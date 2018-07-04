The Fourth of July
Children in costumes march down Main Street during the annual Fourth of July parade in Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man throws candies from a vintage car as he rides on Main Street in the annual Fourth of July parade in Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman throws candies from a vintage car as she rides on Main Street during the annual Fourth of July parade in Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Competitive eater Michelle Lesco competes in the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
The annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Two children ride on a mini all terrain vehicle down Main Street during the annual Fourth of July parade in Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man in Captain America costume rides down Main Street during the annual Fourth of July parade in Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A boy throws candies from a vintage car as he rides on Main Street in the annual Fourth of July parade in Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A boy rides a decorated bicycle down Main Street during the annual Fourth of July parade in Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Next Slideshows
East Coast heat wave
A heat wave is blanketing the northeastern United States over the Fourth of July.
The newest Americans
People become citizens of the United States at a naturalization ceremony in Manhattan, ahead of Independence Day.
Anti-ICE protest in San Diego
Demonstrators protest the expected introduction of new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportations in San Diego, California.
Bali volcano erupts
A volcano on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali, rumbling since late last year, hurls lava and ash into the air and prompts panicked residents to flee.
MORE IN PICTURES
Hot dog wars
Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo successfully defend their titles at Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.
Basketball diplomacy in North Korea
North and South Korea joined forces for their first basketball friendly in 15 years amid a warming of relations since the Winter Olympics in the South and easing tensions over the North's nuclear and missile programmes.
Missing boys found alive in Thailand cave
Rescue teams in northern Thailand were giving crash courses in swimming and diving as part of complex preparations to extract a young soccer team trapped in a cave, and hoping for a swift end to their harrowing 11-day ordeal.
East Coast heat wave
A heat wave is blanketing the northeastern United States over the Fourth of July.
The newest Americans
People become citizens of the United States at a naturalization ceremony in Manhattan, ahead of Independence Day.
England 1 (4) - Colombia 1 (3)
England takes on Colombia in the World Cup.
Anti-ICE protest in San Diego
Demonstrators protest the expected introduction of new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportations in San Diego, California.
Denied at the border
Asylum seekers, denied entry into the U.S. by Customs and Border Protection officers, wait in Mexico near Brownsville, Texas.
Syrians flee to Israeli-occupied Golan Heights
The United Nations has warned of a humanitarian catastrophe in the southwest caused by the fighting that erupted after a Russian-backed army offensive to recapture rebel-held southern Syria.