Pictures | Tue May 22, 2018 | 11:05am EDT

The art of flowers

Detail of a floral display and design based on a VW campervan is seen outside of a shop front which is participating in the Chelsea In Bloom festival in London, Britain. The annual show of floral art, timed to coincide with the RHS Chelsea Flower Show nearby, sees over sixty shops, restaurants and local businesses compete for prizes, with the awards given by RHS (Royal Horticultural Society) judges, this year on the theme of 'Summer of Love'. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Florists work on a floral display and design outside of a shop front which is participating in the Chelsea In Bloom festival. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A woman displays her floral decorated boots at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
A man photographs a gladioli display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks at a display of roses on the Peter Beale roses display stand as she tours the Chelsea flower show. Richard Pohle/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
A display of Auricula are seen at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
A worker adjusts chrysanthemums on a display as he prepares for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
A florist adds finishing touches to a display in a shop front which is participating in the Chelsea In Bloom festival. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A cleaner works next to a floral display in a shop front which is participating in the Chelsea In Bloom festival. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A dog is walked past a floral display outside of a business taking part in the Chelsea In Bloom festival. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A display of Lupins are seen at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
A floral display and design is seen in a public square as part of the Chelsea In Bloom festival. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A florist adds finishing touches to a display in a shop front which is participating in the Chelsea In Bloom festival. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A floral display and design is seen outside of a shop front which is participating in the Chelsea In Bloom festival. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A woman walks past a shop front which is participating in the Chelsea In Bloom festival. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A woman makes adjustments to a floral display based on thrones and chairs at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
A passer-by views a floral display and design outside of a shop front which is participating in the Chelsea In Bloom festival. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A woman views a floral display on a Citroen H-Van at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
A worker adds flowers to a display as she prepares for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Detail is seen of a floral display and design outside of a shop front which is participating in the Chelsea In Bloom festival. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A display of Cacti are seen at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
Detail is seen of a floral display and design outside of a shop front which is participating in the Chelsea In Bloom festival. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A floral display and design is seen outside of a shop front which is participating in the Chelsea In Bloom festival. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A display of Foxgloves are seen at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
A floral display and design is seen in a public square as part of the Chelsea In Bloom festival. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A woman sits outside of a shop front which is participating in the Chelsea In Bloom festival. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A woman carries a floral design handbag at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
Detail of a floral display and design is seen outside of a shop front which is participating in the Chelsea In Bloom festival. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A woman carries flowers into a florists which is participating in the Chelsea In Bloom festival. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A display of Flytraps are seen at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
A Chelsea Pensioner views Viola on display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
A woman takes photographs at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
