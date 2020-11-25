Thanksgiving travelers defy COVID-19 warnings

Chrissy and her daughter Ari (last names withheld) wait for their baggage after traveling from New Jersey to Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2020. "I feel like it's...more

Chrissy and her daughter Ari (last names withheld) wait for their baggage after traveling from New Jersey to Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2020. "I feel like it's scary to travel, but I'm taking the best safety precautions to protect me and my daughter," said Chrissy. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Close