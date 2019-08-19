Edition:
Mon Aug 19, 2019

The face of drag

An attendee poses for a photograph during the DragWorld UK 2019 convention at the Olympia in London, Britain, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Joe Black poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
An attendee poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Asia Thorne poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Eva Serration poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Miss Moppe poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Georgie Bee poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
That Guy in a Tutu poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Attendees pose for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
An attendee poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Kyleigh poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Mynxie poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Paul Aleksandr poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
An attendee poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
An attendee poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Kiko poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Oedipussi Rex poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Christina Turna Round poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Clare Successfully poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
An attendee has their hair adjusted. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
An artist performs. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Attendees react during DragWorld. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Attendees take a selfie. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
An attendee poses for a photograph. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
