Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 18, 2019 | 7:10pm EDT

The blue forest of Belgium

People ride bikes near wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April, forming a carpet of blue in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near Halle, Belgium April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People ride bikes near wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April, forming a carpet of blue in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near Halle, Belgium April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
People ride bikes near wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April, forming a carpet of blue in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near Halle, Belgium April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
1 / 8
Wild bluebells form a carpet in the Hallerbos. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Wild bluebells form a carpet in the Hallerbos. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
Wild bluebells form a carpet in the Hallerbos. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
2 / 8
Wild bluebells form a carpet in the Hallerbos. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Wild bluebells form a carpet in the Hallerbos. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
Wild bluebells form a carpet in the Hallerbos. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
3 / 8
Wild bluebells form a carpet in the Hallerbos. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Wild bluebells form a carpet in the Hallerbos. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
Wild bluebells form a carpet in the Hallerbos. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
4 / 8
A close-up view of wild bluebells in the Hallerbos. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A close-up view of wild bluebells in the Hallerbos. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
A close-up view of wild bluebells in the Hallerbos. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
5 / 8
Wild bluebells form a carpet in the Hallerbos. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Wild bluebells form a carpet in the Hallerbos. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
Wild bluebells form a carpet in the Hallerbos. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
6 / 8
Wild bluebells form a carpet in the Hallerbos. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Wild bluebells form a carpet in the Hallerbos. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
Wild bluebells form a carpet in the Hallerbos. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
7 / 8
Wild bluebells form a carpet in the Hallerbos. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Wild bluebells form a carpet in the Hallerbos. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
Wild bluebells form a carpet in the Hallerbos. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
The gauchos of Uruguay

The gauchos of Uruguay

Next Slideshows

The gauchos of Uruguay

The gauchos of Uruguay

Cowboys converge on Montevideo to show off their skills during Creole week celebrations.

3:45pm EDT
Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

11:00am EDT
Mars in the desert

Mars in the desert

Chinese teenagers completed a tour of a space colony against a desolate backdrop at a Chinese-built Mars simulation base in the barren, windswept hills of Gansu...

8:35am EDT
New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2019 New York International Auto Show.

Apr 17 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for migrant coverage

Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for migrant coverage

Reuters wins the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography for its coverage of migrants traveling to the United States.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Hundreds arrested in London climate protests

Hundreds arrested in London climate protests

At least 480 people have been arrested so far this week in climate change demonstrations across London by Extinction Rebellion.

The gauchos of Uruguay

The gauchos of Uruguay

Cowboys converge on Montevideo to show off their skills during Creole week celebrations.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Mars in the desert

Mars in the desert

Chinese teenagers completed a tour of a space colony against a desolate backdrop at a Chinese-built Mars simulation base in the barren, windswept hills of Gansu province.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2019 New York International Auto Show.

On the frontlines of Congo's Ebola outbreak

On the frontlines of Congo's Ebola outbreak

The current outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed more than 760 people and is continuing to spread.

London home filled with royal memorabilia

London home filled with royal memorabilia

British retiree Margaret Tyler has garnered her own press attention for her royal dedication. Her London home is filled with plates, cups, pictures, dolls and life-size cardboard cut-outs of the queen and other royals.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast