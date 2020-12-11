'The country needs me:' cleaner in Chicago's COVID wards proud to fight pandemic
Evelia De La Cruz, a hospital housekeeper at Roseland Community Hospital, cleans a coronavirus positive patient's isolation room in the intensive care unit on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 8, 2020. When hospital cleaner Evelia De La...more
Evelia De La Cruz dresses in her PPE suit on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 8, 2020. A 60-year-old immigrant from the southern coast of Mexico, De La Cruz was tasked with stripping sheets and sanitizing beds as first a handful, and...more
Evelia De La Cruz cleans for coronavirus positive patient Bruce Shackleford in his isolation room on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 8, 2020. "I prayed for God to give me the courage," she said. Some of De La Cruz's colleagues refused...more
Evelia De La Cruz disinfects the room where a coronavirus positive patient died in the intensive care unit on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1, 2020. Throughout the northern hemisphere spring, as the coronavirus ravaged through...more
Evelia De La Cruz cleans the isolation room of coronavirus positive patient Andre Johnson on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 8, 2020. These workers also risk infection and death but receive far fewer accolades. In the United States,...more
Evelia De La Cruz cleans the isolation room of a coronavirus positive patient in the intensive care unit at the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 4, 2020. De La Cruz keeps a vase filled with fresh flowers in her home, where she prays for the...more
Evelia De La Cruz cleans a coronavirus positive patient's isolation room in the intensive care unit on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Evelia De La Cruz stands while wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus before cleaning on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Evelia De La Cruz enters the isolation room of a coronavirus positive patient in the intensive care unit on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Evelia De La Cruz dresses in her PPE suit before entering the intensive care unit on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Evelia De La Cruz looks down while wearing a PPE suit to protect against the coronavirus, before cleaning on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Evelia De La Cruz is seen with a protective face mask to protect against the coronavirus, while on her lunch break during her shift on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Evelia De La Cruz wears a face mask and face shield to protect against the coronavirus, while riding an elevator on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Evelia De La Cruz takes waste materials from a coronavirus positive patient's isolation room in the intensive care unit on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Evelia De La Cruz discards garbage from a coronavirus patient's room on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Evelia De La Cruz uses a face mask and face shield to protect against the coronavirus before cleaning, on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Evelia De La Cruz cleans next to a room of a coronavirus positive patient's isolation room in the intensive care unit on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Evelia De La Cruz gathers supplies before cleaning on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Evelia De La Cruz gathers supplies wearing a coronavirus PPE suit before cleaning on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Evelia De La Cruz walks with cleaning supplies from a storage unit on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Evelia De La Cruz leaves the isolation room of a coronavirus positive patient in the intensive care unit on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Evelia De La Cruz reaches for hand sanitizer before gathering cleaning supplies on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Evelia De La Cruz walks past a coronavirus positive patient's isolation room in the intensive care unit on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Evelia De La Cruz looks down before cleaning at the hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Evelia De La Cruz walks across a sidewalk after finishing a shift in Chicago, Illinois, December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
