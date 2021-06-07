Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Jun 7, 2021 | 1:53pm EDT

The battle over Western Canada's ancient forests at Fairy Creek

A woman, who was among activists trying to stop the logging of old growth timber, embraces the stump of a large tree in a cut block of Tree Farm licence 46 near Port Renfrew, British Columbia, Canada May 17, 2021. The dispute over felling British Columbia's ancient forests has been thrust into the limelight by a months-long blockade of private logging company Teal Jones in the Fairy Creek watershed on western Vancouver Island. Protests that started last August have intensified in recent weeks, leading to more than 150 arrests. REUTERS/Jen Osborne

A woman, who was among activists trying to stop the logging of old growth timber, embraces the stump of a large tree in a cut block of Tree Farm licence 46 near Port Renfrew, British Columbia, Canada May 17, 2021. The dispute over felling British...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A woman, who was among activists trying to stop the logging of old growth timber, embraces the stump of a large tree in a cut block of Tree Farm licence 46 near Port Renfrew, British Columbia, Canada May 17, 2021. The dispute over felling British Columbia's ancient forests has been thrust into the limelight by a months-long blockade of private logging company Teal Jones in the Fairy Creek watershed on western Vancouver Island. Protests that started last August have intensified in recent weeks, leading to more than 150 arrests. REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Close
1 / 28
A woman stands near a blockade of protesters against old growth timber logging in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021. Environmentalists camped out in the dense coastal rainforest say they are fighting Canada's version of the ivory trade. The region features towering old-growth trees, such as cedars, Douglas firs and western hemlocks aged at least 250 years, and in some cases more than a thousand. REUTERS/Jen Osborne

A woman stands near a blockade of protesters against old growth timber logging in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021. Environmentalists camped out in the dense coastal rainforest say they are fighting Canada's version of the ivory trade. The region...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A woman stands near a blockade of protesters against old growth timber logging in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021. Environmentalists camped out in the dense coastal rainforest say they are fighting Canada's version of the ivory trade. The region features towering old-growth trees, such as cedars, Douglas firs and western hemlocks aged at least 250 years, and in some cases more than a thousand. REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Close
2 / 28
Protesters stand on debris of a cutblock as Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers arrest those manning the Waterfall camp blockade, May 24, 2021. The forestry industry says protesters are endangering the livelihoods of thousands of hardworking families. The Pacheedaht First Nation, in whose territory Fairy Creek lies, are divided on the issue.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Protesters stand on debris of a cutblock as Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers arrest those manning the Waterfall camp blockade, May 24, 2021. The forestry industry says protesters are endangering the livelihoods of thousands of...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Protesters stand on debris of a cutblock as Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers arrest those manning the Waterfall camp blockade, May 24, 2021. The forestry industry says protesters are endangering the livelihoods of thousands of hardworking families. The Pacheedaht First Nation, in whose territory Fairy Creek lies, are divided on the issue.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Close
3 / 28
A protester, among those trying to protect old growth timber from logging, sits on a tripod built to obstruct the road at Waterfall camp in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021. The increasingly bitter struggle - taking place in B.C. Premier John Horgan's own electoral district - is playing out amid record-breaking North American lumber prices, and a provincial government promise to review policies allowing old-growth logging.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

A protester, among those trying to protect old growth timber from logging, sits on a tripod built to obstruct the road at Waterfall camp in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021. The increasingly bitter struggle - taking place in B.C. Premier John...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A protester, among those trying to protect old growth timber from logging, sits on a tripod built to obstruct the road at Waterfall camp in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021. The increasingly bitter struggle - taking place in B.C. Premier John Horgan's own electoral district - is playing out amid record-breaking North American lumber prices, and a provincial government promise to review policies allowing old-growth logging.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Close
4 / 28
The stump of a large tree felled years ago is seen overlooking a cut block of Tree Farm licence 46 near Port Renfrew, May 17, 2021. British Columbia used to be the epicenter of the North American lumber trade thanks to its vast untouched forests and it still supplies nearly half of Canada's softwood lumber. Nationally, the industry contributed C$24 billion ($19.8 billion) to Canada's nominal GDP in 2019, and exports worth C$33 billion. But reliance on old-growth logging, which makes up a quarter of B.C.'s annual timber harvest, is becoming an increasing problem as the ancient forests shrink. REUTERS/Jen Osborne

The stump of a large tree felled years ago is seen overlooking a cut block of Tree Farm licence 46 near Port Renfrew, May 17, 2021. British Columbia used to be the epicenter of the North American lumber trade thanks to its vast untouched forests and...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
The stump of a large tree felled years ago is seen overlooking a cut block of Tree Farm licence 46 near Port Renfrew, May 17, 2021. British Columbia used to be the epicenter of the North American lumber trade thanks to its vast untouched forests and it still supplies nearly half of Canada's softwood lumber. Nationally, the industry contributed C$24 billion ($19.8 billion) to Canada's nominal GDP in 2019, and exports worth C$33 billion. But reliance on old-growth logging, which makes up a quarter of B.C.'s annual timber harvest, is becoming an increasing problem as the ancient forests shrink. REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Close
5 / 28
Protests are also raising questions over whether environmentalists should tell indigenous people how to manage their resources. The Pacheedaht First Nation has said it does not welcome third-party activism in its territory, while elder Bill Jones (pictured in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021) supports the blockades and says protesters are there at his invitation. He accused the band council of "thinking the forest is a commodity." REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Protests are also raising questions over whether environmentalists should tell indigenous people how to manage their resources. The Pacheedaht First Nation has said it does not welcome third-party activism in its territory, while elder Bill Jones...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Protests are also raising questions over whether environmentalists should tell indigenous people how to manage their resources. The Pacheedaht First Nation has said it does not welcome third-party activism in its territory, while elder Bill Jones (pictured in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021) supports the blockades and says protesters are there at his invitation. He accused the band council of "thinking the forest is a commodity." REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Close
6 / 28
Fairy Creek protestor Shambu, 47, (pictured May 23, 2021) said it is "inevitable" old-growth logging will come to an end as the resource disappears and that government funding is needed to help the industry transition to logging and processing planted forests. "Do we leave these loggers to find a living in a dying industry, or do we help them? Either we sort out transition funding now, when there's still a fraction of old growth left, or when there's none," Shambu, who joined the Fairy Creek blockade last August, said. REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Fairy Creek protestor Shambu, 47, (pictured May 23, 2021) said it is "inevitable" old-growth logging will come to an end as the resource disappears and that government funding is needed to help the industry transition to logging and processing...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Fairy Creek protestor Shambu, 47, (pictured May 23, 2021) said it is "inevitable" old-growth logging will come to an end as the resource disappears and that government funding is needed to help the industry transition to logging and processing planted forests. "Do we leave these loggers to find a living in a dying industry, or do we help them? Either we sort out transition funding now, when there's still a fraction of old growth left, or when there's none," Shambu, who joined the Fairy Creek blockade last August, said. REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Close
7 / 28
A woman plays a trumpet while lying on the road as Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers assemble during an operation to arrest protesters manning the Waterfall camp blockade, May 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

A woman plays a trumpet while lying on the road as Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers assemble during an operation to arrest protesters manning the Waterfall camp blockade, May 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A woman plays a trumpet while lying on the road as Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers assemble during an operation to arrest protesters manning the Waterfall camp blockade, May 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Close
8 / 28
Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers carry a woman that they arrested at the Waterfall camp blockade, May 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers carry a woman that they arrested at the Waterfall camp blockade, May 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers carry a woman that they arrested at the Waterfall camp blockade, May 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Close
9 / 28
Activists who are trying to stop the logging of old growth timber stand at a blockade at Waterfall camp in the Fairy Creek area, May 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Activists who are trying to stop the logging of old growth timber stand at a blockade at Waterfall camp in the Fairy Creek area, May 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Activists who are trying to stop the logging of old growth timber stand at a blockade at Waterfall camp in the Fairy Creek area, May 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Close
10 / 28
A legal observer is detained after crossing a police checkpoint to view the arrest of a protester, near a camp obstructing the road to old growth timber logging in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

A legal observer is detained after crossing a police checkpoint to view the arrest of a protester, near a camp obstructing the road to old growth timber logging in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A legal observer is detained after crossing a police checkpoint to view the arrest of a protester, near a camp obstructing the road to old growth timber logging in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Close
11 / 28
Two activists, among those trying to stop the logging of old growth timber, stand next to the stump of a large tree in a cut block of Tree Farm licence 46 near Port Renfrew, May 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Two activists, among those trying to stop the logging of old growth timber, stand next to the stump of a large tree in a cut block of Tree Farm licence 46 near Port Renfrew, May 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Two activists, among those trying to stop the logging of old growth timber, stand next to the stump of a large tree in a cut block of Tree Farm licence 46 near Port Renfrew, May 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Close
12 / 28
A man, who is among activists trying to stop the logging of old growth timber, is perched on a contraption situated over a creek in order to hinder his arrest on a blockade at Waterfall camp, May 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

A man, who is among activists trying to stop the logging of old growth timber, is perched on a contraption situated over a creek in order to hinder his arrest on a blockade at Waterfall camp, May 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A man, who is among activists trying to stop the logging of old growth timber, is perched on a contraption situated over a creek in order to hinder his arrest on a blockade at Waterfall camp, May 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Close
13 / 28
Three people, who are among activists trying to stop the logging of old growth timber, chain themselves together to hinder their arrest on a blockade at Waterfall camp, May 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Three people, who are among activists trying to stop the logging of old growth timber, chain themselves together to hinder their arrest on a blockade at Waterfall camp, May 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Three people, who are among activists trying to stop the logging of old growth timber, chain themselves together to hinder their arrest on a blockade at Waterfall camp, May 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Close
14 / 28
Protesters embrace and discuss whether they want to be arrested or if they want to walk away without police charges after conducting a blockade against old growth timber logging in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Protesters embrace and discuss whether they want to be arrested or if they want to walk away without police charges after conducting a blockade against old growth timber logging in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Protesters embrace and discuss whether they want to be arrested or if they want to walk away without police charges after conducting a blockade against old growth timber logging in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Close
15 / 28
Logging trucks carrying cut trees are parked next to heavy equipment near Cowichan Lake, May 19, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Logging trucks carrying cut trees are parked next to heavy equipment near Cowichan Lake, May 19, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Logging trucks carrying cut trees are parked next to heavy equipment near Cowichan Lake, May 19, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Close
16 / 28
A logging truck hauls cut trees near Cowichan Lake, May 19, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

A logging truck hauls cut trees near Cowichan Lake, May 19, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A logging truck hauls cut trees near Cowichan Lake, May 19, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Close
17 / 28
Two activists, among those trying to stop the logging of old growth timber, count the growth rings of a recently felled large tree in a cut block of Tree Farm licence 46 near Port Renfrew, May 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Two activists, among those trying to stop the logging of old growth timber, count the growth rings of a recently felled large tree in a cut block of Tree Farm licence 46 near Port Renfrew, May 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Two activists, among those trying to stop the logging of old growth timber, count the growth rings of a recently felled large tree in a cut block of Tree Farm licence 46 near Port Renfrew, May 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Close
18 / 28
Large trees among old growth timber are seen at right in a cut block of Tree Farm licence 46 located outside Port Renfrew, May 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Large trees among old growth timber are seen at right in a cut block of Tree Farm licence 46 located outside Port Renfrew, May 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Large trees among old growth timber are seen at right in a cut block of Tree Farm licence 46 located outside Port Renfrew, May 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Close
19 / 28
A man is detained and searched after crossing a police checkpoint line, near a camp of protesters obstructing the road in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

A man is detained and searched after crossing a police checkpoint line, near a camp of protesters obstructing the road in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A man is detained and searched after crossing a police checkpoint line, near a camp of protesters obstructing the road in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Close
20 / 28
Protesters man a pop-up blockade against old growth timber logging in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Protesters man a pop-up blockade against old growth timber logging in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Protesters man a pop-up blockade against old growth timber logging in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Close
21 / 28
A column of police vehicles makes its way through a cutblock of felled timber, on their way to arrest protesters in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

A column of police vehicles makes its way through a cutblock of felled timber, on their way to arrest protesters in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A column of police vehicles makes its way through a cutblock of felled timber, on their way to arrest protesters in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Close
22 / 28
People watch and play drums as Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers arrest protesters manning the Waterfall camp blockade against old growth timber logging in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

People watch and play drums as Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers arrest protesters manning the Waterfall camp blockade against old growth timber logging in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
People watch and play drums as Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers arrest protesters manning the Waterfall camp blockade against old growth timber logging in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Close
23 / 28
Protesters embrace after police raided their blockade that they'd maintained in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Protesters embrace after police raided their blockade that they'd maintained in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Protesters embrace after police raided their blockade that they'd maintained in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Close
24 / 28
Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers arrest a woman holding a trumpet at the Waterfall camp blockade, May 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers arrest a woman holding a trumpet at the Waterfall camp blockade, May 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers arrest a woman holding a trumpet at the Waterfall camp blockade, May 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Close
25 / 28
Protesters ask loggers to remove their saws from a cut block of Tree Farm licence 46 after they'd discovered that some large trees had been felled, near Port Renfrew, May 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Protesters ask loggers to remove their saws from a cut block of Tree Farm licence 46 after they'd discovered that some large trees had been felled, near Port Renfrew, May 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Protesters ask loggers to remove their saws from a cut block of Tree Farm licence 46 after they'd discovered that some large trees had been felled, near Port Renfrew, May 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Close
26 / 28
Protesters man a pop-up blockade against old growth timber logging in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Protesters man a pop-up blockade against old growth timber logging in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
Protesters man a pop-up blockade against old growth timber logging in the Fairy Creek area, May 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Close
27 / 28
A logging truck hauls cut trees near Cowichan Lake, May 19, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

A logging truck hauls cut trees near Cowichan Lake, May 19, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A logging truck hauls cut trees near Cowichan Lake, May 19, 2021.  REUTERS/Jen Osborne
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Severed head and body parts on Mexico midterm election day

Severed head and body parts on Mexico midterm election...

Next Slideshows

Severed head and body parts on Mexico midterm election day

Severed head and body parts on Mexico midterm election day

A man lobbed a severed human head at a voting station in Tijuana and plastic bags filled with body parts were found nearby, local authorities said, while a...

1:45pm EDT
I am LGBTQ

I am LGBTQ

As Pride Month begins, a look at the lives of those in LGBTQ communities around the world.

Jun 06 2021
Venezuela's Dancing Devils ask for an end to the pandemic

Venezuela's Dancing Devils ask for an end to the pandemic

Members of a Venezuela ceremonial brotherhood known as the Dancing Devils held their annual Corpus Christi celebration by calling for the end of COVID-19...

Jun 04 2021
Inside Canada's residential school system

Inside Canada's residential school system

A look inside Canada's residential school system after the remains of 215 children were discovered at one of the former sites. Between 1831 and 1996, the...

Jun 04 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Canada mourns after 215 children's remains discovered at indigenous residential school

Canada mourns after 215 children's remains discovered at indigenous residential school

The discovery of 215 children's remains last month at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia reopened old wounds about the lack of information and accountability around the residential school system, which forcibly separated indigenous children from their families.

Venice protests first post-COVID cruise ship as tourism returns

Venice protests first post-COVID cruise ship as tourism returns

The first cruise ship to leave Venice since coronavirus restrictions were eased set sail on Saturday, but some local residents protested over the return to normal, unhappy about the passage of giant liners through the historic lagoon city.

Severed head and body parts on Mexico midterm election day

Severed head and body parts on Mexico midterm election day

A man lobbed a severed human head at a voting station in Tijuana and plastic bags filled with body parts were found nearby, local authorities said, while a left-wing candidate said two of his allies had been kidnapped, as Mexicans voted across the country in midterm elections.

I am LGBTQ

I am LGBTQ

As Pride Month begins, a look at the lives of those in LGBTQ communities around the world.

Venezuela's Dancing Devils ask for an end to the pandemic

Venezuela's Dancing Devils ask for an end to the pandemic

Members of a Venezuela ceremonial brotherhood known as the Dancing Devils held their annual Corpus Christi celebration by calling for the end of COVID-19 pandemic in the country and the world.

Inside Canada's residential school system

Inside Canada's residential school system

A look inside Canada's residential school system after the remains of 215 children were discovered at one of the former sites. Between 1831 and 1996, the residential school system forcibly separated about 150,000 indigenous children from their homes. Many were subjected to abuse, rape and malnutrition in what the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015 called "cultural genocide."

Hong Kong protesters try to mark Tiananmen anniversary as China cracks down

Hong Kong protesters try to mark Tiananmen anniversary as China cracks down

Police blocked off a Hong Kong park to prevent people gathering to commemorate the anniversary of China s 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Minneapolis crews clear intersection at George Floyd Square

Minneapolis crews clear intersection at George Floyd Square

Work crews in Minneapolis took down barricades at George Floyd Square, the intersection where the 46-year-old Black man was murdered by a police officer just over a year ago, though activists quickly replaced them with makeshift barriers.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast