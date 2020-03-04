Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 4, 2020 | 6:10pm EST

The colors of Holi

A man daubed in colors looks on as he takes part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man daubed in colors looks on as he takes part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
A man daubed in colors looks on as he takes part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
1 / 10
People watch the "Lathmar Holi" celebrations in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People watch the "Lathmar Holi" celebrations in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
People watch the "Lathmar Holi" celebrations in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
2 / 10
Women holding sticks take part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Women holding sticks take part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Women holding sticks take part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
3 / 10
People take part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People take part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
People take part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
4 / 10
Men daubed in colours take part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Men daubed in colours take part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Men daubed in colours take part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
5 / 10
Men daubed in colours take part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Men daubed in colours take part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Men daubed in colours take part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
6 / 10
People watch the "Lathmar Holi" celebrations in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People watch the "Lathmar Holi" celebrations in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
People watch the "Lathmar Holi" celebrations in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
7 / 10
Women holding sticks arrive to take part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Women holding sticks arrive to take part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Women holding sticks arrive to take part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 10
A man dances as he takes part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man dances as he takes part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
A man dances as he takes part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations inside a temple in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
9 / 10
Women holding sticks arrive to take part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Women holding sticks arrive to take part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Women holding sticks arrive to take part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations in the town of Barsana, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Cobra Gold military exercises

Cobra Gold military exercises

Next Slideshows

Cobra Gold military exercises

Cobra Gold military exercises

Soldiers drink cobra blood and assault the beach in Thailand as part of Asia's largest annual multilateral military exercise.

4:15pm EST
Living in the age of coronavirus

Living in the age of coronavirus

Citizens in China and beyond adapt to a new normal of masks, temperature checkpoints and empty streets during a coronavirus outbreak that is spreading around...

3:50pm EST
Mexico's women protest gender violence

Mexico's women protest gender violence

In recent weeks, the kidnapping and murder of a seven-year-old girl and the skinning and disemboweling of a 25-year-old woman have fueled anger among women...

3:45pm EST
Women of the world

Women of the world

A look at the lives of women and girls this past year ahead of International Women's Day.

3:30pm EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Coronavirus grips Italy in Europe's worst outbreak

Coronavirus grips Italy in Europe's worst outbreak

Italy closed all schools and universities and prepared other emergency measures to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Europe's worst-hit country as the death toll surpassed 100 and number of cases jumped over 3,000.

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

China has put millions of people on lockdown in the city where the coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced in a seafood market.

Cobra Gold military exercises

Cobra Gold military exercises

Soldiers drink cobra blood and assault the beach in Thailand as part of Asia's largest annual multilateral military exercise.

Living in the age of coronavirus

Living in the age of coronavirus

Citizens in China and beyond adapt to a new normal of masks, temperature checkpoints and empty streets during a coronavirus outbreak that is spreading around the world.

Mexico's women protest gender violence

Mexico's women protest gender violence

In recent weeks, the kidnapping and murder of a seven-year-old girl and the skinning and disemboweling of a 25-year-old woman have fueled anger among women about what many view as authorities' inadequate response to the brutality.

Women of the world

Women of the world

A look at the lives of women and girls this past year ahead of International Women's Day.

Immigration lawyer loses challenge to incumbent Texas Democrat

Immigration lawyer loses challenge to incumbent Texas Democrat

Jessica Cisneros, a progressive immigration attorney from Laredo, lost her challenge to Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar, whom she had criticized as too moderate, in a district along the Mexican border.

Scenes from Super Tuesday

Scenes from Super Tuesday

In Super Tuesday contests across 14 states and one territory, from tiny Maine in the East to the delegate-rich prize of California in the West, the Democratic battle to find a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump becomes a national competition for the first time.

Turkey opens borders to let migrants reach Europe

Turkey opens borders to let migrants reach Europe

Tens of thousands of migrants, mostly from Syria, other Middle Eastern states and Afghanistan, have reached Turkey's land borders with EU states Greece and Bulgaria since Ankara said last week it would stop keeping them on its territory.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast