Edition:
International
Pictures | Sat Apr 17, 2021 | 11:01am EDT

The funeral of Prince Philip

The coffin of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, is taken into St. George's Chapel for a funeral service, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

The coffin of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, is taken into St. George's Chapel for a funeral service, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
The coffin of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, is taken into St. George's Chapel for a funeral service, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS
Close
1 / 25
The coffin of Prince Philip arrives at St George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

The coffin of Prince Philip arrives at St George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
The coffin of Prince Philip arrives at St George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS
Close
2 / 25
Queen Elizabeth II takes her seat for the funeral of Prince Philip at St George's Chapel, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

Queen Elizabeth II takes her seat for the funeral of Prince Philip at St George's Chapel, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Queen Elizabeth II takes her seat for the funeral of Prince Philip at St George's Chapel, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
Close
3 / 25
Prince Charles and members of the Royal Family walk behind the hearse on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Charles and members of the Royal Family walk behind the hearse on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Prince Charles and members of the Royal Family walk behind the hearse on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS
Close
4 / 25
Queen Elizabeth attends the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Queen Elizabeth attends the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Queen Elizabeth attends the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
Close
5 / 25
Prince William and Prince Harry follow the hearse, a specially modified Land Rover, towards St. George's Chapel. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS

Prince William and Prince Harry follow the hearse, a specially modified Land Rover, towards St. George's Chapel. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Prince William and Prince Harry follow the hearse, a specially modified Land Rover, towards St. George's Chapel. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS
Close
6 / 25
Prince Charles walks behind the hearse, a specially modified Land Rover. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

Prince Charles walks behind the hearse, a specially modified Land Rover. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Prince Charles walks behind the hearse, a specially modified Land Rover. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
Close
7 / 25
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is seen in a car following the hearse on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is seen in a car following the hearse on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is seen in a car following the hearse on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS
Close
8 / 25
A member of the military stands on the grounds of Windsor Castle on the day of the funeral of Prince Philip. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

A member of the military stands on the grounds of Windsor Castle on the day of the funeral of Prince Philip. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
A member of the military stands on the grounds of Windsor Castle on the day of the funeral of Prince Philip. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
Close
9 / 25
General view of the military bands parade on the day of the funeral of Prince Philip. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool via REUTERS

General view of the military bands parade on the day of the funeral of Prince Philip. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
General view of the military bands parade on the day of the funeral of Prince Philip. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool via REUTERS
Close
10 / 25
Members of the Royal family follow the hearse, a specially modified Land Rover, during the funeral of Prince Philip. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Members of the Royal family follow the hearse, a specially modified Land Rover, during the funeral of Prince Philip. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Members of the Royal family follow the hearse, a specially modified Land Rover, during the funeral of Prince Philip. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
Close
11 / 25
Prince William and Prince Harry walking in the procession at Windsor Castle. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

Prince William and Prince Harry walking in the procession at Windsor Castle. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Prince William and Prince Harry walking in the procession at Windsor Castle. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
Close
12 / 25
The coffin of Prince Philip is taken from the hearse, a specially modified Land Rover, to be carried into St. George's Chapel. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

The coffin of Prince Philip is taken from the hearse, a specially modified Land Rover, to be carried into St. George's Chapel. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
The coffin of Prince Philip is taken from the hearse, a specially modified Land Rover, to be carried into St. George's Chapel. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS
Close
13 / 25
The coffin of Prince Philip is taken into St. George's Chapel for a funeral service. Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS

The coffin of Prince Philip is taken into St. George's Chapel for a funeral service. Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
The coffin of Prince Philip is taken into St. George's Chapel for a funeral service. Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS
Close
14 / 25
Prince Philip's coffin is carried into his funeral service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Philip's coffin is carried into his funeral service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Prince Philip's coffin is carried into his funeral service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS
Close
15 / 25
The naval cap and flowers lay on the coffin of Prince Philip. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

The naval cap and flowers lay on the coffin of Prince Philip. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
The naval cap and flowers lay on the coffin of Prince Philip. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS
Close
16 / 25
Members of the Royal Family follow the hearse, a specially modified Land Rover, during the funeral of Prince Philip. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

Members of the Royal Family follow the hearse, a specially modified Land Rover, during the funeral of Prince Philip. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Members of the Royal Family follow the hearse, a specially modified Land Rover, during the funeral of Prince Philip. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
Close
17 / 25
Pupils and staff of Gordonstoun School cast a wreath into the Moray Firth on the day of the funeral of Prince Philip at Hopeman Harbour, Elgin, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Pupils and staff of Gordonstoun School cast a wreath into the Moray Firth on the day of the funeral of Prince Philip at Hopeman Harbour, Elgin, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Pupils and staff of Gordonstoun School cast a wreath into the Moray Firth on the day of the funeral of Prince Philip at Hopeman Harbour, Elgin, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
18 / 25
People observe a minute's silence during the funeral of Prince Philip outside Buckingham Palace, London.  REUTERS/Paul Childs

People observe a minute's silence during the funeral of Prince Philip outside Buckingham Palace, London.  REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
People observe a minute's silence during the funeral of Prince Philip outside Buckingham Palace, London.  REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
19 / 25
A woman holds a message and a Union Jack flag at Wellington Arch near Buckingham Palace, in London.  REUTERS/Paul Childs

A woman holds a message and a Union Jack flag at Wellington Arch near Buckingham Palace, in London.  REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
A woman holds a message and a Union Jack flag at Wellington Arch near Buckingham Palace, in London.  REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
20 / 25
London Black Cab taxi drivers observe a minute's silence during the funeral of Prince Philip on The Mall in London.  REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

London Black Cab taxi drivers observe a minute's silence during the funeral of Prince Philip on The Mall in London.  REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
London Black Cab taxi drivers observe a minute's silence during the funeral of Prince Philip on The Mall in London.  REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
21 / 25
People observe a minute's silence during the funeral of Prince Philip at the Duke of Edinburgh pub in Winkfield near Windsor, Britain.  REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

People observe a minute's silence during the funeral of Prince Philip at the Duke of Edinburgh pub in Winkfield near Windsor, Britain.  REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
People observe a minute's silence during the funeral of Prince Philip at the Duke of Edinburgh pub in Winkfield near Windsor, Britain.  REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
22 / 25
People gather outside Windsor Castle during the funeral of Prince Philip. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

People gather outside Windsor Castle during the funeral of Prince Philip. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
People gather outside Windsor Castle during the funeral of Prince Philip. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
23 / 25
Cold water swimmers observe a minute's silence during the funeral of Prince Philip at the Brockwell Lido in London. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Cold water swimmers observe a minute's silence during the funeral of Prince Philip at the Brockwell Lido in London. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Cold water swimmers observe a minute's silence during the funeral of Prince Philip at the Brockwell Lido in London. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Close
24 / 25
People watch the funeral of Prince Philip on a smartphone in Windsor. REUTERS/Carl Recine

People watch the funeral of Prince Philip on a smartphone in Windsor. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
People watch the funeral of Prince Philip on a smartphone in Windsor. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Next Slideshows

Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Apr 16 2021
The longest war: Scenes from two decades in Afghanistan

The longest war: Scenes from two decades in Afghanistan

Scenes from almost two decades of war in Afghanistan.

Apr 16 2021
The holy month of Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan

Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has disrupted observances for the second...

Apr 16 2021
Massive landslide alters Britain's Jurassic Coast

Massive landslide alters Britain's Jurassic Coast

A huge landslide on Britain's Jurassic Coast has altered an entire section of the coastline.

Apr 16 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

The longest war: Scenes from two decades in Afghanistan

The longest war: Scenes from two decades in Afghanistan

Scenes from almost two decades of war in Afghanistan.

The holy month of Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan

Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has disrupted observances for the second year, with curbs on large gatherings for prayers and public iftars.

Massive landslide alters Britain's Jurassic Coast

Massive landslide alters Britain's Jurassic Coast

A huge landslide on Britain's Jurassic Coast has altered an entire section of the coastline.

Protests continue in Minnesota following death of Daunte Wright

Protests continue in Minnesota following death of Daunte Wright

Protests following the death of a young Black motorist killed during a traffic stop carried into the fourth night in Brooklyn Center.

Hong Kong marks security 'education day' with military march and toy guns for kids

Hong Kong marks security 'education day' with military march and toy guns for kids

Hong Kong's National Security Education Day, organized to promote the sweeping legislation China imposed last year, was marked with school activities, games and shows, and a parade by police and other services.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Indian hospitals overwhelmed by COVID surge as beds, oxygen fall short

Indian hospitals overwhelmed by COVID surge as beds, oxygen fall short

Many Indian hospitals are scrambling for beds and oxygen as COVID-19 infections surge to new daily records.

On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine

On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have been building up close to Ukraine's eastern border, in a conflict Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast