The dancing Northern Lights

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) are seen over the sky in Torassieppi in Lapland, Finland March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) are seen over the sky in Torassieppi in Lapland, Finland March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) are seen in the sky over Muonio in Lapland, Finland January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) are seen over the sky in Torassieppi in Lapland, Finland March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) are seen over the sky in Torassieppi in Lapland, Finland March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) are seen over the sky in Torassieppi in Lapland, Finland March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) are seen over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) are seen over the sky in Torassieppi in Lapland, Finland March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) are seen over the sky in Enontekio in Lapland, Finland January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) are seen in the sky over Muonio in Lapland, Finland January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) are seen over the sky in Enontekio in Lapland, Finland January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

An aurora is seen in the sky in Kilpisjarvi, Finland February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) are seen over the sky in Enontekio in Lapland, Finland January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) are seen over the sky in Enontekio in Lapland, Finland January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) are seen in the sky over Muonio in Lapland, Finland January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland September 13, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland

An aurora is seen in the sky in Kilpisjarvi, Finland February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) are seen in the sky over Muonio in Lapland, Finland January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) are seen in the sky over Muonio in Lapland, Finland January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) are seen over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

An aurora is seen in the sky in Kilpisjarvi, Finland February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

