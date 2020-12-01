Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Dec 1, 2020 | 9:37am EST

The devastation of 2020's record-breaking hurricane season

Destroyed planes lie damaged around a Southland Field hanger in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp; &nbsp;

Destroyed planes lie damaged around a Southland Field hanger in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif    

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Destroyed planes lie damaged around a Southland Field hanger in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif    
Close
1 / 40
Vehicles are submerged at a plot flooded by the Chamelecon River due to heavy rain caused by Storm Iota, in La Lima, Honduras, November 19. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera &nbsp; &nbsp;

Vehicles are submerged at a plot flooded by the Chamelecon River due to heavy rain caused by Storm Iota, in La Lima, Honduras, November 19. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera    

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
Vehicles are submerged at a plot flooded by the Chamelecon River due to heavy rain caused by Storm Iota, in La Lima, Honduras, November 19. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera    
Close
2 / 40
Workers Bobby Ore and Steve Piersall remove a tree which fell onto a house in Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 28. The residents of the home escaped injury. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Workers Bobby Ore and Steve Piersall remove a tree which fell onto a house in Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 28. The residents of the home escaped injury.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
Workers Bobby Ore and Steve Piersall remove a tree which fell onto a house in Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 28. The residents of the home escaped injury.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
3 / 40
Women take part in a wake for their loved ones, who died during a landslide caused by rains brought by Tropical Storm Eta, in the village of Mukem, Chiapas state, Mexico, November 9. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia

Women take part in a wake for their loved ones, who died during a landslide caused by rains brought by Tropical Storm Eta, in the village of Mukem, Chiapas state, Mexico, November 9. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
Women take part in a wake for their loved ones, who died during a landslide caused by rains brought by Tropical Storm Eta, in the village of Mukem, Chiapas state, Mexico, November 9. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia
Close
4 / 40
Richard Maxwell pulls his boat as he begins to repair his vacation home after Hurricane Sally swept through, at Perdido Key, Florida, September 17. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Richard Maxwell pulls his boat as he begins to repair his vacation home after Hurricane Sally swept through, at Perdido Key, Florida, September 17.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Richard Maxwell pulls his boat as he begins to repair his vacation home after Hurricane Sally swept through, at Perdido Key, Florida, September 17.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
5 / 40
Homes destroyed by Hurricane Laura are surrounded by flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Cameron, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Homes destroyed by Hurricane Laura are surrounded by flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Cameron, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Homes destroyed by Hurricane Laura are surrounded by flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Cameron, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
6 / 40
Brian Schexnayder rescues his goat from a damaged silo on his farm after Hurricane Delta in Iowa, Louisiana, October 10. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman &nbsp;

Brian Schexnayder rescues his goat from a damaged silo on his farm after Hurricane Delta in Iowa, Louisiana, October 10.  REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman  

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Brian Schexnayder rescues his goat from a damaged silo on his farm after Hurricane Delta in Iowa, Louisiana, October 10.  REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman  
Close
7 / 40
A flipped over trailer is pictured on I-10 East during Hurricane Sally in Mobile, Alabama, September 16. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A flipped over trailer is pictured on I-10 East during Hurricane Sally in Mobile, Alabama, September 16.  REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A flipped over trailer is pictured on I-10 East during Hurricane Sally in Mobile, Alabama, September 16.  REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
8 / 40
Traffic moves bumper to bumper along I-10 west as residents evacuate before the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Westlake, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Traffic moves bumper to bumper along I-10 west as residents evacuate before the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Westlake, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Traffic moves bumper to bumper along I-10 west as residents evacuate before the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Westlake, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
9 / 40
Chris Cote, middle, Rickie Sexton, and her husband David Sexton, move a grill near their neighbors trailer which was destroyed by Hurricane Sally, on Dauphin Island, Alabama, September 16. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Chris Cote, middle, Rickie Sexton, and her husband David Sexton, move a grill near their neighbors trailer which was destroyed by Hurricane Sally, on Dauphin Island, Alabama, September 16. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Chris Cote, middle, Rickie Sexton, and her husband David Sexton, move a grill near their neighbors trailer which was destroyed by Hurricane Sally, on Dauphin Island, Alabama, September 16. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
10 / 40
People look at a flooded street during the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 5. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

People look at a flooded street during the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 5. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
People look at a flooded street during the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 5. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
11 / 40
An Auto Zone auto parts store is seen damaged with its roof blown off in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 28. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

An Auto Zone auto parts store is seen damaged with its roof blown off in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 28.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
An Auto Zone auto parts store is seen damaged with its roof blown off in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 28.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
12 / 40
Joel Martinez, who until just recently lived in the lower apartment, makes a photo of Washington Gardens Apartments after it collapsed from the winds brought by Hurricane Zeta in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 28. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Joel Martinez, who until just recently lived in the lower apartment, makes a photo of Washington Gardens Apartments after it collapsed from the winds brought by Hurricane Zeta in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 28. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Joel Martinez, who until just recently lived in the lower apartment, makes a photo of Washington Gardens Apartments after it collapsed from the winds brought by Hurricane Zeta in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 28. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
13 / 40
A Skanska company barge run aground along Bayfront Parkway from winds of Hurricane Sally in Pensacola, Florida, September 16, 2020. Tony Giberson/News-Journal/USA Today Network via REUTERS.

A Skanska company barge run aground along Bayfront Parkway from winds of Hurricane Sally in Pensacola, Florida, September 16, 2020. Tony Giberson/News-Journal/USA Today Network via REUTERS.

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A Skanska company barge run aground along Bayfront Parkway from winds of Hurricane Sally in Pensacola, Florida, September 16, 2020. Tony Giberson/News-Journal/USA Today Network via REUTERS.
Close
14 / 40
Local resident Keaton Boudreaux salvages wood from his family run lumber yard which was destroyed by Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Local resident Keaton Boudreaux salvages wood from his family run lumber yard which was destroyed by Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Local resident Keaton Boudreaux salvages wood from his family run lumber yard which was destroyed by Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
15 / 40
Gaspar Cal is embraced by his daughter Leticia while standing in front of their home, damaged by a mudslide caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continues in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Gaspar Cal is embraced by his daughter Leticia while standing in front of their home, damaged by a mudslide caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continues in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala,...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2020
Gaspar Cal is embraced by his daughter Leticia while standing in front of their home, damaged by a mudslide caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Eta, as the search for victims continues in the buried village of Queja, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, November 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
16 / 40
JJ McNelis tries to recover some items from his building after Hurricane Sally swept through, at Perdido Key, Florida, September 17. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

JJ McNelis tries to recover some items from his building after Hurricane Sally swept through, at Perdido Key, Florida, September 17.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
JJ McNelis tries to recover some items from his building after Hurricane Sally swept through, at Perdido Key, Florida, September 17.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
17 / 40
A gas station remains flooded from Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

A gas station remains flooded from Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A gas station remains flooded from Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
18 / 40
A couch is pictured in the aftermath of Hurricane Iota in Bilwi, Nicaragua, November 27. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas &nbsp;

A couch is pictured in the aftermath of Hurricane Iota in Bilwi, Nicaragua, November 27. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas  

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2020
A couch is pictured in the aftermath of Hurricane Iota in Bilwi, Nicaragua, November 27. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas  
Close
19 / 40
People walk across a flooded street during Hurricane Hanna in San Nicolas de los Garza, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

People walk across a flooded street during Hurricane Hanna in San Nicolas de los Garza, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
People walk across a flooded street during Hurricane Hanna in San Nicolas de los Garza, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
20 / 40
Homes are seen destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Cameron, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Homes are seen destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Cameron, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Homes are seen destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Cameron, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
21 / 40
Children sit under the debris of a house destroyed by the passing of Hurricane Iota, in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 17. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas &nbsp;

Children sit under the debris of a house destroyed by the passing of Hurricane Iota, in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 17. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas  

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Children sit under the debris of a house destroyed by the passing of Hurricane Iota, in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 17. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas  
Close
22 / 40
A destroyed home is reflected in flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A destroyed home is reflected in flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A destroyed home is reflected in flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
23 / 40
Partially submerged truck and bus are seen along a flooded street during the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 5. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Partially submerged truck and bus are seen along a flooded street during the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 5. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
Partially submerged truck and bus are seen along a flooded street during the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 5. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
24 / 40
A home is seen destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

A home is seen destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif  

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A home is seen destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif  
Close
25 / 40
A man leaves his house affected by a flooding caused by rains from Storm Eta, in Tela, Honduras, November 4. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A man leaves his house affected by a flooding caused by rains from Storm Eta, in Tela, Honduras, November 4. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A man leaves his house affected by a flooding caused by rains from Storm Eta, in Tela, Honduras, November 4. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
26 / 40
A damaged apartment is pictured after Hurricane Sally in Perdido Key, Florida, September 17. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A damaged apartment is pictured after Hurricane Sally in Perdido Key, Florida, September 17.  REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
A damaged apartment is pictured after Hurricane Sally in Perdido Key, Florida, September 17.  REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
27 / 40
Iyana Sells, 9, plays on her street which is still lined with debris from Hurricane Laura the day after Hurricane Delta swept through Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn &nbsp;

Iyana Sells, 9, plays on her street which is still lined with debris from Hurricane Laura the day after Hurricane Delta swept through Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn  

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Iyana Sells, 9, plays on her street which is still lined with debris from Hurricane Laura the day after Hurricane Delta swept through Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn  
Close
28 / 40
Local resident Keaton Boudreaux removes debris from in front of his family run lumber yard which was destroyed by Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Local resident Keaton Boudreaux removes debris from in front of his family run lumber yard which was destroyed by Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Local resident Keaton Boudreaux removes debris from in front of his family run lumber yard which was destroyed by Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
29 / 40
Olivia Mancing (L) and Zachery Quale talk outside of Flora Gallery and Coffee Shop near a downed tree in the street after Hurricane Zeta swept through New Orleans, Louisiana, October 29, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Olivia Mancing (L) and Zachery Quale talk outside of Flora Gallery and Coffee Shop near a downed tree in the street after Hurricane Zeta swept through New Orleans, Louisiana, October 29, 2020.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Olivia Mancing (L) and Zachery Quale talk outside of Flora Gallery and Coffee Shop near a downed tree in the street after Hurricane Zeta swept through New Orleans, Louisiana, October 29, 2020.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
30 / 40
The Gulf State Park Pier damaged by Hurricane Sally is pictured in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 17. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

The Gulf State Park Pier damaged by Hurricane Sally is pictured in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 17.  REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
The Gulf State Park Pier damaged by Hurricane Sally is pictured in Gulf Shores, Alabama, September 17.  REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
31 / 40
Jennie Elsperman stands on the porch of her mobile home after Hurricane Sally left her yard flooded, at Perdido Key, Florida, September 17. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Jennie Elsperman stands on the porch of her mobile home after Hurricane Sally left her yard flooded, at Perdido Key, Florida, September 17.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2020
Jennie Elsperman stands on the porch of her mobile home after Hurricane Sally left her yard flooded, at Perdido Key, Florida, September 17.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
32 / 40
Homes lie destroyed and immersed in water in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Hackberry, Louisiana, August 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp; &nbsp;

Homes lie destroyed and immersed in water in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Hackberry, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif    

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Homes lie destroyed and immersed in water in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Hackberry, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif    
Close
33 / 40
A man reacts while sitting at the ruins of his house destroyed by the Chamelecon river after the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 6. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A man reacts while sitting at the ruins of his house destroyed by the Chamelecon river after the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 6. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
A man reacts while sitting at the ruins of his house destroyed by the Chamelecon river after the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras, November 6. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
34 / 40
A truck drives through flood water after Hurricane Sally made a landfall, on Dauphin Island, Alabama, September 16. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

A truck drives through flood water after Hurricane Sally made a landfall, on Dauphin Island, Alabama, September 16.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
A truck drives through flood water after Hurricane Sally made a landfall, on Dauphin Island, Alabama, September 16.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
35 / 40
The Southland Field airport is seen damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The Southland Field airport is seen damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
The Southland Field airport is seen damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
36 / 40
Charles Pecce, 70, and wife Sharon Pecce, 76, survey their destroyed home in the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna in Port Mansfield, Texas, July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Charles Pecce, 70, and wife Sharon Pecce, 76, survey their destroyed home in the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna in Port Mansfield, Texas, July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
Charles Pecce, 70, and wife Sharon Pecce, 76, survey their destroyed home in the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna in Port Mansfield, Texas, July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
37 / 40
A dog is pictured inside a house at a neighborhood affected by floods as Hurricane Eta approaches, in Tela, Honduras, November 3. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera &nbsp;

A dog is pictured inside a house at a neighborhood affected by floods as Hurricane Eta approaches, in Tela, Honduras, November 3. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera  

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A dog is pictured inside a house at a neighborhood affected by floods as Hurricane Eta approaches, in Tela, Honduras, November 3. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera  
Close
38 / 40
A vehicle is submerged in flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A vehicle is submerged in flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A vehicle is submerged in flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
39 / 40
A lifeguard walks to the end of the jetty after closing it down to surfers before the arrival of Tropical Storm Eta in Bradenton Beach, Florida, November 11. &nbsp;REUTERS/Steve Nesius

A lifeguard walks to the end of the jetty after closing it down to surfers before the arrival of Tropical Storm Eta in Bradenton Beach, Florida, November 11.  REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
A lifeguard walks to the end of the jetty after closing it down to surfers before the arrival of Tropical Storm Eta in Bradenton Beach, Florida, November 11.  REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Next Slideshows

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

9:04am EST
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos in 2020.

8:01am EST
Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

7:52am EST
Photos of the month: November

Photos of the month: November

Our top photos from November 2020.

2:25am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos in 2020.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Photos of the month: November

Photos of the month: November

Our top photos from November 2020.

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Our top aerial photography from 2020.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.

Clashes erupt at protest against police violence in Paris

Clashes erupt at protest against police violence in Paris

Hundreds of black-clad protesters clashed with police at the end of a demonstration against police violence and a bill that would make it a crime to circulate images of police officers in certain circumstances, which opponents say would limit press freedom.

Deck the White House halls

Deck the White House halls

Christmas trees and holiday decorations on display at the White House.

New Mexico hospital nurse cares for her COVID-stricken father

New Mexico hospital nurse cares for her COVID-stricken father

Nurse Carolina Garcia takes care of her father Jose Garcia, who is currently intubated and sedated due to COVID-19, during a surge of coronavirus cases in New Mexico.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast