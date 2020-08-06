The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, 75 years ago

Devastation is seen in the vicinity of 'ground zero' after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan. August 6 marks 75 years since the United States unleashed the world's first atomic bomb attack on the city of Hiroshima, followed three days later by...more

Devastation is seen in the vicinity of 'ground zero' after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan. August 6 marks 75 years since the United States unleashed the world's first atomic bomb attack on the city of Hiroshima, followed three days later by the second and last on Nagasaki, vaporizing lives, buildings and Japan's capacity for war. Department of Defense/Department of the Air Force/Handout via REUTERS

Close