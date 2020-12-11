'The country needs me:' cleaner in Chicago's COVID wards proud to fight pandemic

Evelia De La Cruz disinfects the room where a coronavirus positive patient died in the intensive care unit on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1, 2020. Throughout the northern hemisphere spring, as the coronavirus ravaged through international cities, residents of Rome, Madrid, New York City and beyond took to their balconies to applaud frontline medical workers who, often overlooked in non-pandemic years, had become symbols of sacrifice in terrifying times. Ten months and over a million and a half global deaths later, nurses and doctors continue to risk their lives every day as they report to the hospitals. Yet, their ability to work has relied on a less visible category of frontline staff: cleaners and janitors like De La Cruz. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

