Pictures | Mon Sep 7, 2020 | 2:51pm EDT

The deadly path of Typhoon Haishen

A vehicle damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Haishen is pictured in Geoje, South Korea, September 7. &nbsp; &nbsp;Yonhap via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
A road damaged by Typhoon Haishen is pictured in Ulsan, South Korea, September 7. &nbsp; &nbsp;Yonhap via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
A street and seafood restaurants submerged by Typhoon Haishen in Gangneung, South Korea, September 7. &nbsp; &nbsp; Yonhap via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
A vehicle damaged by a landslide caused by typhoon Haishen in Geoje, South Korea, September 7. &nbsp; &nbsp;Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
Men stand on a street submerged by Typhoon Haishen in Gyeongju, South Korea, September 7. &nbsp; &nbsp;Yonhap via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
A fish inside a water tank from a partly submerged by Typhoon Haishen seafood restaurant in Gangneung, South Korea, September 7. &nbsp; &nbsp;Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
Men look on a submerged road caused by typhoon Haishen in Ulsan, South Korea, September 7. &nbsp; &nbsp;Yonhap via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
A SUV vehicle drives through a submerged road caused by typhoon Haishen in Gangneung, South Korea, September 7. &nbsp; &nbsp;Yonhap via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
High waves caused by Typhoon Haishen crash at seawall in Busan, South Korea, September 7. &nbsp; &nbsp;Yonhap via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
A man gives a traffic on a submerged road caused by typhoon Haishen in Sokcho, South Korea, September 7. &nbsp; &nbsp;Yonhap via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
