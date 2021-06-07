The battle over Western Canada's ancient forests at Fairy Creek

Fairy Creek protestor Shambu, 47, (pictured May 23, 2021) said it is "inevitable" old-growth logging will come to an end as the resource disappears and that government funding is needed to help the industry transition to logging and processing...more

Fairy Creek protestor Shambu, 47, (pictured May 23, 2021) said it is "inevitable" old-growth logging will come to an end as the resource disappears and that government funding is needed to help the industry transition to logging and processing planted forests. "Do we leave these loggers to find a living in a dying industry, or do we help them? Either we sort out transition funding now, when there's still a fraction of old growth left, or when there's none," Shambu, who joined the Fairy Creek blockade last August, said. REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Close