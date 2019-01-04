The children of Congress
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) holds his daughter Kathryn as the U.S. House of Representatives meets for the start of the 116th Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is surrounded by children as she is sworn in as House Speaker. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) (TOP R) holds a sleeping child as the House meets. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Representative Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) holds one of her daughters. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
House Democratic leader and House Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds the hand of her granddaughter. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Children of members of the 116th Congress fall asleep as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Representative-elect Ilhan Omar (D-MN) arrives inside the House Chamber. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (D-NM) poses with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for a ceremonial swearing-in. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is kissed by her granddaughter after she was elected House Speaker. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) poses with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for a ceremonial swearing-in. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
