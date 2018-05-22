The art of flowers

Detail of a floral display and design based on a VW campervan is seen outside of a shop front which is participating in the Chelsea In Bloom festival in London, Britain. The annual show of floral art, timed to coincide with the RHS Chelsea Flower...more

Detail of a floral display and design based on a VW campervan is seen outside of a shop front which is participating in the Chelsea In Bloom festival in London, Britain. The annual show of floral art, timed to coincide with the RHS Chelsea Flower Show nearby, sees over sixty shops, restaurants and local businesses compete for prizes, with the awards given by RHS (Royal Horticultural Society) judges, this year on the theme of 'Summer of Love'. REUTERS/Toby Melville

