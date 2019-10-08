The 2019 Nobel Prize winners

NOBEL PRIZE IN PHYSICS: JAMES PEEBLES, MICHEL MAYOR, DIDER QUELOZ - Swiss scientists Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz (pictured) and Canadian-American cosmologist James Peebles won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Physics for revealing the wonder of the evolution of the universe and discovering planets orbiting distant suns. Mayor and Queloz announced the first discovery of a planet outside our own solar system, a so-called "exoplanet," in 1995. Since their discovery, more than 4,000 exoplanets have been found in the Milky Way, many of them nothing like our own world. Indeed, the first planet they found, 51 Pegasi b, orbits a sun 50 light years away that heats its surface to more than 1,000 degrees centigrade, the award-giving academy said. With numerous ongoing searches for more exoplanets, this science might eventually also "find an answer to the eternal question of whether other life is out there," it said. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

