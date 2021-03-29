Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Mar 29, 2021 | 8:56am EDT

The colors of Holi

A man daubed in colors looks on during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 29. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man daubed in colors looks on during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 29. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A man daubed in colors looks on during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 29. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
1 / 32
A woman reacts as powder is applied to her face on during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 29. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman reacts as powder is applied to her face on during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 29. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A woman reacts as powder is applied to her face on during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 29. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
2 / 32
A woman daubed in colors reacts as powder is thrown towards her during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

A woman daubed in colors reacts as powder is thrown towards her during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A woman daubed in colors reacts as powder is thrown towards her during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Close
3 / 32
A man wearing a protective face mask reacts as color powder is thrown towards him during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

A man wearing a protective face mask reacts as color powder is thrown towards him during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A man wearing a protective face mask reacts as color powder is thrown towards him during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Close
4 / 32
Men throw colored powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24. REUTERS/K. K. Arora

Men throw colored powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24. REUTERS/K. K. Arora

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Men throw colored powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24. REUTERS/K. K. Arora
Close
5 / 32
Children react as they are splashed with colored water during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Children react as they are splashed with colored water during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Children react as they are splashed with colored water during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Close
6 / 32
A man reacts as colored powder is applied on his face during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India, March 29. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

A man reacts as colored powder is applied on his face during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India, March 29. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A man reacts as colored powder is applied on his face during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India, March 29. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni
Close
7 / 32
A woman reacts as color powder is thrown towards her during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

A woman reacts as color powder is thrown towards her during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A woman reacts as color powder is thrown towards her during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Close
8 / 32
A man wearing a protective face mask daubed in looks on during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

A man wearing a protective face mask daubed in looks on during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A man wearing a protective face mask daubed in looks on during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni
Close
9 / 32
Men daubed in colours throw coloured powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24. REUTERS/K. K. Arora

Men daubed in colours throw coloured powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24. REUTERS/K. K. Arora

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Men daubed in colours throw coloured powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24. REUTERS/K. K. Arora
Close
10 / 32
A woman reacts as colored powder is applied on her face during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India, March 29. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

A woman reacts as colored powder is applied on her face during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India, March 29. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A woman reacts as colored powder is applied on her face during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India, March 29. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni
Close
11 / 32
Boys apply powder on each other during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Boys apply powder on each other during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Boys apply powder on each other during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Close
12 / 32
A man reacts as powder is thrown towards him during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

A man reacts as powder is thrown towards him during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A man reacts as powder is thrown towards him during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Close
13 / 32
Men cheer as they raise their hands daubed in colors during Holi celebrations in Prayagraj, India, March 29. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Men cheer as they raise their hands daubed in colors during Holi celebrations in Prayagraj, India, March 29. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Men cheer as they raise their hands daubed in colors during Holi celebrations in Prayagraj, India, March 29. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
14 / 32
A boy wearing a protective face mask reacts as he is splashed with coloured water during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

A boy wearing a protective face mask reacts as he is splashed with coloured water during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A boy wearing a protective face mask reacts as he is splashed with coloured water during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Close
15 / 32
Men daubed in colours take part in Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24. REUTERS/K. K. Arora

Men daubed in colours take part in Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24. REUTERS/K. K. Arora

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Men daubed in colours take part in Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24. REUTERS/K. K. Arora
Close
16 / 32
Women wearing protective suits react as colored powder is applied on their faces during Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India, March 29. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Women wearing protective suits react as colored powder is applied on their faces during Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India, March 29. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Women wearing protective suits react as colored powder is applied on their faces during Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India, March 29. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
17 / 32
A woman smeared with colored powder shakes her head to remove it during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India, March 29. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

A woman smeared with colored powder shakes her head to remove it during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India, March 29. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A woman smeared with colored powder shakes her head to remove it during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India, March 29. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni
Close
18 / 32
A boy smeared with colored powder shakes his head to remove it during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 29. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A boy smeared with colored powder shakes his head to remove it during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 29. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A boy smeared with colored powder shakes his head to remove it during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 29. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
19 / 32
A face mask lies on a road covered with powder during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

A face mask lies on a road covered with powder during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A face mask lies on a road covered with powder during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Close
20 / 32
Hindu devotees walk around a bonfire during a ritual known as "Holika Dahan" which is part of the Holi festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 28. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu devotees walk around a bonfire during a ritual known as "Holika Dahan" which is part of the Holi festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 28. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Hindu devotees walk around a bonfire during a ritual known as "Holika Dahan" which is part of the Holi festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 28. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
21 / 32
People use coloured smoke as they gather to celebrate Holi in Kathmandu, Nepal March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

People use coloured smoke as they gather to celebrate Holi in Kathmandu, Nepal March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
People use coloured smoke as they gather to celebrate Holi in Kathmandu, Nepal March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
22 / 32
A man, with his face smeared in coloured powder, wears a protective face mask as he celebrates Holi in Kathmandu, Nepal March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man, with his face smeared in coloured powder, wears a protective face mask as he celebrates Holi in Kathmandu, Nepal March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
A man, with his face smeared in coloured powder, wears a protective face mask as he celebrates Holi in Kathmandu, Nepal March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
23 / 32
People throw coloured powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People throw coloured powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
People throw coloured powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
24 / 32
People watch Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24. REUTERS/K. K. Arora

People watch Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24. REUTERS/K. K. Arora

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
People watch Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 24. REUTERS/K. K. Arora
Close
25 / 32
People daubed in colors rest as they take a break during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

People daubed in colors rest as they take a break during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
People daubed in colors rest as they take a break during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 29. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Close
26 / 32
People dance as coloured powder is thrown during Lathmar Holi celebrations, in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People dance as coloured powder is thrown during Lathmar Holi celebrations, in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
People dance as coloured powder is thrown during Lathmar Holi celebrations, in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
27 / 32
A girl stands next to her parents during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A girl stands next to her parents during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A girl stands next to her parents during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
28 / 32
Men shield themselves from women who playfully beat them with bamboo sticks during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Men shield themselves from women who playfully beat them with bamboo sticks during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Men shield themselves from women who playfully beat them with bamboo sticks during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
29 / 32
People sit as they watch Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People sit as they watch Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
People sit as they watch Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 23. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
30 / 32
Devotees are showered with flower petals during "Phoolon Ki Holi" celebrations, as part of Holi celebrations in Mathura, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 25. REUTERS/K. K. Arora

Devotees are showered with flower petals during "Phoolon Ki Holi" celebrations, as part of Holi celebrations in Mathura, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 25. REUTERS/K. K. Arora

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2021
Devotees are showered with flower petals during "Phoolon Ki Holi" celebrations, as part of Holi celebrations in Mathura, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 25. REUTERS/K. K. Arora
Close
31 / 32
A woman blows powder during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 29. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman blows powder during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 29. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A woman blows powder during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 29. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Americans rally against anti-Asian hate

Americans rally against anti-Asian hate

Next Slideshows

Americans rally against anti-Asian hate

Americans rally against anti-Asian hate

People in cities across the U.S. demonstrate against a rise in anti-Asian hate, in the wake of the Atlanta spa shootings.

12:32am EDT
Thousands protest against UK policing bill

Thousands protest against UK policing bill

Thousands of demonstrators converged in cities across England to protest against a government bill going through parliament that would give police new powers to...

Mar 28 2021
Christian faithful mark Palm Sunday

Christian faithful mark Palm Sunday

Christians around the world commemorate the day the gospels say Jesus rode into Jerusalem and was hailed by the people, only to be crucified five days later.

Mar 28 2021
The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Mar 28 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Americans rally against anti-Asian hate

Americans rally against anti-Asian hate

People in cities across the U.S. demonstrate against a rise in anti-Asian hate, in the wake of the Atlanta spa shootings.

Thousands protest against UK policing bill

Thousands protest against UK policing bill

Thousands of demonstrators converged in cities across England to protest against a government bill going through parliament that would give police new powers to restrict street protests.

Christian faithful mark Palm Sunday

Christian faithful mark Palm Sunday

Christians around the world commemorate the day the gospels say Jesus rode into Jerusalem and was hailed by the people, only to be crucified five days later.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Mom grapples with how to talk to daughter about anti-Asian hate

Mom grapples with how to talk to daughter about anti-Asian hate

Korean-American mom Stefany Stuber wrestles with how to discuss the Atlanta-area spa shootings with her seven-year-old daughter Olivia.

Deadly tornadoes rip through Alabama

Deadly tornadoes rip through Alabama

Several powerful tornadoes tore through northern Alabama, killing at least five people, injuring dozens of others and destroying entire neighborhoods.

Suez Canal suspends traffic as ship stuck like 'beached whale'

Suez Canal suspends traffic as ship stuck like 'beached whale'

A container ship blocking the Suez Canal like a beached whale sent new shockwaves through global trade as officials stopped all ships entering the channel and the salvage company said it may take weeks to free.

Australians assess damage after worst flooding in 60 years

Australians assess damage after worst flooding in 60 years

Five days of incessant rain triggered the worst floods in more than half a century in NSW, Australia's most populous state, cutting off entire towns and washing away homes, farms and livestock.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast