Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Dec 5, 2018 | 2:00pm EST

The art of Chanel

Pharrell Williams presents a creation during the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2018/19 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Pharrell Williams presents a creation during the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2018/19 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Pharrell Williams presents a creation during the Chanel Metiers d'Art 2018/19 show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
1 / 40
Models present Chanel Metiers d'Art creations. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Models present Chanel Metiers d'Art creations. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Models present Chanel Metiers d'Art creations. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
2 / 40
A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
3 / 40
A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
4 / 40
A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
5 / 40
A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
6 / 40
A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
7 / 40
A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
8 / 40
A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
9 / 40
A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
10 / 40
A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
11 / 40
A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
12 / 40
A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
13 / 40
A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
14 / 40
A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
15 / 40
Reflections of models presenting Chanel creations. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reflections of models presenting Chanel creations. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Reflections of models presenting Chanel creations. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
16 / 40
A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
17 / 40
A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
18 / 40
A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
19 / 40
A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
A model presents a Chanel creation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
20 / 40
Designer Karl Lagerfeld stands on the runway after the show. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Designer Karl Lagerfeld stands on the runway after the show. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Designer Karl Lagerfeld stands on the runway after the show. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
21 / 40
Julianne Moore. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Julianne Moore. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Julianne Moore. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
22 / 40
Lily Rose Depp. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Lily Rose Depp. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Lily Rose Depp. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
23 / 40
Penelope Cruz. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Penelope Cruz. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Penelope Cruz. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
24 / 40
Sofia Coppola. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Sofia Coppola. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Sofia Coppola. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
25 / 40
Helena Christensen. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Helena Christensen. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Helena Christensen. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
26 / 40
Marion Cotillard. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Marion Cotillard. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Marion Cotillard. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
27 / 40
Julia Restoin Roitfeld. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Julia Restoin Roitfeld. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Julia Restoin Roitfeld. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
28 / 40
Rowan Blanchard. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Rowan Blanchard. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Rowan Blanchard. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
29 / 40
Gwei Lun-mei. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Gwei Lun-mei. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Gwei Lun-mei. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
30 / 40
Liu Wen. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Liu Wen. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Liu Wen. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
31 / 40
Ella Hunt. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Ella Hunt. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Ella Hunt. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
32 / 40
Crystal Renn. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Crystal Renn. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Crystal Renn. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
33 / 40
Actress Rinko Kikuchi. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Actress Rinko Kikuchi. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Actress Rinko Kikuchi. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
34 / 40
Sadie Sink. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Sadie Sink. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Sadie Sink. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
35 / 40
Teresa Palmer. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Teresa Palmer. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Teresa Palmer. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
36 / 40
Cecilia Suarez. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Cecilia Suarez. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Cecilia Suarez. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
37 / 40
Hailey Gates. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Hailey Gates. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Hailey Gates. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
38 / 40
Julia Goldani Telles. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Julia Goldani Telles. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Julia Goldani Telles. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
39 / 40
Sasha Luss. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Sasha Luss. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Sasha Luss. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Jingle Ball in Los Angeles

Jingle Ball in Los Angeles

Next Slideshows

Jingle Ball in Los Angeles

Jingle Ball in Los Angeles

Cardi B, Camila Cabello and more acts perform at the Jingle Ball in Los Angeles.

Dec 03 2018
Versace's first show in New York

Versace's first show in New York

Versace presents a pre-fall collection for its first show in New York.

Dec 03 2018
CMA Awards red carpet

CMA Awards red carpet

Fashion highlights from the red carpet at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.

Nov 14 2018
Stan Lee: 1922 - 2018

Stan Lee: 1922 - 2018

Stan Lee, who dreamed up Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Hulk and a cavalcade of other Marvel Comics superheroes that became mythic figures in pop culture with...

Nov 12 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Funeral for a president

Funeral for a president

Mourners gather at the Washington National Cathedral for the state funeral for former President George H.W. Bush.

Notable deaths in 2018

Notable deaths in 2018

Newsmakers and celebrities who passed away this year.

Pictures of the year: Conflict

Pictures of the year: Conflict

Our top photos from conflict zones this year.

Tired of waiting for asylum, migrants cross border fence

Tired of waiting for asylum, migrants cross border fence

Central American migrants stuck on the threshold of the United States in Mexico breached the border fence, risking almost certain detention by U.S. authorities but hoping the illegal entry will allow them to apply for asylum.

Mourning George H.W. Bush

Mourning George H.W. Bush

Remembering the 41st president of the United States after he died Friday at the age of 94.

Safari in the city

Safari in the city

Views from the edge of Kenya's capital city in Nairobi National Park.

Sully the service dog

Sully the service dog

Images of former President George H.W. Bush's service dog, a young Labrador retriever named "Sully."

Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos of the year.

Pictures of the year: Royals

Pictures of the year: Royals

Our top royal photos from the past year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast