Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Mar 24, 2021 | 2:47pm EDT

The colors of Holi

Men throw coloured powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/K. K. Arora

Men throw coloured powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/K. K. Arora

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Men throw coloured powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/K. K. Arora
Close
1 / 17
People throw colored powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People throw colored powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
People throw colored powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
2 / 17
Men daubed in colors take part in Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/K. K. Arora

Men daubed in colors take part in Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/K. K. Arora

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Men daubed in colors take part in Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/K. K. Arora
Close
3 / 17
People dance as colored powder is thrown during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People dance as colored powder is thrown during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
People dance as colored powder is thrown during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
4 / 17
People watch Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/K. K. Arora

People watch Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/K. K. Arora

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
People watch Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/K. K. Arora
Close
5 / 17
Men throw colored powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/K. K. Arora

Men throw colored powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/K. K. Arora

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Men throw colored powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/K. K. Arora
Close
6 / 17
A girl stands next to her parents during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A girl stands next to her parents during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A girl stands next to her parents during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
7 / 17
Men shield themselves from women who playfully beat them with bamboo sticks during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Men shield themselves from women who playfully beat them with bamboo sticks during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Men shield themselves from women who playfully beat them with bamboo sticks during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 17
Police officers and locals try to control the crowd during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Police officers and locals try to control the crowd during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Police officers and locals try to control the crowd during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
9 / 17
A woman holds a bamboo stick during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A woman holds a bamboo stick during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A woman holds a bamboo stick during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
10 / 17
People sit as they watch Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People sit as they watch Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
People sit as they watch Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
11 / 17
A man shields himself from women who playfully beat him with bamboo sticks during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man shields himself from women who playfully beat him with bamboo sticks during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A man shields himself from women who playfully beat him with bamboo sticks during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
12 / 17
A man and a boy shield themselves from women who playfully beat them with bamboo sticks during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/K. K. Arora

A man and a boy shield themselves from women who playfully beat them with bamboo sticks during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/K. K. Arora

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
A man and a boy shield themselves from women who playfully beat them with bamboo sticks during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/K. K. Arora
Close
13 / 17
A woman holds a bamboo stick during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A woman holds a bamboo stick during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A woman holds a bamboo stick during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
14 / 17
People sit on stairs during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People sit on stairs during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
People sit on stairs during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
15 / 17
A woman holds a bamboo stick during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A woman holds a bamboo stick during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A woman holds a bamboo stick during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
16 / 17
Women hold bamboo sticks during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Women hold bamboo sticks during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Women hold bamboo sticks during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Australia's historic flooding from above

Australia's historic flooding from above

Next Slideshows

Australia's historic flooding from above

Australia's historic flooding from above

More than 40,000 residents have been forced to flee their homes as torrential rain sparked dangerous flash floods in Sydney's western regions.

10:21am EDT
Hundreds missing after devastating fire at Rohingya refugee camp

Hundreds missing after devastating fire at Rohingya refugee camp

A huge fire swept through the world's biggest refugee settlement in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, killing at least 15 people and leaving hundreds missing.

10:15am EDT
Trouble in paradise as Australia drenched by worst floods in 60 years

Trouble in paradise as Australia drenched by worst floods in 60 years

Days of torrential rain have sparked flash floods in New South Wales and Queensland, resulting in the evacuation of 40,000 people as well as two fatalities.

8:16am EDT
Colorado mourns 10 killed in supermarket shooting

Colorado mourns 10 killed in supermarket shooting

Store workers, a police officer, gun rights supporter and son of refugees were among the 10 victims mourned after a gunman opened fire at the King Soopers...

Mar 23 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Thousands of curious onlookers flock to Iceland's erupting volcano

Thousands of curious onlookers flock to Iceland's erupting volcano

Large crowds of onlookers gather to watch the lava fountains on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula.

Restoring Brazil's iconic Christ the Redeemer statue

Restoring Brazil's iconic Christ the Redeemer statue

Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer statue is restored ahead of its 90th year atop Corcovado Mountain.

Australia's historic flooding from above

Australia's historic flooding from above

More than 40,000 residents have been forced to flee their homes as torrential rain sparked dangerous flash floods in Sydney's western regions.

Hundreds missing after devastating fire at Rohingya refugee camp

Hundreds missing after devastating fire at Rohingya refugee camp

A huge fire swept through the world's biggest refugee settlement in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, killing at least 15 people and leaving hundreds missing.

Trouble in paradise as Australia drenched by worst floods in 60 years

Trouble in paradise as Australia drenched by worst floods in 60 years

Days of torrential rain have sparked flash floods in New South Wales and Queensland, resulting in the evacuation of 40,000 people as well as two fatalities.

Colorado mourns 10 killed in supermarket shooting

Colorado mourns 10 killed in supermarket shooting

Store workers, a police officer, gun rights supporter and son of refugees were among the 10 victims mourned after a gunman opened fire at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

Israel votes for fourth time in two years

Israel votes for fourth time in two years

Israel holds its fourth election in two years as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hopes the country's world-leading coronavirus vaccine rollout will finally push him through an era of unprecedented political paralysis and into a stable majority.

Ten killed in mass shooting at Colorado grocery store

Ten killed in mass shooting at Colorado grocery store

Ten people are dead, including the first police officer to arrive on the scene, after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, in the second deadly U.S. mass shooting in a week.

Spring in blossom around the world

Spring in blossom around the world

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast