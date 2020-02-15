Edition:
The Chinese workers fighting coronavirus

A medical worker in a protective suit takes a break during her night shift at a community health service center, which has an isolated section to receive patients with mild symptoms caused by the novel coronavirus and suspected patients of the virus, in Qingshan district of Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 9, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
A nurse in a protective suit feeds a novel coronavirus patient inside an isolated ward at Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 8, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 08, 2020
A doctor puts on protective goggles before entering the isolation ward at a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 30, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 31, 2020
A medical worker in protective suit gets into an ambulance at a hospital in Xuanhua district of Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China February 13, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Medical workers in protective suits attend to novel coronavirus patients at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a designated hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 6, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
A makeshift memorial for Li Wenliang, a doctor who issued an early warning about the coronavirus outbreak before it was officially recognized, is seen after Li died of the virus, at an entrance to the Central Hospital of Wuhan in Hubei province, China February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Medical workers in protective suits move a patient at an isolated ward of a hospital in Caidian district in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 6, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
A medical worker helps a patient with CT scan at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 2, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Medical workers in protective suits check a CT scan image of a patient at a community health service center, which has an isolated section to receive patients with mild symptoms caused by the novel coronavirus and suspected patients of the virus, in Qingshan district of Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 8, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
A medical worker in protective suit moves a novel coronavirus patient in a wheelchair at a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 10, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS ATTENTION

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Medical workers in protective suits attend to novel coronavirus patients inside an isolated ward at a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 6, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
A medical worker in protective suit adjusts a drip bag for a patient at a hospital, following an outbreak of the new coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 3, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
A medical worker removes her protective suit after her shift at a hospital in Caidian district following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 6, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Funeral parlour staff members in protective suits help a colleague with disinfection after they transferred a body at a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 30, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 31, 2020
Employees work on a production line for surgical masks at a factory in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China February 14, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Employees work on manufacturing protective suits at what was originally a production line for suits and sportswear, at a Hodo Group factory in Wuxi, Jiangsu province, China February 8, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 08, 2020
Masks are seen on a production line manufacturing masks at a factory in Shanghai, China January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, January 30, 2020
A worker with sanitizing equipment crosses the road in front of a hospital in Yichang city of Hubei, the province hit hardest by the novel coronavirus outbreak, China February 12, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Medical workers transport food for patients during lunch hour at Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 13, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A medical worker carries protective suits at Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 13, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Medical workers in protective suits are seen at the Wuhan Parlor Convention Center, which has been converted into a makeshift hospital following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 7, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Workers in protective suits work at the production line manufacturing detection kits for the new coronavirus at a company, in Taizhou, Jiangsu province, China January 29, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Medical workers prepare traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) at a TCM hospital in Binzhou, Shandong province, China February 5, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
Workers put on protective suits to disinfect the aircraft cabin for a Hainan Airlines flight at the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, Hainan province, China February 7, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
A medical worker holds a thermometer to check a passenger's temperature at a checkpoint in Susong County, Anhui province, China, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
A nurse takes the temperature of a woman in the reception area of the First People's Hospital in Yueyang, Hunan Province, near the border to Hubei Province, China January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Workers labor at the construction site of the new Huoshenshan Hospital, a makeshift hospital for treating patients of the new coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 30, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 31, 2020
A worker sets up beds at the Hongshan Stadium to convert it into a makeshift hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 4, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Workers in protective suits load household garbage to a truck at a home quarantine medical observation site in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, China, February 3, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Workers with sanitizing equipment walk up a flight of stairs as they disinfect a railway station in Kunming, Yunnan province, China February 4, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Workers with sanitizing equipment disinfect an office in Shanghai, China February 12, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Workers wearing face masks clean a shopping mall in Beijing's central business district, China February 12, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
Workers of the ecology and environment bureau collect samples from the sewage system of a hospital in Xinle, Hebei province, China February 8, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
A worker operates a machine to spray disinfectants at an industrial park in Yantai, Shandong province, China February 9, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Workers spray the underground parking of an office building with disinfectant in Changsha, Hunan province, China, January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
A worker wearing a face mask is seen among dustbins for harmful waste at a company producing sanitation supplies in Ganzhou, Jiangxi province, China, February 1, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Workers in protective suits disinfect the Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in Shanghai, China January 27, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
