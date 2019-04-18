The blue forest of Belgium
People ride bikes near wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April, forming a carpet of blue in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near Halle, Belgium April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman
