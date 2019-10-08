The 83-year-old climate activist
Police officer detains Phil Kingston, 83, who sprayed a stencil slogan on the wall of the building housing the Treasury during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 7, 2019. The group has brought parts of central London to a standstill...more
Phil Kingston sprays a stencil slogan on the wall of the British Treasury, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officer detains Phil Kingston, who sprayed a stencil slogan on the wall of the British Treasury, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers detain Phil Kingston, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police stands in front of the Treasury building during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, October 3, 2019. Climate change activists used a fire engine they claimed to have bought on eBay to spray red liquid at the British finance ministry. ...more
Police surround Extinction Rebellion protesters during a demonstration outside the Treasury building in London, October 3, 2019. The activists drove up to the British Treasury in the fire engine and sprayed scarlet liquid through a hose onto the...more
Police detain Phil Kingston outside the Treasury building in London, October 3, 2019. "Really happy to be here and to see so many people who are willing to publicize what that place is doing," he said while being detained. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Phil Kingston sits on top of a DLR train as demonstrators block traffic at Canary Wharf Station during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 25, 2019. Kingston spent his 83rd birthday atop the train, holding a banner reading "Don't Jail...more
Phil Kingston takes part in a demonstration at Canary Wharf Station in London, April 25, 2019. "I'm here because I have a belief that there is something greater than us, which tells me that we don't own this Earth ... The more we take, the less there...more
Phil Kingston sits on top of a DLR train as demonstrators block traffic at Canary Wharf Station in London, April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Police takes away protester Phil Kingston at Canary Wharf Station in London, April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Police takes away protester Phil Kingston at Canary Wharf Station in London, April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Police takes away protester Phil Kingston at Canary Wharf Station in London, April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Next Slideshows
Protests rage over Ecuador austerity measures
Ecuadorean protesters have clashed with security forces and blocked highways for five days to demonstrate against government austerity measures, including the...
Turkey set to redraw map of Syrian war once more
A looming Turkish incursion into northern Syria is set to reshape the map of the Syrian conflict once again, dealing a blow to Kurdish-led forces that have...
Inside a makeshift migrant camp in Mexico
Migrants, most of whom were sent back to Mexico while they await asylum hearings under a U.S. policy known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, shelter in...
On the Canada election campaign trail
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a tough re-election battle, with his Liberal party in a statistical tie with the opposition Conservatives ahead of...
MORE IN PICTURES
Future dam imperils ancient Turkish town
Residents of Hasankeyf, a 12,000-year-old town on the Tigris river, scramble to uproot to government-built housing before waters rise for the Ilisu hydroelectric dam in the next few months.
Protests rage over Ecuador austerity measures
Ecuadorean protesters have clashed with security forces and blocked highways for five days to demonstrate against government austerity measures, including the end of four-decade-old fuel subsidies.
Turkey set to redraw map of Syrian war once more
A looming Turkish incursion into northern Syria is set to reshape the map of the Syrian conflict once again, dealing a blow to Kurdish-led forces that have battled Islamic State while widening Turkey's territorial control at the border.
The gates of Jerusalem's Old City
Jews, Muslims and Christians pass daily through the gates of Jerusalem's Old City, on their way to and from prayers or simply to go about their everyday business in one of the most politically sensitive spots on earth.
Inside a makeshift migrant camp in Mexico
Migrants, most of whom were sent back to Mexico while they await asylum hearings under a U.S. policy known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, shelter in makeshift encampments in the Mexican border city of Matamoros.
On the Canada election campaign trail
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a tough re-election battle, with his Liberal party in a statistical tie with the opposition Conservatives ahead of the October 21 vote.
Greece transfers migrants from overcrowded island
More than 450 migrants, many of them families with children, are transferred to the Greek mainland from the overcrowded Moria camp in Lesbos island.
Climate protesters block streets around world
Thousands of climate activists took to the streets of cities around the world launching two weeks of peaceful civil disobedience to demand immediate action to cut carbon emissions.
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this past week.