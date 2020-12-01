The devastation of 2020's record-breaking hurricane season
Destroyed planes lie damaged around a Southland Field hanger in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Vehicles are submerged at a plot flooded by the Chamelecon River due to heavy rain caused by Storm Iota, in La Lima, Honduras, November 19. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Workers Bobby Ore and Steve Piersall remove a tree which fell onto a house in Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 28. The residents of the home escaped injury. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Women take part in a wake for their loved ones, who died during a landslide caused by rains brought by Tropical Storm Eta, in the village of Mukem, Chiapas state, Mexico, November 9. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia
Richard Maxwell pulls his boat as he begins to repair his vacation home after Hurricane Sally swept through, at Perdido Key, Florida, September 17. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Homes destroyed by Hurricane Laura are surrounded by flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Cameron, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Brian Schexnayder rescues his goat from a damaged silo on his farm after Hurricane Delta in Iowa, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A flipped over trailer is pictured on I-10 East during Hurricane Sally in Mobile, Alabama, September 16. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Traffic moves bumper to bumper along I-10 west as residents evacuate before the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Westlake, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Chris Cote, middle, Rickie Sexton, and her husband David Sexton, move a grill near their neighbors trailer which was destroyed by Hurricane Sally, on Dauphin Island, Alabama, September 16. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
People look at a flooded street during the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 5. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
An Auto Zone auto parts store is seen damaged with its roof blown off in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Joel Martinez, who until just recently lived in the lower apartment, makes a photo of Washington Gardens Apartments after it collapsed from the winds brought by Hurricane Zeta in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 28. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A Skanska company barge run aground along Bayfront Parkway from winds of Hurricane Sally in Pensacola, Florida, September 16, 2020. Tony Giberson/News-Journal/USA Today Network via REUTERS.
Local resident Keaton Boudreaux salvages wood from his family run lumber yard which was destroyed by Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Gaspar Cal is embraced by his daughter Leticia while standing in front of their home, damaged by a mudslide caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continues in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala,...more
JJ McNelis tries to recover some items from his building after Hurricane Sally swept through, at Perdido Key, Florida, September 17. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A gas station remains flooded from Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A couch is pictured in the aftermath of Hurricane Iota in Bilwi, Nicaragua, November 27. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
People walk across a flooded street during Hurricane Hanna in San Nicolas de los Garza, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Homes are seen destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Cameron, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Children sit under the debris of a house destroyed by the passing of Hurricane Iota, in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 17. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A destroyed home is reflected in flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Partially submerged truck and bus are seen along a flooded street during the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 5. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A home is seen destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man leaves his house affected by a flooding caused by rains from Storm Eta, in Tela, Honduras, November 4. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A damaged apartment is pictured after Hurricane Sally in Perdido Key, Florida, September 17. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Iyana Sells, 9, plays on her street which is still lined with debris from Hurricane Laura the day after Hurricane Delta swept through Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Local resident Keaton Boudreaux removes debris from in front of his family run lumber yard which was destroyed by Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Olivia Mancing (L) and Zachery Quale talk outside of Flora Gallery and Coffee Shop near a downed tree in the street after Hurricane Zeta swept through New Orleans, Louisiana, October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The Gulf State Park Pier damaged by Hurricane Sally is pictured in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 17. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Jennie Elsperman stands on the porch of her mobile home after Hurricane Sally left her yard flooded, at Perdido Key, Florida, September 17. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Homes lie destroyed and immersed in water in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Hackberry, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man reacts while sitting at the ruins of his house destroyed by the Chamelecon river after the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 6. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A truck drives through flood water after Hurricane Sally made a landfall, on Dauphin Island, Alabama, September 16. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The Southland Field airport is seen damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Charles Pecce, 70, and wife Sharon Pecce, 76, survey their destroyed home in the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna in Port Mansfield, Texas, July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A dog is pictured inside a house at a neighborhood affected by floods as Hurricane Eta approaches, in Tela, Honduras, November 3. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A vehicle is submerged in flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A lifeguard walks to the end of the jetty after closing it down to surfers before the arrival of Tropical Storm Eta in Bradenton Beach, Florida, November 11. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
