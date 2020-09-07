The deadly path of Typhoon Haishen
A vehicle damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Haishen is pictured in Geoje, South Korea, September 7. Yonhap via REUTERS
A road damaged by Typhoon Haishen is pictured in Ulsan, South Korea, September 7. Yonhap via REUTERS
A street and seafood restaurants submerged by Typhoon Haishen in Gangneung, South Korea, September 7. Yonhap via REUTERS
A vehicle damaged by a landslide caused by typhoon Haishen in Geoje, South Korea, September 7. Yonhap via REUTERS
Men stand on a street submerged by Typhoon Haishen in Gyeongju, South Korea, September 7. Yonhap via REUTERS
A fish inside a water tank from a partly submerged by Typhoon Haishen seafood restaurant in Gangneung, South Korea, September 7. Yonhap via REUTERS
Men look on a submerged road caused by typhoon Haishen in Ulsan, South Korea, September 7. Yonhap via REUTERS
A SUV vehicle drives through a submerged road caused by typhoon Haishen in Gangneung, South Korea, September 7. Yonhap via REUTERS
High waves caused by Typhoon Haishen crash at seawall in Busan, South Korea, September 7. Yonhap via REUTERS
A man gives a traffic on a submerged road caused by typhoon Haishen in Sokcho, South Korea, September 7. Yonhap via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Protests rock U.S. cities on holiday weekend
Demonstrations against racial injustice take place across America on the Labor Day weekend.
Opposing armed protesters face off in Louisville
Armed police supporters and anti-racism demonstrators clashed in Louisville on Saturday before the Kentucky Derby horse race.
Several boats sink at Trump parade on Texas lake
A boat parade in support of President Trump crowded Lake Travis in Texas on Saturday, generating waves and choppy waters that led at least four boats to sink...
Portland protesters throw fire bombs at officers on 100th night of protests
Protesters in Portland threw fire bombs at police and at least one person was injured, police said, on the 100th day of demonstrations in the Oregon city over...
MORE IN PICTURES
Protests rock U.S. cities on holiday weekend
Demonstrations against racial injustice take place across America on the Labor Day weekend.
Opposing armed protesters face off in Louisville
Armed police supporters and anti-racism demonstrators clashed in Louisville on Saturday before the Kentucky Derby horse race.
Several boats sink at Trump parade on Texas lake
A boat parade in support of President Trump crowded Lake Travis in Texas on Saturday, generating waves and choppy waters that led at least four boats to sink and others to crash into rocks.
Portland protesters throw fire bombs at officers on 100th night of protests
Protesters in Portland threw fire bombs at police and at least one person was injured, police said, on the 100th day of demonstrations in the Oregon city over racial injustice and police brutality.
Federal troops and street battles: 100 days of Portland protests
The protests that erupted in Portland after George Floyd's killing have evolved into a seemingly constant battle between progressives and far-right groups while highlighting long-standing racial tensions in Oregon.
How we're adapting to pandemic life
From haircuts to elevators, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.
Rescuers sift Beirut rubble amid signs of life a month after blast
Rescue workers dug through the rubble of a Beirut building for a second day on Friday hoping to find someone alive more than a month after huge port explosion shattered Lebanon's capital.
Scaled-down Venice film festival opens
With COVID-19 restrictions in place, the Venice film festival is going ahead in front of live audiences with fewer Hollywood stars gracing the red carpet and no fans clamoring for autographs.
As virus curbs ease, Extinction Rebellion activists return to streets
Banging drums, waving flags and lying down to "die", hundreds of Extinction Rebellion activists gathered in London to demand that the government act to avoid a climate catastrophe.