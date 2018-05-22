The art of flowers
Detail of a floral display and design based on a VW campervan is seen outside of a shop front which is participating in the Chelsea In Bloom festival in London, Britain. The annual show of floral art, timed to coincide with the RHS Chelsea Flower...more
Florists work on a floral display and design outside of a shop front which is participating in the Chelsea In Bloom festival. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman displays her floral decorated boots at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man photographs a gladioli display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks at a display of roses on the Peter Beale roses display stand as she tours the Chelsea flower show. Richard Pohle/Pool via REUTERS
A display of Auricula are seen at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A worker adjusts chrysanthemums on a display as he prepares for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A florist adds finishing touches to a display in a shop front which is participating in the Chelsea In Bloom festival. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A cleaner works next to a floral display in a shop front which is participating in the Chelsea In Bloom festival. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A dog is walked past a floral display outside of a business taking part in the Chelsea In Bloom festival. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A display of Lupins are seen at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A floral display and design is seen in a public square as part of the Chelsea In Bloom festival. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A florist adds finishing touches to a display in a shop front which is participating in the Chelsea In Bloom festival. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A floral display and design is seen outside of a shop front which is participating in the Chelsea In Bloom festival. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman walks past a shop front which is participating in the Chelsea In Bloom festival. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman makes adjustments to a floral display based on thrones and chairs at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A passer-by views a floral display and design outside of a shop front which is participating in the Chelsea In Bloom festival. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman views a floral display on a Citroen H-Van at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A worker adds flowers to a display as she prepares for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Detail is seen of a floral display and design outside of a shop front which is participating in the Chelsea In Bloom festival. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A display of Cacti are seen at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Detail is seen of a floral display and design outside of a shop front which is participating in the Chelsea In Bloom festival. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A floral display and design is seen outside of a shop front which is participating in the Chelsea In Bloom festival. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A display of Foxgloves are seen at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A floral display and design is seen in a public square as part of the Chelsea In Bloom festival. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman sits outside of a shop front which is participating in the Chelsea In Bloom festival. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman carries a floral design handbag at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Detail of a floral display and design is seen outside of a shop front which is participating in the Chelsea In Bloom festival. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman carries flowers into a florists which is participating in the Chelsea In Bloom festival. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A display of Flytraps are seen at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Chelsea Pensioner views Viola on display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman takes photographs at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
