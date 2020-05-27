Edition:
The 50 states of coronavirus

ALABAMA: Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

ALABAMA: Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

March 25, 2020
ALABAMA: Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
ALASKA: Small boats returning to the harbor are seen before the upcoming harvests in Whittier, Alaska, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Yereth Rosen

ALASKA: Small boats returning to the harbor are seen before the upcoming harvests in Whittier, Alaska, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Yereth Rosen

April 26, 2020
ALASKA: Small boats returning to the harbor are seen before the upcoming harvests in Whittier, Alaska, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Yereth Rosen
ARIZONA: Honeywell manufacturing workers seated based on social distancing guidelines wait to listen to President Donald Trump as he visits their facility manufacturing protective face masks in Phoenix, Arizona, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

ARIZONA: Honeywell manufacturing workers seated based on social distancing guidelines wait to listen to President Donald Trump as he visits their facility manufacturing protective face masks in Phoenix, Arizona, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

May 5, 2020
ARIZONA: Honeywell manufacturing workers seated based on social distancing guidelines wait to listen to President Donald Trump as he visits their facility manufacturing protective face masks in Phoenix, Arizona, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
ARKANSAS: People who lost their jobs wait in line to file for unemployment benefits at Arkansas Workforce Center in Fort Smith, Arkansas, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

ARKANSAS: People who lost their jobs wait in line to file for unemployment benefits at Arkansas Workforce Center in Fort Smith, Arkansas, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

April 6, 2020
ARKANSAS: People who lost their jobs wait in line to file for unemployment benefits at Arkansas Workforce Center in Fort Smith, Arkansas, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
CALIFORNIA: A general view of freeways leading into downtown Los Angeles after California issued a stay-at-home order in Los Angeles, California, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

CALIFORNIA: A general view of freeways leading into downtown Los Angeles after California issued a stay-at-home order in Los Angeles, California, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

March 23, 2020
CALIFORNIA: A general view of freeways leading into downtown Los Angeles after California issued a stay-at-home order in Los Angeles, California, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
COLORADO: Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

COLORADO: Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

April 19, 2020
COLORADO: Health care workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
CONNECTICUT: A small group attends a graveside service at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, Connecticut, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

CONNECTICUT: A small group attends a graveside service at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, Connecticut, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

May 13, 2020
CONNECTICUT: A small group attends a graveside service at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, Connecticut, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
DELAWARE: Wearing masks to protect against the coronavirus, Ed and Betty Hammer receive their order from a makeshift drive-thru at an ice cream shop in Bridgeville, Delaware, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

DELAWARE: Wearing masks to protect against the coronavirus, Ed and Betty Hammer receive their order from a makeshift drive-thru at an ice cream shop in Bridgeville, Delaware, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

May 8, 2020
DELAWARE: Wearing masks to protect against the coronavirus, Ed and Betty Hammer receive their order from a makeshift drive-thru at an ice cream shop in Bridgeville, Delaware, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA: President Donald Trump listens as he stands in front of a chart labeled "Goals of Community Mitigation" showing projected deaths in the United States after exposure to coronavirus as 1,500,000 to 2,200,000 without any intervention and a projected 100,000 to 240,000 deaths with intervention taken to curtail the spread of the virus during the daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA: President Donald Trump listens as he stands in front of a chart labeled "Goals of Community Mitigation" showing projected deaths in the United States after exposure to coronavirus as 1,500,000 to 2,200,000 without any intervention and a projected 100,000 to 240,000 deaths with intervention taken to curtail the spread of the virus during the daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
FLORIDA: Mexican migrant workers pick blueberries during a harvest at a farm in Lake Wales, Florida, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

FLORIDA: Mexican migrant workers pick blueberries during a harvest at a farm in Lake Wales, Florida, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

March 31, 2020
FLORIDA: Mexican migrant workers pick blueberries during a harvest at a farm in Lake Wales, Florida, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
GEORGIA: Jessica King sits under a dryer at Three-13 Salon, Spa and Boutique, during the phased reopening of businesses and restaurants from coronavirus restrictions in the state, in Marietta, Georgia, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar

GEORGIA: Jessica King sits under a dryer at Three-13 Salon, Spa and Boutique, during the phased reopening of businesses and restaurants from coronavirus restrictions in the state, in Marietta, Georgia, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar

April 24, 2020
GEORGIA: Jessica King sits under a dryer at Three-13 Salon, Spa and Boutique, during the phased reopening of businesses and restaurants from coronavirus restrictions in the state, in Marietta, Georgia, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar
HAWAII: A beachgoer wearing a protective mask walks down Waikiki Beach, with Diamond Head mountain in the background, in Honolulu, Hawaii, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

HAWAII: A beachgoer wearing a protective mask walks down Waikiki Beach, with Diamond Head mountain in the background, in Honolulu, Hawaii, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

April 28, 2020
HAWAII: A beachgoer wearing a protective mask walks down Waikiki Beach, with Diamond Head mountain in the background, in Honolulu, Hawaii, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
IDAHO: Pastor Diego Rodriguez preaches during an Easter Sunday church service organized by libertarian activist Ammon Bundy in Emmett, Idaho, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

IDAHO: Pastor Diego Rodriguez preaches during an Easter Sunday church service organized by libertarian activist Ammon Bundy in Emmett, Idaho, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

April 12, 2020
IDAHO: Pastor Diego Rodriguez preaches during an Easter Sunday church service organized by libertarian activist Ammon Bundy in Emmett, Idaho, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
ILLINOIS: Registered nurse Paula Johnson administers a deep suction tube into the lungs of a COVID-19 patient, in the intensive care unit of Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

ILLINOIS: Registered nurse Paula Johnson administers a deep suction tube into the lungs of a COVID-19 patient, in the intensive care unit of Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

April 22, 2020
ILLINOIS: Registered nurse Paula Johnson administers a deep suction tube into the lungs of a COVID-19 patient, in the intensive care unit of Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
INDIANA: Employees work to make ventilators as U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visits the General Motors Components Holding Plant that is manufacturing ventilators for use in Kokomo, Indiana, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Bergin

INDIANA: Employees work to make ventilators as U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visits the General Motors Components Holding Plant that is manufacturing ventilators for use in Kokomo, Indiana, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Bergin

April 30, 2020
INDIANA: Employees work to make ventilators as U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visits the General Motors Components Holding Plant that is manufacturing ventilators for use in Kokomo, Indiana, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Bergin
IOWA: A Tyson Foods employee puts on a second protective mask outside of the company's meat processing plant, which has been hit by a coronavirus outbreak, in Waterloo, Iowa, April 22, 2020. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS

IOWA: A Tyson Foods employee puts on a second protective mask outside of the company's meat processing plant, which has been hit by a coronavirus outbreak, in Waterloo, Iowa, April 22, 2020. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS

April 22, 2020
IOWA: A Tyson Foods employee puts on a second protective mask outside of the company's meat processing plant, which has been hit by a coronavirus outbreak, in Waterloo, Iowa, April 22, 2020. Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS
KANSAS: Children Mila and Teo Principe and Alexandria and Juliana Lyles, maintain social distance during an outdoor movie night at a home in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Arin Yoon

KANSAS: Children Mila and Teo Principe and Alexandria and Juliana Lyles, maintain social distance during an outdoor movie night at a home in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Arin Yoon

April 8, 2020
KANSAS: Children Mila and Teo Principe and Alexandria and Juliana Lyles, maintain social distance during an outdoor movie night at a home in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Arin Yoon
KENTUCKY: Soldiers from the Kentucky Army National Guard’s 103rd Chemical Battalion distribute hospital bed pillows for an Alternate Care Facility at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center, set up to treat patients suffering from COVID-19 if area hospitals exceed available capacity, in Louisville, Kentucky, April 14, 2020. U.S. Air National Guard/Dale Greer/Handout via REUTERS

KENTUCKY: Soldiers from the Kentucky Army National Guard’s 103rd Chemical Battalion distribute hospital bed pillows for an Alternate Care Facility at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center, set up to treat patients suffering from COVID-19 if area hospitals exceed available capacity, in Louisville, Kentucky, April 14, 2020. U.S. Air National Guard/Dale Greer/Handout via REUTERS
LOUISIANA: Katrina Curtis reacts while reading local news on her mobile phone in New Orleans, Louisiana April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

LOUISIANA: Katrina Curtis reacts while reading local news on her mobile phone in New Orleans, Louisiana April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

April 7, 2020
LOUISIANA: Katrina Curtis reacts while reading local news on her mobile phone in New Orleans, Louisiana April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
MAINE: Twelve-year-old Sophia Woodman hunts turkeys on the youth day opening of the turkey hunting season, which was begun earlier than originally scheduled to allow more outdoor activities amid stay-at-home orders, in Monmouth, Maine, April 25, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

MAINE: Twelve-year-old Sophia Woodman hunts turkeys on the youth day opening of the turkey hunting season, which was begun earlier than originally scheduled to allow more outdoor activities amid stay-at-home orders, in Monmouth, Maine, April 25, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
MARYLAND: Jocelyn Bush, a poll worker at the Edmondson Westside High School Polling site, cleans each station after a ballot is cast, during the special election for Marylands' 7th congressional district seat, previously held by Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

MARYLAND: Jocelyn Bush, a poll worker at the Edmondson Westside High School Polling site, cleans each station after a ballot is cast, during the special election for Marylands' 7th congressional district seat, previously held by Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
MASSACHUSETTS: People wait in a line around the block for a pop-up food pantry in Chelsea, Massachusetts, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

MASSACHUSETTS: People wait in a line around the block for a pop-up food pantry in Chelsea, Massachusetts, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

April 17, 2020
MASSACHUSETTS: People wait in a line around the block for a pop-up food pantry in Chelsea, Massachusetts, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
MICHIGAN: A militia group with no political affiliation from Michigan stands in front of the governor's office after protesters occupied the state capitol building during a vote to approve the extension of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's emergency declaration/stay-at-home order, in Lansing, Michigan, April 30, 2020.&nbsp;REUTERS/Seth Herald

MICHIGAN: A militia group with no political affiliation from Michigan stands in front of the governor's office after protesters occupied the state capitol building during a vote to approve the extension of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's emergency declaration/stay-at-home order, in Lansing, Michigan, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
MINNESOTA: Vice President Mike Pence visits Dennis Nelson, a recovered COVID-19 disease patient who is now donating his blood for research on the virus and disease, as Pence tours Mayo Clinic facilities supporting coronavirus research and treatment in Rochester, Minnesota, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

MINNESOTA: Vice President Mike Pence visits Dennis Nelson, a recovered COVID-19 disease patient who is now donating his blood for research on the virus and disease, as Pence tours Mayo Clinic facilities supporting coronavirus research and treatment in Rochester, Minnesota, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
MISSISSIPPI: Children wait in line at an ice cream shop in Biloxi, Mississippi, April 17, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Barria

MISSISSIPPI: Children wait in line at an ice cream shop in Biloxi, Mississippi, April 17, 2020.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria

April 17, 2020
MISSISSIPPI: Children wait in line at an ice cream shop in Biloxi, Mississippi, April 17, 2020.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria
MISSOURI: Alfred Brandt milks his Holstein cows on the dairy farm, which has been in his family since 1840 and has been affected by the industry's supply chain disruptions created by the coronavirus, in Linn, Missouri, April 28, 2020. Brandt, along with other U.S. dairy farmers, has seen a drop in milk prices and has been forced to dump excess milk as a result of the closure of schools, restaurants and coffee shops. REUTERS/Whitney Curtis

MISSOURI: Alfred Brandt milks his Holstein cows on the dairy farm, which has been in his family since 1840 and has been affected by the industry's supply chain disruptions created by the coronavirus, in Linn, Missouri, April 28, 2020. Brandt, along with other U.S. dairy farmers, has seen a drop in milk prices and has been forced to dump excess milk as a result of the closure of schools, restaurants and coffee shops. REUTERS/Whitney Curtis
MONTANA: Nancy Hausermann, who said she lives on $700 a month and spent her entire $1200 stimulus check on food to give away to those in need, tends to her makeshift free food stand after giving a bag full of groceries to a passerby on Rocky Point Road near Polson, Montana, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kurt Wilson

MONTANA: Nancy Hausermann, who said she lives on $700 a month and spent her entire $1200 stimulus check on food to give away to those in need, tends to her makeshift free food stand after giving a bag full of groceries to a passerby on Rocky Point Road near Polson, Montana, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kurt Wilson
NEBRASKA: A woman walks along an empty sidewalk by the closed Eagle movie theater in Chadron, Nebraska, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEBRASKA: A woman walks along an empty sidewalk by the closed Eagle movie theater in Chadron, Nebraska, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

April 15, 2020
NEBRASKA: A woman walks along an empty sidewalk by the closed Eagle movie theater in Chadron, Nebraska, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
NEVADA: Homeless people sleep in a temporary parking lot shelter at Cashman Center, with spaces marked for social distancing, in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

NEVADA: Homeless people sleep in a temporary parking lot shelter at Cashman Center, with spaces marked for social distancing, in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

March 30, 2020
NEVADA: Homeless people sleep in a temporary parking lot shelter at Cashman Center, with spaces marked for social distancing, in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
NEW HAMPSHIRE: Jim and Marilyn Ridel eat their take out lunch in the parking lot outside a restaurant in Keene, New Hampshire, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Jim and Marilyn Ridel eat their take out lunch in the parking lot outside a restaurant in Keene, New Hampshire, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

April 19, 2020
NEW HAMPSHIRE: Jim and Marilyn Ridel eat their take out lunch in the parking lot outside a restaurant in Keene, New Hampshire, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
NEW JERSEY: People stand on their balconies in an apartment building in New Jersey overlooking the Hudson River in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW JERSEY: People stand on their balconies in an apartment building in New Jersey overlooking the Hudson River in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

March 30, 2020
NEW JERSEY: People stand on their balconies in an apartment building in New Jersey overlooking the Hudson River in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
NEW MEXICO: Medical staff dressed in protective gear stand outside a coronavirus testing site at Optum Urgent Care in Albuquerque, New Mexico, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

NEW MEXICO: Medical staff dressed in protective gear stand outside a coronavirus testing site at Optum Urgent Care in Albuquerque, New Mexico, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

March 23, 2020
NEW MEXICO: Medical staff dressed in protective gear stand outside a coronavirus testing site at Optum Urgent Care in Albuquerque, New Mexico, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
NEW YORK: Bodies are buried on New York's Hart Island in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK: Bodies are buried on New York's Hart Island in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

April 9, 2020
NEW YORK: Bodies are buried on New York's Hart Island in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
NORTH CAROLINA: An interstate sign on I-70 encourages social distancing, hand washing and other precautions near Raleigh, North Carolina, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

NORTH CAROLINA: An interstate sign on I-70 encourages social distancing, hand washing and other precautions near Raleigh, North Carolina, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

April 22, 2020
NORTH CAROLINA: An interstate sign on I-70 encourages social distancing, hand washing and other precautions near Raleigh, North Carolina, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
NORTH DAKOTA: Pastor Emily Nesdahl leads a virtual Sunday service online broadcast at Peace Lutheran Church, featuring drawings of parishioners taped to the pews, in Burlington, North Dakota, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Dan Koeck

NORTH DAKOTA: Pastor Emily Nesdahl leads a virtual Sunday service online broadcast at Peace Lutheran Church, featuring drawings of parishioners taped to the pews, in Burlington, North Dakota, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Dan Koeck

April 26, 2020
NORTH DAKOTA: Pastor Emily Nesdahl leads a virtual Sunday service online broadcast at Peace Lutheran Church, featuring drawings of parishioners taped to the pews, in Burlington, North Dakota, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Dan Koeck
OHIO: Inmates exercise in the yard at the Marion Correctional Institution where there have been positive cases of the coronavirus in Marion, Ohio, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Dane Rhys

OHIO: Inmates exercise in the yard at the Marion Correctional Institution where there have been positive cases of the coronavirus in Marion, Ohio, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Dane Rhys

April 22, 2020
OHIO: Inmates exercise in the yard at the Marion Correctional Institution where there have been positive cases of the coronavirus in Marion, Ohio, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Dane Rhys
OKLAHOMA: A REACT EMS paramedic wearing protective gear loads a potential COVID-19 patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

OKLAHOMA: A REACT EMS paramedic wearing protective gear loads a potential COVID-19 patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

April 2, 2020
OKLAHOMA: A REACT EMS paramedic wearing protective gear loads a potential COVID-19 patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
OREGON: An exotic dancer wears personal protective equipment while taking a tip in a drive-thru go-go dance tent offered by the Lucky Devil Lounge strip club in Portland, Oregon, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

OREGON: An exotic dancer wears personal protective equipment while taking a tip in a drive-thru go-go dance tent offered by the Lucky Devil Lounge strip club in Portland, Oregon, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

April 24, 2020
OREGON: An exotic dancer wears personal protective equipment while taking a tip in a drive-thru go-go dance tent offered by the Lucky Devil Lounge strip club in Portland, Oregon, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
PENNSYLVANIA: Healthcare workers react as they watch a flyover by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams as a salute to first responders and essential workers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela

PENNSYLVANIA: Healthcare workers react as they watch a flyover by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams as a salute to first responders and essential workers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela
RHODE ISLAND: A National Guard Officer is seen at a checkpoint amid travel restrictions due to the coronavirus at Westerly Station in Westerly, Rhode Island, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Oliver Doyle

RHODE ISLAND: A National Guard Officer is seen at a checkpoint amid travel restrictions due to the coronavirus at Westerly Station in Westerly, Rhode Island, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Oliver Doyle

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
RHODE ISLAND: A National Guard Officer is seen at a checkpoint amid travel restrictions due to the coronavirus at Westerly Station in Westerly, Rhode Island, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Oliver Doyle
SOUTH CAROLINA: People walk along the shore as beaches reopen after coronavirus closures in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Rachel Jessen

SOUTH CAROLINA: People walk along the shore as beaches reopen after coronavirus closures in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Rachel Jessen

April 21, 2020
SOUTH CAROLINA: People walk along the shore as beaches reopen after coronavirus closures in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Rachel Jessen
SOUTH DAKOTA: Workers walk out of Smithfield Foods pork plant as the spread of the coronavirus continues in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

SOUTH DAKOTA: Workers walk out of Smithfield Foods pork plant as the spread of the coronavirus continues in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

April 16, 2020
SOUTH DAKOTA: Workers walk out of Smithfield Foods pork plant as the spread of the coronavirus continues in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
TENNESSEE: A cross is seen by the side of a highway in Bristol, Tennessee, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

TENNESSEE: A cross is seen by the side of a highway in Bristol, Tennessee, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

April 18, 2020
TENNESSEE: A cross is seen by the side of a highway in Bristol, Tennessee, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
TEXAS: Nancy Pedroza, 27, who is pregnant, holds on to Ryan Morgan, 30, her partner and father to their unborn child, as she experiences contractions while taking a brisk walk with doula Nichollette Jones to speed up Pedroza's contractions, near the home of licensed midwife Susan Taylor, where Pedroza plans to give birth, in Fort Worth, Texas, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

TEXAS: Nancy Pedroza, 27, who is pregnant, holds on to Ryan Morgan, 30, her partner and father to their unborn child, as she experiences contractions while taking a brisk walk with doula Nichollette Jones to speed up Pedroza's contractions, near the home of licensed midwife Susan Taylor, where Pedroza plans to give birth, in Fort Worth, Texas, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
UTAH: Flight attendants talk in a nearly empty cabin on a Delta Airlines flight operated by SkyWest Airlines during a flight departing from Salt Lake City, Utah, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

UTAH: Flight attendants talk in a nearly empty cabin on a Delta Airlines flight operated by SkyWest Airlines during a flight departing from Salt Lake City, Utah, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

April 11, 2020
UTAH: Flight attendants talk in a nearly empty cabin on a Delta Airlines flight operated by SkyWest Airlines during a flight departing from Salt Lake City, Utah, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
VERMONT: A motorcyclist stops for a cigarette in Marlboro, Vermont, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

VERMONT: A motorcyclist stops for a cigarette in Marlboro, Vermont, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

April 19, 2020
VERMONT: A motorcyclist stops for a cigarette in Marlboro, Vermont, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
VIRGINIA: Office lights are illuminated in a high rise building at dusk, amid Governor Ralph Northam's stay-at-home order, in the Rosslyn section of Arlington, Virginia, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

VIRGINIA: Office lights are illuminated in a high rise building at dusk, amid Governor Ralph Northam's stay-at-home order, in the Rosslyn section of Arlington, Virginia, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

April 30, 2020
VIRGINIA: Office lights are illuminated in a high rise building at dusk, amid Governor Ralph Northam's stay-at-home order, in the Rosslyn section of Arlington, Virginia, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
WASHINGTON: Lori Spencer visits her mom Judie Shape, 81, who Spencer says has tested positive for coronavirus, at Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

WASHINGTON: Lori Spencer visits her mom Judie Shape, 81, who Spencer says has tested positive for coronavirus, at Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

March 11, 2020
WASHINGTON: Lori Spencer visits her mom Judie Shape, 81, who Spencer says has tested positive for coronavirus, at Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
WEST VIRGINIA: Members of the West Virginia National Guard’s Task Force Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Response Enterprise sanitize workspaces to help slow the spread of coronavirus for the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission in Charleston, West Virginia, April 11, 2020. U.S. Army National Guard/Edwin L. Wriston/Handout via REUTERS

WEST VIRGINIA: Members of the West Virginia National Guard’s Task Force Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Response Enterprise sanitize workspaces to help slow the spread of coronavirus for the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission in Charleston, West Virginia, April 11, 2020. U.S. Army National Guard/Edwin L. Wriston/Handout via REUTERS
WISCONSIN: Colleen Curtin, who says she is suffering from health issues that have not been able to be diagnosed by testing due to the outbreak, sits in her wheelchair for a portrait along a path in Madison, Wisconsin, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WISCONSIN: Colleen Curtin, who says she is suffering from health issues that have not been able to be diagnosed by testing due to the outbreak, sits in her wheelchair for a portrait along a path in Madison, Wisconsin, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
WYOMING: A sign is seen hanging from a door of a closed storefront in Cheyenne, Wyoming, April 14, 2020. Wyoming was the last of the 50 states to report a coronavirus-related death. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WYOMING: A sign is seen hanging from a door of a closed storefront in Cheyenne, Wyoming, April 14, 2020. Wyoming was the last of the 50 states to report a coronavirus-related death. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

April 14, 2020
WYOMING: A sign is seen hanging from a door of a closed storefront in Cheyenne, Wyoming, April 14, 2020. Wyoming was the last of the 50 states to report a coronavirus-related death. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
