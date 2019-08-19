The face of drag
An attendee poses for a photograph during the DragWorld UK 2019 convention at the Olympia in London, Britain, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Joe Black poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
An attendee poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Asia Thorne poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Eva Serration poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Miss Moppe poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Georgie Bee poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
That Guy in a Tutu poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Attendees pose for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
An attendee poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Kyleigh poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Mynxie poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Paul Aleksandr poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
An attendee poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
An attendee poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Kiko poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Oedipussi Rex poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Christina Turna Round poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Clare Successfully poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
An attendee has their hair adjusted. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
An artist performs. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Attendees react during DragWorld. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Attendees take a selfie. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
An attendee poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
