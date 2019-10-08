The 2019 Nobel Prize winners
NOBEL PRIZE IN PHYSICS: JAMES PEEBLES, MICHEL MAYOR, DIDER QUELOZ - Swiss scientists Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz (pictured) and Canadian-American cosmologist James Peebles won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Physics for revealing the wonder of the...more
NOBEL PRIZE IN PHYSICS: JAMES PEEBLES, MICHEL MAYOR, DIDER QUELOZ - The Characterising Exoplanet Satellite (Cheops) is seen inside the Geneva Observatory in Versoix, Switzerland, after Swiss scientists Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz won the 2019...more
NOBEL PRIZE IN PHYSICS: JAMES PEEBLES, MICHEL MAYOR, DIDER QUELOZ - Canadian-American cosmologist James Peebles, of Princeton University in the U.S., was awarded the other half of the Nobel Prize for Physics. Using theoretical tools and...more
NOBEL PRIZE IN MEDICINE: WILLIAM KAELIN, PETER RATCLIFFE, GREGG SEMENZA - Two Americans and a Briton won the 2019 Nobel Medicine Prize for discovering a molecular switch that regulates how cells adapt to fluctuating oxygen levels, opening up new...more
NOBEL PRIZE IN MEDICINE: WILLIAM KAELIN, PETER RATCLIFFE, GREGG SEMENZA - The scientists' work established the basis for understanding of how oxygen levels are sensed by cells -- a discovery that is being explored by medical researchers seeking to...more
NOBEL PRIZE IN MEDICINE: WILLIAM KAELIN, PETER RATCLIFFE, GREGG SEMENZA - "Oxygen is the vital ingredient for the survival of every cell in our bodies. Too little -- or too much -- can spell disaster. Understanding how evolution has equipped cells...more
