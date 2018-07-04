Edition:
United States
Wed Jul 4, 2018

The Fourth of July

Children in costumes march down Main Street during the annual Fourth of July parade in Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
A man throws candies from a vintage car as he rides on Main Street in the annual Fourth of July parade in Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
A woman throws candies from a vintage car as she rides on Main Street during the annual Fourth of July parade in Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
The annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Competitive eater Michelle Lesco competes in the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
The annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Two children ride on a mini all terrain vehicle down Main Street during the annual Fourth of July parade in Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
A man in Captain America costume rides down Main Street during the annual Fourth of July parade in Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
A boy throws candies from a vintage car as he rides on Main Street in the annual Fourth of July parade in Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
A boy rides a decorated bicycle down Main Street during the annual Fourth of July parade in Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
