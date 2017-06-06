Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 6, 2017 | 2:25pm EDT

The felt bodega

Willem Grant of Manhattan walks through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation "The Convenience Store (8 'til Late)," which recreates a New York convenience store but with all the products made of felt at The Standard, High Line in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Willem Grant of Manhattan walks through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation "The Convenience Store (8 'til Late)," which recreates a New York convenience store but with all the products made of felt at The Standard, High Line in Manhattan, New...more

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
Willem Grant of Manhattan walks through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation "The Convenience Store (8 'til Late)," which recreates a New York convenience store but with all the products made of felt at The Standard, High Line in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
1 / 10
Felt packets of candy sit on a shelf in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Felt packets of candy sit on a shelf in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
Felt packets of candy sit on a shelf in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 10
British artist Lucy Sparrow poses in her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

British artist Lucy Sparrow poses in her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
British artist Lucy Sparrow poses in her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
3 / 10
Felt meats hang in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Felt meats hang in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
Felt meats hang in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
4 / 10
British artist Lucy Sparrow poses in her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

British artist Lucy Sparrow poses in her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
British artist Lucy Sparrow poses in her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
5 / 10
A person reaches into a felt ice-cream freezer featured in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A person reaches into a felt ice-cream freezer featured in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
A person reaches into a felt ice-cream freezer featured in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
6 / 10
People walk through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People walk through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
People walk through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
7 / 10
People walk through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People walk through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
People walk through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
8 / 10
Willem Grant of Manhattan walks through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Willem Grant of Manhattan walks through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
Willem Grant of Manhattan walks through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
9 / 10
British artist Lucy Sparrow poses outside her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

British artist Lucy Sparrow poses outside her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
British artist Lucy Sparrow poses outside her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Urban farming in Brooklyn

Urban farming in Brooklyn

Next Slideshows

Urban farming in Brooklyn

Urban farming in Brooklyn

"Entrepreneurial farmers" are selected by Square Roots, an indoor urban farming company, to grow kale, mini-head lettuce and other crops locally in the...

Jun 06 2017
Apple developer conference

Apple developer conference

Apple debuts the HomePod speaker and shows off a new Siri at the Worldwide Developer Conference in San Jose.

Jun 05 2017
In the face of nature

In the face of nature

People connect and interact with their natural surroundings.

Jun 05 2017
Who are the world's biggest polluters?

Who are the world's biggest polluters?

China is the world's largest emitter of carbon dioxide, with the United States second and India third.

Jun 02 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast