Thanksgiving travelers defy COVID-19 warnings
Travelers wearing protective face masks and face shields hug at the airport in Denver, Colorado,November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A flight crew walks through Tom Bradley international terminal at LAX airport, in Los Angeles, California, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Travellers take to the roads ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago, Illinois, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Scott Fujii, 34, is given a 24-hour rapid coronavirus test by nurse Caren Williams at Tom Bradley international terminal at LAX airport so he can travel to Hawaii to see family, in Los Angeles, California, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Travelers wearing protective face masks reclaim their luggage at the airport in Denver, Colorado, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Ilene Robinson, 79, waits for her ride after traveling from Detroit to Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Travelers wearing protective face masks go through security before boarding a flight at the airport in Denver, Colorado, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Chrissy and her daughter Ari (last names withheld) wait for their baggage after traveling from New Jersey to Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2020. "I feel like it's...more
A traveler wearing a protective face mask heads down an escalator before boarding a flight at the airport in Denver, Colorado, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Passengers wait to check in at Tom Bradley international terminal at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Passengers depart Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Harmeet Gray, 57, sanitizes his hands after traveling from New Orleans to Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Travelers depart Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Stephanie Anderson and her companion, Gypsy, of Los Angeles, wait to depart Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Hannah Osnan, 18, is given a 24-hour rapid coronavirus test by nurse Caren Williams at Tom Bradley international terminal at LAX airport so she can travel to Egypt to see family, in Los Angeles, California, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A traveler wearing a protective face mask heads down an escalator before boarding a flight at the airport in Denver, Colorado, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Tottianna Williams, 22, waits for her ride after traveling from Detroit to Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Travelers depart Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
A traveler wearing a protective face mask and a face shield goes through security to board a flight at the airport in Denver, Colorado, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Travelers wearing protective face masks walk before boarding a flight at the airport in Denver, Colorado, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
