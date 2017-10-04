The art of North Korea
The head of the Mansudae Art Museum Ji Zhengtai talks about a painting by a North Korean artist in the studio of the gallery in the 798 art district in Beijing, China. Art studios house thousands of North Korean artists who cater to burgeoning demand...more
People look at paintings created by North Korean artists at the China-North Korea Cultural Centre in Dandong, Liaoning province, China. In recent years as countries have responded to North Korea's weapons tests with sanctions, Mansudae and other art...more
The head of the Mansudae Art Museum, Ji Zhengtai, talks about paintings by a North Korean artist in the gallery in Beijing, China. The museum says it is the Mansudae Art Studio's official overseas gallery. Mansudae is run by the North Korean state....more
North Korea themed postcards are for sale at the Mansudae Art Museum in Beijing, China. In a report in February, they said that a part of Mansudae called Mansudae Overseas Projects was a front for the North Korean state to cash in on military deals....more
A visitor looks at works by North Korean artists at the Mansudae Art Museum in Beijing, China. The U.N. Security Council banned Mansudae's statue business in 2016. On Aug. 5, after Pyongyang conducted more weapons tests, the Security Council...more
The head of the Mansudae Art Museum Ji Zhengtai talks about a painting by a North Korean artist during an interview at the gallery in Beijing, China. It is not possible to estimate the total value of Mansudae's dealings, but the Security Council...more
A North Korean propaganda poster reads, "Super-hardline for hardline!". Reuters spoke to at least 30 experts - collectors, art historians, academics and people who have sold North Korean art globally. Many said the market for paintings is niche and...more
A North Korean propaganda poster reads, "For the new world without nuclear weapons!". Even so, they say North Korean diplomats in Europe have been enthusiastic to promote art exhibitions with the simple aim of bringing in hard currency. REUTERS/Kim...more
A North Korean propaganda poster reads, "The U.S. is destroyer of peace!". In China, demand has really taken off. Dandong is a popular attraction for tourists who come to peep at North Koreans over the Yalu River border. Busloads of tourists show up...more
A North Korean propaganda poster reads, "U.S. troops out immediately!". Besides Mansudae, just about every ministry and almost all the local authorities in North Korea have an art studio, said Koen De Ceuster, a lecturer in Korean studies at Leiden...more
A North Korean propaganda poster reads, "Nobody invade our blue sky!". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A North Korean propaganda poster reads, "Our guns and spears don't know mercy. The U.S. shouldn't forget the lesson of history". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A North Korean propaganda poster reads, "Unify the country after taking out the U.S.". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A North Korean propaganda poster reads, "If you invade again!". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A North Korean propaganda poster reads, "Cheer for diplomacy between North Korea and Cuba!". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A North Korean propaganda poster reads, "Make the Korean peninsula nuclear-weapon-free zone!". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Choi Sang Kyun, head of Gallery Pyongyang, arranges North Korean propaganda posters that he collected in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People look at paintings created by North Korean artists at the China-North Korea Cultural Centre in Dandong, Liaoning province, China. Many Dandong galleries house North Korean painters. Staff there said they have sold North Korean paintings for as...more
A man takes a picture of a painting created by a North Korean artist at the China-North Korea Cultural Centre in Dandong, Liaoning province, China. While the Security Council's Aug. 5 sanctions targeted only Mansudae, its September resolution on...more
People look at paintings created by North Korean artists at the China-North Korea Cultural Centre in Dandong, Liaoning province, China. But there are ways around the measures, they add. For instance, paintings from Mansudae could be sold under the...more
People look at paintings created by North Korean artists at the China-North Korea Cultural Centre in Dandong, Liaoning province, China. At the other end of the border from Dandong in the city of Yanji, Chinese antiques dealer Zhao Xiangchen said...more
The head of the Mansudae Art Museum, Ji Zhengtai, talks about paintings by a North Korean artist in the studio of the gallery in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People look at paintings created by North Korean artists at the China-North Korea Cultural Centre in Dandong, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
People take pictures of paintings created by North Korean artists at the China-North Korea Cultural Centre in Dandong, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
