The battle over Western Canada's ancient forests at Fairy Creek
A woman, who was among activists trying to stop the logging of old growth timber, embraces the stump of a large tree in a cut block of Tree Farm licence 46 near Port Renfrew, British Columbia, Canada May 17, 2021. The dispute over felling British...more
A woman stands near a blockade of protesters against old growth timber logging in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021. Environmentalists camped out in the dense coastal rainforest say they are fighting Canada's version of the ivory trade. The region...more
Protesters stand on debris of a cutblock as Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers arrest those manning the Waterfall camp blockade, May 24, 2021. The forestry industry says protesters are endangering the livelihoods of thousands of...more
A protester, among those trying to protect old growth timber from logging, sits on a tripod built to obstruct the road at Waterfall camp in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021. The increasingly bitter struggle - taking place in B.C. Premier John...more
The stump of a large tree felled years ago is seen overlooking a cut block of Tree Farm licence 46 near Port Renfrew, May 17, 2021. British Columbia used to be the epicenter of the North American lumber trade thanks to its vast untouched forests and...more
Protests are also raising questions over whether environmentalists should tell indigenous people how to manage their resources. The Pacheedaht First Nation has said it does not welcome third-party activism in its territory, while elder Bill Jones...more
Fairy Creek protestor Shambu, 47, (pictured May 23, 2021) said it is "inevitable" old-growth logging will come to an end as the resource disappears and that government funding is needed to help the industry transition to logging and processing...more
A woman plays a trumpet while lying on the road as Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers assemble during an operation to arrest protesters manning the Waterfall camp blockade, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers carry a woman that they arrested at the Waterfall camp blockade, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Activists who are trying to stop the logging of old growth timber stand at a blockade at Waterfall camp in the Fairy Creek area, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jen Osborne
A legal observer is detained after crossing a police checkpoint to view the arrest of a protester, near a camp obstructing the road to old growth timber logging in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Two activists, among those trying to stop the logging of old growth timber, stand next to the stump of a large tree in a cut block of Tree Farm licence 46 near Port Renfrew, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Jen Osborne
A man, who is among activists trying to stop the logging of old growth timber, is perched on a contraption situated over a creek in order to hinder his arrest on a blockade at Waterfall camp, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Three people, who are among activists trying to stop the logging of old growth timber, chain themselves together to hinder their arrest on a blockade at Waterfall camp, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Protesters embrace and discuss whether they want to be arrested or if they want to walk away without police charges after conducting a blockade against old growth timber logging in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Logging trucks carrying cut trees are parked next to heavy equipment near Cowichan Lake, May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jen Osborne
A logging truck hauls cut trees near Cowichan Lake, May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Two activists, among those trying to stop the logging of old growth timber, count the growth rings of a recently felled large tree in a cut block of Tree Farm licence 46 near Port Renfrew, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Large trees among old growth timber are seen at right in a cut block of Tree Farm licence 46 located outside Port Renfrew, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Jen Osborne
A man is detained and searched after crossing a police checkpoint line, near a camp of protesters obstructing the road in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Protesters man a pop-up blockade against old growth timber logging in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Jen Osborne
A column of police vehicles makes its way through a cutblock of felled timber, on their way to arrest protesters in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Jen Osborne
People watch and play drums as Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers arrest protesters manning the Waterfall camp blockade against old growth timber logging in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Protesters embrace after police raided their blockade that they'd maintained in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers arrest a woman holding a trumpet at the Waterfall camp blockade, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Protesters ask loggers to remove their saws from a cut block of Tree Farm licence 46 after they'd discovered that some large trees had been felled, near Port Renfrew, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Protesters man a pop-up blockade against old growth timber logging in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Jen Osborne
A logging truck hauls cut trees near Cowichan Lake, May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Next Slideshows
Severed head and body parts on Mexico midterm election day
A man lobbed a severed human head at a voting station in Tijuana and plastic bags filled with body parts were found nearby, local authorities said, while a...
I am LGBTQ
As Pride Month begins, a look at the lives of those in LGBTQ communities around the world.
Venezuela's Dancing Devils ask for an end to the pandemic
Members of a Venezuela ceremonial brotherhood known as the Dancing Devils held their annual Corpus Christi celebration by calling for the end of COVID-19...
Inside Canada's residential school system
A look inside Canada's residential school system after the remains of 215 children were discovered at one of the former sites. Between 1831 and 1996, the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Canada mourns after 215 children's remains discovered at indigenous residential school
The discovery of 215 children's remains last month at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia reopened old wounds about the lack of information and accountability around the residential school system, which forcibly separated indigenous children from their families.
Venice protests first post-COVID cruise ship as tourism returns
The first cruise ship to leave Venice since coronavirus restrictions were eased set sail on Saturday, but some local residents protested over the return to normal, unhappy about the passage of giant liners through the historic lagoon city.
Severed head and body parts on Mexico midterm election day
A man lobbed a severed human head at a voting station in Tijuana and plastic bags filled with body parts were found nearby, local authorities said, while a left-wing candidate said two of his allies had been kidnapped, as Mexicans voted across the country in midterm elections.
I am LGBTQ
As Pride Month begins, a look at the lives of those in LGBTQ communities around the world.
Venezuela's Dancing Devils ask for an end to the pandemic
Members of a Venezuela ceremonial brotherhood known as the Dancing Devils held their annual Corpus Christi celebration by calling for the end of COVID-19 pandemic in the country and the world.
Inside Canada's residential school system
A look inside Canada's residential school system after the remains of 215 children were discovered at one of the former sites. Between 1831 and 1996, the residential school system forcibly separated about 150,000 indigenous children from their homes. Many were subjected to abuse, rape and malnutrition in what the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015 called "cultural genocide."
Hong Kong protesters try to mark Tiananmen anniversary as China cracks down
Police blocked off a Hong Kong park to prevent people gathering to commemorate the anniversary of China s 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Minneapolis crews clear intersection at George Floyd Square
Work crews in Minneapolis took down barricades at George Floyd Square, the intersection where the 46-year-old Black man was murdered by a police officer just over a year ago, though activists quickly replaced them with makeshift barriers.