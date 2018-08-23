Edition:
Thu Aug 23, 2018

The animal weigh-in

Penguins are weighed by a zookeeper during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo in London, Britain August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Thursday, August 23, 2018
Squirrel monkeys can be seen during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A West African giant land snail can be seen during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Squirrel monkeys can be seen during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A Giant Asian stick insect can be seen during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Squirrel monkeys can be seen during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A zookeeper measures Giraffes with a ruler during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A West African giant land snail can be seen during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A zookeeper weighs Meerkats during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

