The future of warfare
U.S. Marines test night optics during Advanced Naval Technology Exercise 2018 (ANTX-18) at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 20, 2018. U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Rhita Daniel/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. Marine Ryan Ramirez is assessed utilizing a capture system for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) drones. U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Cutler Brice/Handout via REUTERS
A Multi-Utility Tactical Transport (MUTT) is tested. U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Robert Alejandre/Hanout via REUTERS
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Alberto Ramirez utilizes a communication system while underground. U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Rhita Daniel/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. Marines test night optics. U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Rhita Daniel/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. Marine Corps Brigadier General Christian F. Wortman, Vice Chief of Naval Research and Commander, Marine Corps Warfighting Lab, test drives an electric tactical vehicle. U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Rhita Daniel/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rockwell Collins /wears a Head-Up Display (HUD). U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Rhita Daniel/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. Marine Ryan Ramirez is assessed utilizing a capture system for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) drones. U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Cutler Brice/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. Marines test drive a Nikola Zero Reckless. U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Rhita Daniel/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Jose Nieves tests a Step In Visor and Low Profile Mandible. U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Rhita Daniel/Handout via REUTERS
A U.S. Marine is assessed utilizing a communications radio with real time on screen GPS location. U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Cutler Brice/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Jeffery O�Neal tests a Step In Visor and Low Profile Mandible. U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Rhita Daniel/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. Marines test drive an electric tactical vehicle. U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Rhita Daniel/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Briar Purty tests Drone Killer Counter-UAS Technology. U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Rhita Daniel/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Skyler Stevens uses new night optics technology. U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Rhita Daniel/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Dorian Howard attends a class on a Head-Up Display (HUD). U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Rhita Daniel/Handout via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Kim Jong Un visits Beijing
After two days of speculation, China and North Korea both confirm that Kim traveled to Beijing and met Xi during what China called an unofficial visit.
France holds state funeral for 'hero' cop
President Macron leads national tributes to the gendarme who switched places with a hostage during an attack on a supermarket last week and was killed.
Mourning after Russia mall fire
Funerals began in Kemerovo, Russia, for the 64 people, most of them children, whose deaths in a blaze at a Siberian shopping mall have roused public anger over...
All aboard the world's largest cruise ship
A first look at Royal Caribbean Cruises' new 362-metre-long Symphony of the Seas.
MORE IN PICTURES
Volkswagen's diesel graveyard
German automaker Volkswagen has paid more than $7.4 billion to buy back about 350,000 U.S. diesel vehicles, and has been storing hundreds of thousands of them around the United States for months.
New York Auto Show
Highlights from the 2018 New York International Auto Show.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
Kim Jong Un visits Beijing
After two days of speculation, China and North Korea both confirm that Kim traveled to Beijing and met Xi during what China called an unofficial visit.
Spilled cargo
When trucks, trains and boats laden with goods lose their loads.
France holds state funeral for 'hero' cop
President Macron leads national tributes to the gendarme who switched places with a hostage during an attack on a supermarket last week and was killed.
Mourning after Russia mall fire
Funerals began in Kemerovo, Russia, for the 64 people, most of them children, whose deaths in a blaze at a Siberian shopping mall have roused public anger over official corruption and incompetence.
All aboard the world's largest cruise ship
A first look at Royal Caribbean Cruises' new 362-metre-long Symphony of the Seas.
Syrian rebels withdraw from Ghouta
Rebel fighters agree to be transported to northern Syria after the government's month-long offensive to capture the last major rebel stronghold near the capital Damascus.