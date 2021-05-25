Edition:
The Black Lives Matter protests that swept America and beyond after the murder of George Floyd

Protesters react as they set fire to the entrance of a police station as demonstrations continue after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
Ballerinas Kennedy George and Ava Holloway pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Richmond, Virginia, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Patricia and Mark McCloskey draw their firearms on protesters as they enter their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
Protesters rally at the White House against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, D.C., May 31, 2020.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
Protesters on horseback rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, through downtown Houston, Texas, June 2, 2020.     REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
A NYPD police car is set on fire as protesters clash with police during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
A man recites spoken word poetry at a makeshift memorial honoring George Floyd, at the spot where he was taken into custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
Protesters raise their fist from a doorstep as they watch a rally against the death of George Floyd in Boston, Massachusetts, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
A woman cries as the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket containing the body of George Floyd passes by in Pearland, Texas, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
People gather for a block party to celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States, amid nationwide protests against racial inequality, at a mural dedicated to George Floyd in Houston, Texas, June 19, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
Patrick Hutchinson, a protester, carries a suspected far-right counter-protester who was injured, to safety, near Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, in London, Britain, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Rain falls as C'Monie Scott raises her fist while people chant around her at a memorial site for George Floyd created at the place where he was taken into police custody and later pronounced dead, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
A man exits a vehicle with a gun as a man is tended to by medics after being shot by a driver who tried to drive through a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Seattle, Washington, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
A police officer touches the hand of a demonstrator during a protest following the death of George Floyd as a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
Men take part in a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
Local residents and alumni of Yates high school raise their hands in solidarity during a vigil honoring George Floyd on the field he played football on in Houston, Texas, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A woman attends a banned demonstration planned in memory of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old black Frenchman who died in a 2016 police operation which some have likened to the death of George Floyd in the United States, in front of courthouse in Paris, France, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A police officer kneels during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
Protesters use umbrellas at the front line of a barricade guarded by Seattle police and the National Guard following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, near the department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
A woman affected by pepper spray is attended to by others during a protest amid nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, at Lafayette Park near the White House in Washington, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
Protesters cross Morrison Bridge while rallying against the death of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
A demonstrator holds up her fist in front of police officers during a protest organized by Black Lives Matter Belgium, against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, in central Brussels, Belgium, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A demonstrator raises his fist as he holds an American flag during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in New York City, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Idris Solomon

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
A tanker truck drives into thousands of protesters marching on 35W north bound highway during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
A cop car burns during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Atlanta, Georgia, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 5, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Protesters blocking an exit to the precinct of the officers who arrested Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died in police custody, cover their ears anticipating the use of flash-bang grenades by police in Aurora, Colorado, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
Grand Master Jay, center, leader of an all-Black militia group called NFAC, leads his followers on a march during an armed rally in Louisville, Kentucky, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
Uniformed military personnel walk in front of the White House ahead of a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2020
People hold a moment of silence during a march for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed by police in a botched raid in Louisville, in New York City, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, at Washington Square park in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Brooklyn Prince, 8, sits in the lap of Ashley Prince as they hold out their hands in solidarity with other protesters during a spontaneous caravan rally of vehicles against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, through downtown Houston, Texas, June 2, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Protesters raise their fists during a banned demonstration in memory of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old black Frenchman who died in a 2016 police operation which some have likened to the death of George Floyd in the United States, on the Place de la Republique in Lille, France, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
A protesters kicks the door of the Florida home of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the Windermere neighborhood of Orlando, Florida, May 29. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
Protesters gather around after setting fire to the entrance of a police station as demonstrations continue after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
Federal law enforcement officers fire tear gas and other munitions to disperse protesters during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, U.S., July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2020
Members of the Minneapolis African-American Firefighters Association kneel outside the memorial service for George Floyd following his death in Minneapolis police custody, in Minneapolis, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Senior Ruby Wilson holds a sign saying that Tamir Rice, killed by Cleveland Police in 2014, would have been a 2020 graduate, as Nathan Hale High School seniors join a protest against racial inequality on their graduation day in Seattle, Washington, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Two protesters speak with a Georgia State Patrol officer after taking over and blocking a freeway during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
An Atlanta Police car burns as people protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, near CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
Jessica Moore, of Ullin, Illinois, U.S., attempt to hold dialogue with a counter-protestor while rallying against the death of George Floyd, in Anna, Illinois, June 4, 2020.  REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
People hold hands during a protest against police brutality and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Nantes, France, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Artists fill in the letters of a Black Lives Matter mural on E. Pine Street as protesters establish what they call an autonomous zone while protesting against racial inequality and calling for the defunding of Seattle police, near the department's East Precinct in this aerial photo taken over Seattle, Washington, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
A woman wearing a face mask with the words "I can't breathe" looks on during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in front of a U.S. consulate in Barcelona, Spain, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
The horse-drawn carriage coffin of George Floyd arrives for its burial at the Houston Memorial Gardens cemetery in Pearland, Texas, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Demonstrators march across Brooklyn Bridge in protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
A firework explodes as police officers clash with demonstrators in Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
People attend a protest against police brutality and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Nantes, France, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A street sign of Black Lives Matter Plaza is seen near St. John's Episcopal Church, as the protests against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd continue, in Washington, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Lightning strikes above the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
