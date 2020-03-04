The colors of Holi
A man daubed in colors looks on as he takes part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People watch the "Lathmar Holi" celebrations in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women holding sticks take part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People take part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Men daubed in colours take part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Men daubed in colours take part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People watch the "Lathmar Holi" celebrations in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women holding sticks arrive to take part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man dances as he takes part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women holding sticks arrive to take part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
