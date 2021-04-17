The funeral of Prince Philip
The coffin of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, is taken into St. George's Chapel for a funeral service, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS
The coffin of Prince Philip arrives at St George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS
Queen Elizabeth II takes her seat for the funeral of Prince Philip at St George's Chapel, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Charles and members of the Royal Family walk behind the hearse on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS
Queen Elizabeth attends the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
Prince William and Prince Harry follow the hearse, a specially modified Land Rover, towards St. George's Chapel. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Charles walks behind the hearse, a specially modified Land Rover. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is seen in a car following the hearse on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS
A member of the military stands on the grounds of Windsor Castle on the day of the funeral of Prince Philip. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
General view of the military bands parade on the day of the funeral of Prince Philip. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool via REUTERS
Members of the Royal family follow the hearse, a specially modified Land Rover, during the funeral of Prince Philip. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
Prince William and Prince Harry walking in the procession at Windsor Castle. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS
The coffin of Prince Philip is taken from the hearse, a specially modified Land Rover, to be carried into St. George's Chapel. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS
The coffin of Prince Philip is taken into St. George's Chapel for a funeral service. Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Philip's coffin is carried into his funeral service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS
The naval cap and flowers lay on the coffin of Prince Philip. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS
Members of the Royal Family follow the hearse, a specially modified Land Rover, during the funeral of Prince Philip. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
Pupils and staff of Gordonstoun School cast a wreath into the Moray Firth on the day of the funeral of Prince Philip at Hopeman Harbour, Elgin, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
People observe a minute's silence during the funeral of Prince Philip outside Buckingham Palace, London. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A woman holds a message and a Union Jack flag at Wellington Arch near Buckingham Palace, in London. REUTERS/Paul Childs
London Black Cab taxi drivers observe a minute's silence during the funeral of Prince Philip on The Mall in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People observe a minute's silence during the funeral of Prince Philip at the Duke of Edinburgh pub in Winkfield near Windsor, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
People gather outside Windsor Castle during the funeral of Prince Philip. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Cold water swimmers observe a minute's silence during the funeral of Prince Philip at the Brockwell Lido in London. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
People watch the funeral of Prince Philip on a smartphone in Windsor. REUTERS/Carl Recine
