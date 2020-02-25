The art of the shoe: Louboutin on exhibit
The Paris building that inspired shoemaker Christian Louboutin's obsession with stiletto heels is, nearly half a century later, home to a retrospective on his career. Creations by French shoe designer Christian Louboutin are displayed during a press...more
Louboutin - best known for producing shoes with soles painted lipstick-red - used to go to the Palais de la Porte Doree to look at exhibitions when he was a boy. He remembers a sign with a picture of a spike-heeled shoe with a red line through it,...more
He spent hours reproducing that image in his sketchbooks, laying the foundations for his career as a designer. "I owe a lot to the drawing," he told Reuters. "I reproduced it a lot, changing the colors a bit, changing the form a bit, but I always...more
After an apprenticeship with Paris fashion houses, Louboutin set up his own brand and a shop in 1991. He attracted a line-up of high-profile customers including film stars, musicians and royals. While working on one prototype, he saw someone next to...more
There is a whole room devoted to his "nude" shoes that match the wearer's skin tone. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The exhibition, entitled "Christian Louboutin l'Exhibition" showcases the inspirations behind the designer's work, landmarks in his career, and contemporary artists who have re-interpreted his work. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Creations by French shoe designer Christian Louboutin are displayed during a press preview of his exhibition "L'Exhibition[niste]" (The exhibition[ist]) in Paris, February 21. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Creations by French shoe designer Christian Louboutin are displayed during a press preview of his exhibition "L'Exhibition[niste]" (The exhibition[ist]) in Paris, February 21. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Creations by French shoe designer Christian Louboutin are displayed during a press preview of his exhibition "L'Exhibition[niste]" (The exhibition[ist]) in Paris, February 21. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Creations by French shoe designer Christian Louboutin are displayed during a press preview of his exhibition "L'Exhibition[niste]" (The exhibition[ist]) in Paris, February 21. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Creations by French shoe designer Christian Louboutin are displayed during a press preview of his exhibition "L'Exhibition[niste]" (The exhibition[ist]) in Paris, February 21. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Creations by French shoe designer Christian Louboutin are displayed during a press preview of his exhibition "L'Exhibition[niste]" (The exhibition[ist]) in Paris, February 21. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Creations by French shoe designer Christian Louboutin are displayed during a press preview of his exhibition "L'Exhibition[niste]" (The exhibition[ist]) in Paris, February 21. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Creations by French shoe designer Christian Louboutin are displayed during a press preview of his exhibition "L'Exhibition[niste]" (The exhibition[ist]) in Paris, February 21. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Creations by French shoe designer Christian Louboutin are displayed during a press preview of his exhibition "L'Exhibition[niste]" (The exhibition[ist]) in Paris, February 21. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Creations by French shoe designer Christian Louboutin are displayed during a press preview of his exhibition "L'Exhibition[niste]" (The exhibition[ist]) in Paris, February 21. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Creations by French shoe designer Christian Louboutin are displayed during a press preview of his exhibition "L'Exhibition[niste]" (The exhibition[ist]) in Paris, February 21. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Creations by French shoe designer Christian Louboutin are displayed during a press preview of his exhibition "L'Exhibition[niste]" (The exhibition[ist]) in Paris, February 21. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Next Slideshows
Harvey Weinstein convicted of sexual assault and rape
Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape by a New York jury in a milestone verdict for the #MeToo movement that inspired...
Best of Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan Fashion Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Security forces clash with protesters in Chile
Unrest continues in Chile as protests that began in October over a rise in transport fares continue against Chile's government.
Thousands gather for Kobe Bryant memorial
Thousands of Kobe Bryant fans gather in Los Angeles to remember the late NBA star and his daughter Gianna, nearly a month after their deaths in a helicopter crash sent shockwaves through the world of sports and beyond.
Democrats on the campaign trail
Democratic presidential candidates head into an intense period of campaigning before Saturday's South Carolina primary -- their first big test with African-American voters.
Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline
Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary chiefs oppose construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project on their lands.
Harvey Weinstein convicted of sexual assault and rape
Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape by a New York jury in a milestone verdict for the #MeToo movement that inspired women to go public with misconduct allegations against powerful men.
Biggest exodus of Syria's nine-year war overwhelms relief agencies
Nearly one million civilians have fled from a Syrian government offensive against rebels in what could be one of the final chapters of the nine-year-old civil war.
Fears grow as coronavirus outbreaks spread beyond China
With coronavirus cases rising in Italy and several Middle East countries dealing with their first infections, fears of a global pandemic sent markets into a tailspin, even as China eased curbs with no new cases reported in Beijing and other cities.