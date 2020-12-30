Edition:
The Black Lives Matter movement that swept across globe in 2020

Lightning strikes above the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., August 14, 2020 as racial justice protests continue across the country. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
A man is injured after being hit in the head by an object at a protest near the Minneapolis Police third precinct after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 27, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
People gather near the Minneapolis Police third precinct after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
A protester is seen among smoke at the looted Cub supermarket near the Minneapolis Police third precinct, where demonstrators gathered after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Protesters loot and burn the Target store near the Minneapolis Police third precinct after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., May 27, 2020. Picture taken May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Protesters gather to watch shopping carts burning near the Minneapolis Police third precinct after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 27, 2020. Picture taken May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Rachel Perez is pictured with bruising around her eye and a plaster on her forehead, injuries sustained from rubber bullets during protests yesterday, while standing a distance from a burning vehicle at the parking lot of a Target store as demonstrations continue after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Protesters react as they set fire to the entrance of a police station as demonstrations continue after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
Protesters rev their motorcycle engines as others film near the Minneapolis Police third precinct during the third day of demonstrations in response to the death of African-American man George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
An Atlanta Police car burns as people protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, near CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
A police officer touches the hand of a demonstrator during a protest following the death of African-American George Floyd who was seen in graphic video footage gasping for breath as a Minneapolis Police officer knelt on his neck, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
A protester leaves a shop during a demonstration against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
A man preaches during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
Protesters clash with police inside the CNN Center during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
A cop car burns during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
Protesters break a window at the CNN Center during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
Protesters gesture front of a fire during a demonstration against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., early May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
A protestor walks inside a damaged store during a demonstration against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., early May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
A protester holds an object in front of a fire during a demonstration against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., early May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
Damaged businesses can be seen after another night of continued demonstrations after African-American man George Floyd was killed while in police custody days ago in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
A protester gestures in front of a fire during a demonstration against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., early May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
A protester is detained by police officers during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Atlanta, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
LAPD police cars damaged during protests against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd are seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
Men take part in a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
People are seen inside a damaged store as demonstrations against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd continue, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
A NYPD police car is set on fire as protesters clash with police during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
A protester holds a sign as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
A burned out LAPD police car is seen as people protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd are seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
NYPD police officers detain a protester as they clash during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Minnesota State Patrol officers launch an offensive against protesters that gathered near the Minneapolis Police fifth precinct after the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A woman reacts after being pepper sprayed during continued demonstrations against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A tanker truck drives into thousands of protesters marching on 35W north bound highway during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Police apprehend the driver of a tanker truck who drove into hundreds of protesters marching on 35W north bound highway during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Miller &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A single officer takes a knee in solidarity with protesters during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, outside the Oklahoma City Police Department in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, U.S., May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Police detain protesters for violating the curfew during a peaceful demonstration near the Mobil gas station on S Washington Ave by the I-35W on-ramp during the sixth day of demonstrations in response to the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Protesters rally at the White House against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, D.C., U.S. May 31, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
A man covers his face as demonstrations continue following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Police detain a man and search his vehicle near the Mobil gas station on S Washington Ave by the I-35W on-ramp during the sixth day of demonstrations in response to the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Protesters loot a store after marching against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
A protester runs while looting after marching against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Terrence Floyd visits the site near where his brother George was taken in Minneapolis police custody and later died, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Miller &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
People gather at a memorial for George Floyd that has been created at the place where he was taken into police custody and later died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, at Washington Square park in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Riot police chase a man as they rush protestors to clear Lafayette Park and the area around it across from the White House for President Donald Trump to be able to walk through for a photo opportunity in front of St. John's Episcopal Church, during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, near the White House, in Washington, U.S. June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
A person holds a "Black Lives Matter" sign as a heavy cloud of tear gas and smoke rises after being deployed by Seattle police as protesters rally against police brutality and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Protesters disperse as tear gas, pepper spray and flash-bang devices are deployed by Seattle police during a protest against police brutality and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A person holds a "Black Lives Matter" sign as as a heavy cloud of tear gas and smoke rises after being deployed by Seattle police as protesters rally against police brutality and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A group of demonstrators gather at a makeshift memorial honoring George Floyd, at the spot where he was taken into custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., June 1, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
The remnants of a building burnt down during demonstrations that have erupted in reaction to the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., June 1, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A man recites spoken word poetry at a makeshift memorial honoring George Floyd, at the spot where he was taken into custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Protesters raise their arms as they gather to peacefully demonstrate near the Minnesota State Capitol after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S. June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
National Guard's members are seen in front of the Dolby Theatre along Hollywood Boulevard during a rally against George Floyd death in Minneapolis police custody, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Fireworks explodes over a protestor with his hands up during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Ferguson, Missouri, U.S. May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Protesters on horseback rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd through downtown Houston, Texas, U.S., June 2, 2020. &nbsp; &nbsp; REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Protesters hold placards in a pool in front of City Hall as they rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in downtown Houston, Texas, U.S., June 2, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Police officers take a knee with demonstrators during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Rain falls as C'Monie Scott raises her fist while people chant around her at a memorial site for George Floyd that has been created at the place where he was taken into police custody and later pronounced dead, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A man walks past a burning building and car during demonstrations in reaction to the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Brooklyn Prince, 8, sits in the lap of Ashley Prince as they hold out their hands in solidarity with other protesters during a spontaneous caravan rally of vehicles against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, through downtown Houston, Texas, U.S., June 2, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Protesters cross Morrison Bridge while rallying against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon, U.S. June 3, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
A street sign of Black Lives Matter Plaza is seen near St. John's Episcopal Church, as the protests against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd continue, in Washington, U.S., June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Demonstrators march across Brooklyn Bridge in protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
People participate in a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Brooklyn, New York, U.S. June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Demonstrators march across Brooklyn Bridge in protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
People gather during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in front of the at Grand Army Plaza in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S. June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Demonstrators raise their fists as they take a knee for 8 minutes 46 seconds, the length of time George Floyd was held down with a knee on his neck by a Minneapolis Police officer, during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of George Floyd's death, in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A man creates a flower arrangement ahead of a public visitation for George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked nationwide protests against racial inequality, at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 8, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
People hold hands during a protest against police brutality and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Nantes, France, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A man creates a flower arrangement ahead of a public visitation for George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked nationwide protests against racial inequality, at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 8, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Men move the coffin containing the body of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked nationwide protests against racial inequality, into The Fountain of Praise church ahead of a public visitation in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 8, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Reverend Al Sharpton is seen in the foreground as Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked nationwide protests against racial inequality, wipes tears after speaking during the public viewing of Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 8, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Local residents and alumni of Yates high school raise their hands in solidarity during a vigil honoring George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked nationwide protests against racial inequality, on the field he played football in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
People attend a protest against police brutality and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Nantes, France, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A statue of Robert Milligan pictured covered by a blanket and with a placard placed upon it reading 'Black Lives Matter', is seen being removed by workers outside the Museum of London Docklands near Canary Wharf, following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
A demonstrator is seen in silhouette during a protest for the removal of a statue of British imperialist Cecil Rhodes on the outside of Oriel College in Oxford, following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Oxford, Britain, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
A statue of Robert Milligan is pictured being removed by workers outside the Museum of London Docklands near Canary Wharf, following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
A statue of Robert Milligan is pictured being removed by workers from outside the Museum of London Docklands near Canary Wharf, following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
A woman cries as the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket containing the body of George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked nationwide protests against racial inequality, passes by in Pearland, Texas, U.S., June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
The head of a statue of Christopher Columbus was pulled off overnight amid protests against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 10, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Demonstrators lie down on Pena Boulevard and chant ?I can't breath? for eight minutes and 46 seconds during a demonstration that shut down traffic and forced cars to turn around on the main road to Denver International Airport in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Denver, Colorado, U.S., June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Artists fill in the letters of a "Black Lives Matter" mural on E. Pine Street as protesters establish what they call an autonomous zone while protesting against racial inequality and calling for the defunding of Seattle police, near the department's East Precinct in this aerial photo taken over Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
A woman clasps raised hands with other demonstrators in solidarity at a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Denver, Colorado, U.S., June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Artists fill in the letters of a "Black Lives Matter" mural on E. Pine Street as protesters establish what they call an autonomous zone while protesting against racial inequality and calling for the defunding of Seattle police, near the department's East Precinct in this aerial photo taken over Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
Demonstrators attend a protest against police brutality and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, at the Place de la Republique square in Paris, France June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2020
Demonstrators hold signs on the Brooklyn Bridge during a protest against police brutality and racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2020
Demonstrators attend a protest against police brutality and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, at the Place de la Republique square in Paris, France June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2020
Two protesters speak with a Georgia State Patrol officer after taking over and blocking a freeway during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
Protesters block a freeway during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
Protesters confront police while rallying against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon, U.S. June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
Patrick Hutchinson, a protester, carries a suspected far-right counter-protester who was injured, to safety, near Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, in London, Britain, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Crews add concrete barriers around the monument to Confederate general Robert E. Lee in the early morning hours in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Workman loads the toppled Richmond Howitzers Monument, erected in 1892 to commemorate a Confederate artillery unit, onto a truck after protesters against racial inequality pulled it down overnight in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jay Paul

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
A construction team prepares to remove a statue of Confederate Commander Richard W. Dowling ahead of Juneteenth in Houston, Texas, U.S. June 17, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
People gather for a block party to celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, amid nationwide protests against racial inequality, at a mural dedicated to George Floyd in Houston, Texas, U.S. June 19, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
An image of Harriet Tubman is projected on the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jay Paul

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
Crews stand around the statue to Confederate general Stonewall Jackson after it was removed from the pedestal in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
An image of George Floyd is projected on the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jay Paul

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
People watch as crews take down the statue to Confederate general Stonewall Jackson in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
People look on as an image of Harriet Tubman is projected on the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jay Paul &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
A protestor holds up a Black Lives Matter sign in front of the White House as U.S. Secret Service officers watch from the roof while protestors face off with police along Lafayette Park after Washington Metropolitan Police officers pushed back racial inequality demonstrators around Washington's Black Lives Matter Plaza n an attempt to re-open surrounding streets for the resumption of vehicle traffic in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
The funeral procession for Rayshard Brooks, the Black man shot dead by an Atlanta police officer, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. June 23, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
A man holds a Black Lives Matter sign as demonstrators block an intersection during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 23, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Crews stand around the statue to Confederate general Stonewall Jackson after it was removed from the pedestal in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
An image of Frederick Douglass is projected onto the statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Protester Patrick Hutchinson carries an injured counter-protester to safety, near Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, in London, Britain, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Protesters blocking an exit to the precinct of the officers who arrested Elijah McClain, cover their ears anticipating the use of flash-bang grenades by police in Aurora, Colorado, U.S., July 3, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
Workers clean paint thrown by protesters on the Black Lives Matter mural outside of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2020
Officers from the New York Police Department (NYPD) attempt to detain a protester for smearing paint on the Black Lives Matter mural outside of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2020
Demonstrator Camillo Massagli is seen injured during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, U.S., July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
Federal law enforcement officers fire tear gas and other munitions to disperse protesters during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, U.S., July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2020
A demonstrator raises a fist during a protest over the death of a Black man, Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest on March 23, in Rochester, New York, U.S. September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2020
An injured protestor is taken away by police officers after clashes broke out outside the Portland Police Bureau building as protesters demonstrate against police violence and systemic inequality for the 99th consecutive night in Portland, Oregon, U.S. September 4, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
Police advance on protesters to clear a street on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon, U.S. September 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
Police detain demonstrators on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon, U.S. September 5, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
Police advance as demonstrators set off fireworks on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon, U.S. September 5, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
Demonstrators take part in a protest over the death of a Black man, Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest on March 23, in Rochester, New York, U.S. September 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
Protesters gather outside the Portland Police Bureau's North Precinct on the 101th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon, U.S. September 6, 2020.REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) kneel with Congressional Democrats during a moment of silence to honor George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others inside Emancipation Hall after weeks of protests against racial inequality in the aftermath in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
Protestors attach a chain to the statue of U.S. President Andrew Jackson in the middle of Lafayette Park in front of the White House in an attempt to pull it down as someone throws a roll of toilet paper at the statue during racial inequality protests in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
Lightning strikes above the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., August 14, 2020 as racial justice protests continue across the country. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Two protesters speak with a Georgia State Patrol officer after taking over and blocking a freeway during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
A man recites spoken word poetry at a makeshift memorial honoring George Floyd, at the spot where he was taken into custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
Protesters use umbrellas at the front line of a barricade guarded by Seattle police and the National Guard following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, near the department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
A demonstrator pumps his fist as others gather in front of the Lincoln Memorial for the "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" march in support of racial justice that is expected to gather protestors from all over the country in Washington, U.S., August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
A NYPD police car is set on fire as protesters clash with police during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
A woman affected by pepper spray is attended to by others during a protest amid nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, at Lafayette Park near the White House in Washington, U.S., May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
Patricia McCloskey and her husband Mark McCloskey draw their firearms on protesters as they enter their neighbourhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S. June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Patricia McCloskey and her husband Mark McCloskey draw their firearms on protesters as they enter their neighbourhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S. June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
