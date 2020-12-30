The Black Lives Matter movement that swept across globe in 2020

Rachel Perez is pictured with bruising around her eye and a plaster on her forehead, injuries sustained from rubber bullets during protests yesterday, while standing a distance from a burning vehicle at the parking lot of a Target store as...more

Rachel Perez is pictured with bruising around her eye and a plaster on her forehead, injuries sustained from rubber bullets during protests yesterday, while standing a distance from a burning vehicle at the parking lot of a Target store as demonstrations continue after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close