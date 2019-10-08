Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 8, 2019 | 2:25pm EDT

The 2019 Nobel Prize winners

NOBEL PRIZE IN PHYSICS: JAMES PEEBLES, MICHEL MAYOR, DIDER QUELOZ - Swiss scientists Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz (pictured) and Canadian-American cosmologist James Peebles won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Physics for revealing the wonder of the evolution of the universe and discovering planets orbiting distant suns. Mayor and Queloz announced the first discovery of a planet outside our own solar system, a so-called "exoplanet," in 1995. Since their discovery, more than 4,000 exoplanets have been found in the Milky Way, many of them nothing like our own world. Indeed, the first planet they found, 51 Pegasi b, orbits a sun 50 light years away that heats its surface to more than 1,000 degrees centigrade, the award-giving academy said. With numerous ongoing searches for more exoplanets, this science might eventually also "find an answer to the eternal question of whether other life is out there," it said. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

NOBEL PRIZE IN PHYSICS: JAMES PEEBLES, MICHEL MAYOR, DIDER QUELOZ - Swiss scientists Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz (pictured) and Canadian-American cosmologist James Peebles won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Physics for revealing the wonder of the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
NOBEL PRIZE IN PHYSICS: JAMES PEEBLES, MICHEL MAYOR, DIDER QUELOZ - Swiss scientists Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz (pictured) and Canadian-American cosmologist James Peebles won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Physics for revealing the wonder of the evolution of the universe and discovering planets orbiting distant suns. Mayor and Queloz announced the first discovery of a planet outside our own solar system, a so-called "exoplanet," in 1995. Since their discovery, more than 4,000 exoplanets have been found in the Milky Way, many of them nothing like our own world. Indeed, the first planet they found, 51 Pegasi b, orbits a sun 50 light years away that heats its surface to more than 1,000 degrees centigrade, the award-giving academy said. With numerous ongoing searches for more exoplanets, this science might eventually also "find an answer to the eternal question of whether other life is out there," it said. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Close
1 / 6
NOBEL PRIZE IN PHYSICS: JAMES PEEBLES, MICHEL MAYOR, DIDER QUELOZ - The Characterising Exoplanet Satellite (Cheops) is seen inside the Geneva Observatory in Versoix, Switzerland, after Swiss scientists Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Physics. At a news conference in London, Queloz said the focus of research had now shifted from finding more planets to finding out more about them -- about their atmosphere, chemistry and formation. Queloz also fielded inevitable questions about the possibility of extraterrestrial life. "I can't believe that we're the only living entities in the universe," he said when asked if he believes "aliens" exist. "The chemistry that led to life is everywhere, so I'm a strong believer that there must be life elsewhere." REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

NOBEL PRIZE IN PHYSICS: JAMES PEEBLES, MICHEL MAYOR, DIDER QUELOZ - The Characterising Exoplanet Satellite (Cheops) is seen inside the Geneva Observatory in Versoix, Switzerland, after Swiss scientists Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz won the 2019...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
NOBEL PRIZE IN PHYSICS: JAMES PEEBLES, MICHEL MAYOR, DIDER QUELOZ - The Characterising Exoplanet Satellite (Cheops) is seen inside the Geneva Observatory in Versoix, Switzerland, after Swiss scientists Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Physics. At a news conference in London, Queloz said the focus of research had now shifted from finding more planets to finding out more about them -- about their atmosphere, chemistry and formation. Queloz also fielded inevitable questions about the possibility of extraterrestrial life. "I can't believe that we're the only living entities in the universe," he said when asked if he believes "aliens" exist. "The chemistry that led to life is everywhere, so I'm a strong believer that there must be life elsewhere." REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
Close
2 / 6
NOBEL PRIZE IN PHYSICS: JAMES PEEBLES, MICHEL MAYOR, DIDER QUELOZ - Canadian-American cosmologist James Peebles, of Princeton University in the U.S., was awarded the other half of the Nobel Prize for Physics. Using theoretical tools and calculations, Peebles was able to interpret trace radiation from the infancy of the universe and discover new physical processes, the Nobel academy said. He showed that matter readily seen around us, be it pebbles, mountains or stars, actually make up only 5%, with the rest made up of dark energy and dark matter. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NOBEL PRIZE IN PHYSICS: JAMES PEEBLES, MICHEL MAYOR, DIDER QUELOZ - Canadian-American cosmologist James Peebles, of Princeton University in the U.S., was awarded the other half of the Nobel Prize for Physics. Using theoretical tools and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
NOBEL PRIZE IN PHYSICS: JAMES PEEBLES, MICHEL MAYOR, DIDER QUELOZ - Canadian-American cosmologist James Peebles, of Princeton University in the U.S., was awarded the other half of the Nobel Prize for Physics. Using theoretical tools and calculations, Peebles was able to interpret trace radiation from the infancy of the universe and discover new physical processes, the Nobel academy said. He showed that matter readily seen around us, be it pebbles, mountains or stars, actually make up only 5%, with the rest made up of dark energy and dark matter. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
3 / 6
NOBEL PRIZE IN MEDICINE: WILLIAM KAELIN, PETER RATCLIFFE, GREGG SEMENZA - Two Americans and a Briton won the 2019 Nobel Medicine Prize for discovering a molecular switch that regulates how cells adapt to fluctuating oxygen levels, opening up new approaches to treating heart failure, anemia and cancer. William Kaelin (pictured holding a model of his discovery) at the U.S. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School said he was overwhelmed to get a call to say he and two other doctors, Gregg Semenza of Johns Hopkins University and Peter Ratcliffe of Oxford University, had won the prize. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

NOBEL PRIZE IN MEDICINE: WILLIAM KAELIN, PETER RATCLIFFE, GREGG SEMENZA - Two Americans and a Briton won the 2019 Nobel Medicine Prize for discovering a molecular switch that regulates how cells adapt to fluctuating oxygen levels, opening up new...more

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
NOBEL PRIZE IN MEDICINE: WILLIAM KAELIN, PETER RATCLIFFE, GREGG SEMENZA - Two Americans and a Briton won the 2019 Nobel Medicine Prize for discovering a molecular switch that regulates how cells adapt to fluctuating oxygen levels, opening up new approaches to treating heart failure, anemia and cancer. William Kaelin (pictured holding a model of his discovery) at the U.S. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School said he was overwhelmed to get a call to say he and two other doctors, Gregg Semenza of Johns Hopkins University and Peter Ratcliffe of Oxford University, had won the prize. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 6
NOBEL PRIZE IN MEDICINE: WILLIAM KAELIN, PETER RATCLIFFE, GREGG SEMENZA - The scientists' work established the basis for understanding of how oxygen levels are sensed by cells -- a discovery that is being explored by medical researchers seeking to develop treatments for various diseases that work by either activating or blocking the body's oxygen-sensing machinery. Their work centers on the hypoxic response -- the way the body reacts to oxygen flux -- and "revealed the elegant mechanisms by which our cells sense oxygen levels and respond" said Andrew Murray, an expert at Britain's University of Cambridge who congratulated the three. Pictured: Nobel Prize for Medicine winner Gregg Semenza of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in his laboratory in Baltimore, Maryland. REUTERS/Theresa Keil

NOBEL PRIZE IN MEDICINE: WILLIAM KAELIN, PETER RATCLIFFE, GREGG SEMENZA - The scientists' work established the basis for understanding of how oxygen levels are sensed by cells -- a discovery that is being explored by medical researchers seeking to...more

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
NOBEL PRIZE IN MEDICINE: WILLIAM KAELIN, PETER RATCLIFFE, GREGG SEMENZA - The scientists' work established the basis for understanding of how oxygen levels are sensed by cells -- a discovery that is being explored by medical researchers seeking to develop treatments for various diseases that work by either activating or blocking the body's oxygen-sensing machinery. Their work centers on the hypoxic response -- the way the body reacts to oxygen flux -- and "revealed the elegant mechanisms by which our cells sense oxygen levels and respond" said Andrew Murray, an expert at Britain's University of Cambridge who congratulated the three. Pictured: Nobel Prize for Medicine winner Gregg Semenza of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in his laboratory in Baltimore, Maryland. REUTERS/Theresa Keil
Close
5 / 6
NOBEL PRIZE IN MEDICINE: WILLIAM KAELIN, PETER RATCLIFFE, GREGG SEMENZA - "Oxygen is the vital ingredient for the survival of every cell in our bodies. Too little -- or too much -- can spell disaster. Understanding how evolution has equipped cells to detect and respond to fluctuating oxygen levels helps answer fundamental questions," said Venki Ramakrishnan, president of Britain's Royal Society scientific academy. "As (this) work... shows us, it also gives insights into the way these processes continue to shape our health and wellbeing." Pictured: Nobel Prize for Medicine winner Peter Ratcliffe of Oxford University. Paul Wilkinson/Oxford University/Handout via REUTERS

NOBEL PRIZE IN MEDICINE: WILLIAM KAELIN, PETER RATCLIFFE, GREGG SEMENZA - "Oxygen is the vital ingredient for the survival of every cell in our bodies. Too little -- or too much -- can spell disaster. Understanding how evolution has equipped cells...more

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
NOBEL PRIZE IN MEDICINE: WILLIAM KAELIN, PETER RATCLIFFE, GREGG SEMENZA - "Oxygen is the vital ingredient for the survival of every cell in our bodies. Too little -- or too much -- can spell disaster. Understanding how evolution has equipped cells to detect and respond to fluctuating oxygen levels helps answer fundamental questions," said Venki Ramakrishnan, president of Britain's Royal Society scientific academy. "As (this) work... shows us, it also gives insights into the way these processes continue to shape our health and wellbeing." Pictured: Nobel Prize for Medicine winner Peter Ratcliffe of Oxford University. Paul Wilkinson/Oxford University/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
Protests as Supreme Court mulls LGBTQ employment rights

Protests as Supreme Court mulls LGBTQ employment...

Next Slideshows

Protests as Supreme Court mulls LGBTQ employment rights

Protests as Supreme Court mulls LGBTQ employment rights

LGBTQ supporters rally outside the Supreme Court as the justices appeared divided over whether a landmark decades-old federal law prohibiting sex discrimination...

2:20pm EDT
Hong Kong protesters defy mask ban

Hong Kong protesters defy mask ban

Protesters continue using masks to shield their identities and to protect their faces from police tear gas despite a ban under colonial-era emergency laws.

12:35pm EDT
Extinction Rebellion climate protests go global

Extinction Rebellion climate protests go global

The protests are the latest stage in a global campaign for tougher and swifter steps against climate change coordinated by the group, which rose to prominence...

11:45am EDT
On the Canada election campaign trail

On the Canada election campaign trail

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a tough re-election battle, with his Liberal party in a statistical tie with the opposition Conservatives ahead of...

10:20am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Protests as Supreme Court mulls LGBTQ employment rights

Protests as Supreme Court mulls LGBTQ employment rights

LGBTQ supporters rally outside the Supreme Court as the justices appeared divided over whether a landmark decades-old federal law prohibiting sex discrimination in the workplace protects gay and transgender employees.

Hong Kong protesters defy mask ban

Hong Kong protesters defy mask ban

Protesters continue using masks to shield their identities and to protect their faces from police tear gas despite a ban under colonial-era emergency laws.

Extinction Rebellion climate protests go global

Extinction Rebellion climate protests go global

The protests are the latest stage in a global campaign for tougher and swifter steps against climate change coordinated by the group, which rose to prominence in April when it snarled traffic in central London for 11 days.

On the Canada election campaign trail

On the Canada election campaign trail

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a tough re-election battle, with his Liberal party in a statistical tie with the opposition Conservatives ahead of the October 21 vote.

Protests rage over Ecuador austerity measures

Protests rage over Ecuador austerity measures

Ecuadorean protesters have clashed with security forces and blocked highways for five days to demonstrate against government austerity measures, including the end of four-decade-old fuel subsidies.

Inside a makeshift migrant camp in Mexico

Inside a makeshift migrant camp in Mexico

Migrants, most of whom were sent back to Mexico while they await asylum hearings under a U.S. policy known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, shelter in makeshift encampments in the Mexican border city of Matamoros.

Future dam imperils ancient Turkish town

Future dam imperils ancient Turkish town

Residents of Hasankeyf, a 12,000-year-old town on the Tigris river, scramble to uproot to government-built housing before waters rise for the Ilisu hydroelectric dam in the next few months.

The 83-year-old climate activist

The 83-year-old climate activist

Octogenarian Phil Kingston has painted slogans, climbed on trains and sprayed red liquid at the British Treasury as part of Extinction Rebellion climate protests.

Turkey set to redraw map of Syrian war once more

Turkey set to redraw map of Syrian war once more

A looming Turkish incursion into northern Syria is set to reshape the map of the Syrian conflict once again, dealing a blow to Kurdish-led forces that have battled Islamic State while widening Turkey's territorial control at the border.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast