The gates of Jerusalem's Old City
A man walks near Zion Gate in Jerusalem's Old City. Jews, Muslims and Christians pass daily through the gates of Jerusalem's Old City, on their way to and from prayers or simply to go about their everyday business in one of the most politically...more
There are eight gates - seven are open and one is sealed - along the Old City walls that were built in the 16th century by Turkish sultan Suleiman the Magnificent. Pictured: Zion Gate. REUTERS/Nir Elias
It's always busy at Damascus Gate (pictured), the main entrance to the Muslim quarter. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
It's also busy at Jaffa Gate (pictured), facing west towards the Mediterranean, where local residents and tourists mix in markets lining stone alleyways. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Lion's Gate - two pairs of heraldic lions are carved on the archway - is also known as St. Stephen's Gate. It faces east, towards ancient Jericho. It is often crowded with Muslim worshippers after prayers at al-Aqsa mosque, Islam's third holiest...more
Many Jewish worshippers take another route to Judaism's nearby Western Wall. They pass through the Dung Gate (pictured), the closest entrance to the holy place, and Jewish families on their way to celebrate a 13-year-old son's Bar Mitzvah can be...more
Security is always tight in a volatile area at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israeli police patrol and closed circuit TV cameras monitor the passageways of the Old City. Pictured: A group of female Israeli soldiers smile as they walk...more
Israel views all of Jerusalem, including the walled Old City that it captured in the 1967 Middle East war, as its "eternal and indivisible" capital. Pictured: Golden Gate. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Palestinians want East Jerusalem, where the Old City is located, as the capital of a state they seek to establish in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. Pictured: Palestinians walk through Herod's Gate. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
People are seen near Damascus Gate. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A man is silhouetted as he speaks to a group of children near Zion Gate. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
A car enters through Lions' Gate. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A man walks along a path near the Golden Gate. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Vegetables for sale are seen near Herod's Gate. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Palestinians walk past vendors as they enter through Damascus Gate. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
New Gate. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A man runs as Jerusalem's light rail passes by at New Gate. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Jaffa Gate. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Next Slideshows
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Jetting back to the Sixties at the TWA Hotel
Welcome to the TWA Hotel, housed inside the former TWA Flight Center terminal designed by architect Eero Saarinen and first opened in 1962, at JFK International...
Journalists in the line of fire
Highlighting the work of journalists in hostile environments.
Endangered turtles bred in captivity to help save species in Israel
Turtle hatchlings are released into the wild as part of a unique conservation program run by the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center. Green turtles are endangered...
MORE IN PICTURES
Protests rage over Ecuador austerity measures
Ecuadorean protesters have clashed with security forces and blocked highways for five days to demonstrate against government austerity measures, including the end of four-decade-old fuel subsidies.
Inside a makeshift migrant camp in Mexico
Migrants, most of whom were sent back to Mexico while they await asylum hearings under a U.S. policy known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, shelter in makeshift encampments in the Mexican border city of Matamoros.
On the Canada election campaign trail
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a tough re-election battle, with his Liberal party in a statistical tie with the opposition Conservatives ahead of the October 21 vote.
Greece transfers migrants from overcrowded island
More than 450 migrants, many of them families with children, are transferred to the Greek mainland from the overcrowded Moria camp in Lesbos island.
Climate protesters block streets around world
Thousands of climate activists took to the streets of cities around the world launching two weeks of peaceful civil disobedience to demand immediate action to cut carbon emissions.
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this past week.
Climate change protests snarl up central London
Climate change protesters blocked traffic across London's government district of Westminster as they launched two weeks of peaceful civil disobedience to call for urgent action to curb carbon emissions.
Abandoned Bible-themed amusement park
Inside Holy Land USA, a now-closed theme park inspired by Bible passages and locales in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Best of the World Athletics Championships
Highlights from the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.