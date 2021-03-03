The dancing Northern Lights
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) are seen over the sky in Torassieppi in Lapland, Finland March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) are seen over the sky in Torassieppi in Lapland, Finland March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) are seen in the sky over Muonio in Lapland, Finland January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) are seen over the sky in Torassieppi in Lapland, Finland March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) are seen over the sky in Torassieppi in Lapland, Finland March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) are seen over the sky in Torassieppi in Lapland, Finland March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) are seen over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) are seen over the sky in Torassieppi in Lapland, Finland March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) are seen over the sky in Enontekio in Lapland, Finland January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) are seen in the sky over Muonio in Lapland, Finland January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) are seen over the sky in Enontekio in Lapland, Finland January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
An aurora is seen in the sky in Kilpisjarvi, Finland February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) are seen over the sky in Enontekio in Lapland, Finland January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) are seen over the sky in Enontekio in Lapland, Finland January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) are seen in the sky over Muonio in Lapland, Finland January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland
An aurora is seen in the sky in Kilpisjarvi, Finland February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) are seen in the sky over Muonio in Lapland, Finland January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) are seen in the sky over Muonio in Lapland, Finland January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) are seen over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
An aurora is seen in the sky in Kilpisjarvi, Finland February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
