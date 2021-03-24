The colors of Holi
Men throw coloured powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/K. K. Arora
People throw colored powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Men daubed in colors take part in Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/K. K. Arora
People dance as colored powder is thrown during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People watch Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/K. K. Arora
Men throw colored powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/K. K. Arora
A girl stands next to her parents during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Men shield themselves from women who playfully beat them with bamboo sticks during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police officers and locals try to control the crowd during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman holds a bamboo stick during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People sit as they watch Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man shields himself from women who playfully beat him with bamboo sticks during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man and a boy shield themselves from women who playfully beat them with bamboo sticks during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/K. K. Arora
A woman holds a bamboo stick during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People sit on stairs during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman holds a bamboo stick during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women hold bamboo sticks during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
