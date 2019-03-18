Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 18, 2019 | 1:11pm EDT

The colors of Holi

A boy sprays coloured water on a girl during religious religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A boy sprays coloured water on a girl during religious religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
A boy sprays coloured water on a girl during religious religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
1 / 21
Men daubed in colours sing religious hymns as they celebrate Lathmar Holi inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Men daubed in colours sing religious hymns as they celebrate Lathmar Holi inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Men daubed in colours sing religious hymns as they celebrate Lathmar Holi inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
2 / 21
Men daubed in colours take part in Lathmar Holi celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Men daubed in colours take part in Lathmar Holi celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Men daubed in colours take part in Lathmar Holi celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
3 / 21
A man daubed in colours looks on as he takes part in Lathmar Holi celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

A man daubed in colours looks on as he takes part in Lathmar Holi celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
A man daubed in colours looks on as he takes part in Lathmar Holi celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
4 / 21
Men daubed in colours sing religious hymns as they take part in Lathmar Holi celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Men daubed in colours sing religious hymns as they take part in Lathmar Holi celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Men daubed in colours sing religious hymns as they take part in Lathmar Holi celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
5 / 21
A man daubed in colours holds a shield during Lathmar Holi celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

A man daubed in colours holds a shield during Lathmar Holi celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
A man daubed in colours holds a shield during Lathmar Holi celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
6 / 21
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
7 / 21
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 21
Men daubed in colours sing hymns and dance as they take part in Lathmar Holi celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Men daubed in colours sing hymns and dance as they take part in Lathmar Holi celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Men daubed in colours sing hymns and dance as they take part in Lathmar Holi celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
9 / 21
A Hindu devotee takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Hindu devotee takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
A Hindu devotee takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
10 / 21
A man daubed in colors sings religious hymns as he takes part in Lathmar Holi celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

A man daubed in colors sings religious hymns as he takes part in Lathmar Holi celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
A man daubed in colors sings religious hymns as he takes part in Lathmar Holi celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
11 / 21
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
12 / 21
A man daubed in colours takes part in Lathmar Holi celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

A man daubed in colours takes part in Lathmar Holi celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
A man daubed in colours takes part in Lathmar Holi celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
13 / 21
A turban of a Hindu devotee is pictured as he takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A turban of a Hindu devotee is pictured as he takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
A turban of a Hindu devotee is pictured as he takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
14 / 21
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
15 / 21
A Hindu devotee takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Hindu devotee takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
A Hindu devotee takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
16 / 21
A boy daubed in colours takes part in Lathmar Holi celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

A boy daubed in colours takes part in Lathmar Holi celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
A boy daubed in colours takes part in Lathmar Holi celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Close
17 / 21
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
18 / 21
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
19 / 21
A Hindu devotee takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Hindu devotee takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
A Hindu devotee takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
20 / 21
A hand of a Hindu devotee is pictured as he takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A hand of a Hindu devotee is pictured as he takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
A hand of a Hindu devotee is pictured as he takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Drag kid of Brooklyn

Drag kid of Brooklyn

Next Slideshows

Drag kid of Brooklyn

Drag kid of Brooklyn

Eleven-year-old LGBT activist and runway model Desmond Napoles, also known as 'Desmond is Amazing', wants to inspire children to be themselves.

Mar 14 2019
Disabled animals find refuge at Freedom Farm

Disabled animals find refuge at Freedom Farm

"Freedom Farm" serves as a refuge for mostly disabled animals in Moshav Olesh, Israel.

Mar 12 2019
Crufts Dog Show

Crufts Dog Show

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Mar 11 2019
Flour fight

Flour fight

The streets of the small Greek town of Galaxidi disappear under clouds of colored flour in the annual tradition called the Flour War.

Mar 11 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly flooding in the Midwest

Deadly flooding in the Midwest

A late winter storm and spring melt have inundated Nebraska and Iowa, killing three people, tearing apart homes and businesses and cutting off small towns.

Yoga with cats

Yoga with cats

Humans and creatures alike stretch into cat pose at this yoga class in a Brooklyn cat cafe.

Journey of the painted lady butterfly

Journey of the painted lady butterfly

Swarms of painted lady butterflies migrate north from Mexico through Encinitas, California.

Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Iowa

Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Iowa

Beto O'Rourke made his debut as a Democratic presidential candidate, betting his optimistic economic message, liberal immigration policies and fame gained in a failed bid for the U.S. Senate last year will net him the party's 2020 nomination.

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launch a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this week.

Thailand's magic tattoo festival

Thailand's magic tattoo festival

Devotees travel to the Wat Bang Phra Monastery to have their bodies adorned with tattoos they believe have mystical powers, ward off bad luck and protect them from harm.

Deadly flash floods in Indonesia

Deadly flash floods in Indonesia

Authorities in Indonesia raised the death toll from floods and landslides in the easternmost province of Papua to nearly 80 and called for the urgent evacuation of victims from devastated communities.

New Zealand grieves after mosque shootings

New Zealand grieves after mosque shootings

A lone gunman killed 50 people and wounded dozens during Friday prayers at two New Zealand mosques in the country s worst ever mass shooting.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast