The 50 states of coronavirus

MISSOURI: Alfred Brandt milks his Holstein cows on the dairy farm, which has been in his family since 1840 and has been affected by the industry's supply chain disruptions created by the coronavirus, in Linn, Missouri, April 28, 2020. Brandt, along with other U.S. dairy farmers, has seen a drop in milk prices and has been forced to dump excess milk as a result of the closure of schools, restaurants and coffee shops. REUTERS/Whitney Curtis

