masks go through security before boarding a flight at the airport in Denver, Colorado, November 24, 2020.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Travelers wearing protective face masks go through security before boarding a flight at the airport in Denver, Colorado, November 24, 2020.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
7 / 20
Chrissy and her daughter Ari (last names withheld) wait for their baggage after traveling from New Jersey to Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2020. "I feel like it's scary to travel, but I'm taking the best safety precautions to protect me and my daughter," said Chrissy. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Chrissy and her daughter Ari (last names withheld) wait for their baggage after traveling from New Jersey to Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2020. "I feel like it's scary to travel, but I'm taking the best safety precautions to protect me and my daughter," said Chrissy. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Chrissy and her daughter Ari (last names withheld) wait for their baggage after traveling from New Jersey to Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2020. "I feel like it's scary to travel, but I'm taking the best safety precautions to protect me and my daughter," said Chrissy. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
8 / 20
A traveler wearing a protective face mask heads down an escalator before boarding a flight at the airport in Denver, Colorado, November 24, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

A traveler wearing a protective face mask heads down an escalator before boarding a flight at the airport in Denver, Colorado, November 24, 2020.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
A traveler wearing a protective face mask heads down an escalator before boarding a flight at the airport in Denver, Colorado, November 24, 2020.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
9 / 20
Passengers wait to check in at Tom Bradley international terminal at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Passengers wait to check in at Tom Bradley international terminal at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Passengers wait to check in at Tom Bradley international terminal at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
10 / 20
Passengers depart Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Passengers depart Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2020.  REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Passengers depart Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2020.  REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
11 / 20
Harmeet Gray, 57, sanitizes his hands after traveling from New Orleans to Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Harmeet Gray, 57, sanitizes his hands after traveling from New Orleans to Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2020.  REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Harmeet Gray, 57, sanitizes his hands after traveling from New Orleans to Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2020.  REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
12 / 20
Travelers depart Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Travelers depart Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2020.  REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Travelers depart Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2020.  REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
13 / 20
Stephanie Anderson and her companion, Gypsy, of Los Angeles, wait to depart Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Stephanie Anderson and her companion, Gypsy, of Los Angeles, wait to depart Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2020.  REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Stephanie Anderson and her companion, Gypsy, of Los Angeles, wait to depart Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2020.  REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
14 / 20
Hannah Osnan, 18, is given a 24-hour rapid coronavirus test by nurse Caren Williams at Tom Bradley international terminal at LAX airport so she can travel to Egypt to see family, in Los Angeles, California, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Hannah Osnan, 18, is given a 24-hour rapid coronavirus test by nurse Caren Williams at Tom Bradley international terminal at LAX airport so she can travel to Egypt to see family, in Los Angeles, California, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Hannah Osnan, 18, is given a 24-hour rapid coronavirus test by nurse Caren Williams at Tom Bradley international terminal at LAX airport so she can travel to Egypt to see family, in Los Angeles, California, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
15 / 20
A traveler wearing a protective face mask heads down an escalator before boarding a flight at the airport in Denver, Colorado, November 24, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

A traveler wearing a protective face mask heads down an escalator before boarding a flight at the airport in Denver, Colorado, November 24, 2020.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
A traveler wearing a protective face mask heads down an escalator before boarding a flight at the airport in Denver, Colorado, November 24, 2020.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
16 / 20
Tottianna Williams, 22, waits for her ride after traveling from Detroit to Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Tottianna Williams, 22, waits for her ride after traveling from Detroit to Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2020.  REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Tottianna Williams, 22, waits for her ride after traveling from Detroit to Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2020.  REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
17 / 20
Travelers depart Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Travelers depart Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2020.  REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Travelers depart Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2020.  REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
18 / 20
A traveler wearing a protective face mask and a face shield goes through security to board a flight at the airport in Denver, Colorado, November 24, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

A traveler wearing a protective face mask and a face shield goes through security to board a flight at the airport in Denver, Colorado, November 24, 2020.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
A traveler wearing a protective face mask and a face shield goes through security to board a flight at the airport in Denver, Colorado, November 24, 2020.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
19 / 20
Travelers wearing protective face masks walk before boarding a flight at the airport in Denver, Colorado, November 24, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Travelers wearing protective face masks walk before boarding a flight at the airport in Denver, Colorado, November 24, 2020.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Travelers wearing protective face masks walk before boarding a flight at the airport in Denver, Colorado, November 24, 2020.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
20 / 20
