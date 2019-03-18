The colors of Holi
A boy sprays coloured water on a girl during religious religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Men daubed in colours sing religious hymns as they celebrate Lathmar Holi inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Men daubed in colours take part in Lathmar Holi celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
A man daubed in colours looks on as he takes part in Lathmar Holi celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Men daubed in colours sing religious hymns as they take part in Lathmar Holi celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
A man daubed in colours holds a shield during Lathmar Holi celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Men daubed in colours sing hymns and dance as they take part in Lathmar Holi celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
A Hindu devotee takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man daubed in colors sings religious hymns as he takes part in Lathmar Holi celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man daubed in colours takes part in Lathmar Holi celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
A turban of a Hindu devotee is pictured as he takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu devotee takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy daubed in colours takes part in Lathmar Holi celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 15. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu devotee takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A hand of a Hindu devotee is pictured as he takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 16. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
