The animal weigh-in
Penguins are weighed by a zookeeper during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo in London, Britain August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Squirrel monkeys can be seen during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A West African giant land snail can be seen during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Squirrel monkeys can be seen during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A Giant Asian stick insect can be seen during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Squirrel monkeys can be seen during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A zookeeper measures Giraffes with a ruler during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A West African giant land snail can be seen during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A zookeeper weighs Meerkats during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Next Slideshows
Celebrating Eid al-Adha
Muslims celebrate the Eid al-Adha holiday, marking the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, by slaughtering animals and sharing the meat with friends,...
Becoming the 'Girl with a Pearl Earring'
Chinese makeup artist He Yuhong transforms into the "Girl with a Pearl Earring , the subject of a painting by 17th-century Dutchman Johannes Vermeer.
Protesters topple Confederate statue
Protesters topple a statue of a Confederate soldier on the campus of University of North Carolina.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Best of the Asian Games
Highlights from the 18th Asian Games.
Hawaii braces for Hurricane Lane
Preparations in Hawaii as Hurricane Lane approaches.
Celebrating Eid al-Adha
Muslims celebrate the Eid al-Adha holiday, marking the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, by slaughtering animals and sharing the meat with friends, family and the poor.
After Islamic State killed her sons, Iraqi grandmother fends for 22 children
Iraqi grandmother Sana Ibrahim al-Taee has a full-time job feeding and clothing her 22 grandchildren after Islamic State killed their fathers - her sons - a struggle in a cramped flat with little help from the state.
Inside Gamescom
Gamers gather for Europe's largest video games trade fair in Cologne, Germany.
Tearful reunions for separated Korean families
Families from North and South Korea wept and embraced as the neighbors held their first reunion events in three years for relatives wrenched apart by the Korean War for more than six decades.
Venezuelans going to Brazil to give birth
Expecting Venezuelan women are leaving their country due to lack of prenatal care, medicine and diapers and giving birth across the border in Brazil, where three Venezuelan babies are born every day.