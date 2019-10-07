Edition:
The gates of Jerusalem's Old City

A man walks near Zion Gate in Jerusalem's Old City. Jews, Muslims and Christians pass daily through the gates of Jerusalem's Old City, on their way to and from prayers or simply to go about their everyday business in one of the most politically sensitive spots on earth. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
There are eight gates - seven are open and one is sealed - along the Old City walls that were built in the 16th century by Turkish sultan Suleiman the Magnificent. Pictured: Zion Gate. REUTERS/Nir Elias

It's always busy at Damascus Gate (pictured), the main entrance to the Muslim quarter. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

It's also busy at Jaffa Gate (pictured), facing west towards the Mediterranean, where local residents and tourists mix in markets lining stone alleyways. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Lion's Gate - two pairs of heraldic lions are carved on the archway - is also known as St. Stephen's Gate. It faces east, towards ancient Jericho. It is often crowded with Muslim worshippers after prayers at al-Aqsa mosque, Islam's third holiest shrine. Pictured: A Muslim man carries a prayer mat as he walks near Lions' Gate. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Many Jewish worshippers take another route to Judaism's nearby Western Wall. They pass through the Dung Gate (pictured), the closest entrance to the holy place, and Jewish families on their way to celebrate a 13-year-old son's Bar Mitzvah can be spotted making their way to the wall. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Security is always tight in a volatile area at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israeli police patrol and closed circuit TV cameras monitor the passageways of the Old City. Pictured: A group of female Israeli soldiers smile as they walk near Dung Gate. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Israel views all of Jerusalem, including the walled Old City that it captured in the 1967 Middle East war, as its "eternal and indivisible" capital. Pictured: Golden Gate. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Palestinians want East Jerusalem, where the Old City is located, as the capital of a state they seek to establish in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. Pictured: Palestinians walk through Herod's Gate. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

People are seen near Damascus Gate. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A man is silhouetted as he speaks to a group of children near Zion Gate. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

A car enters through Lions' Gate. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A man walks along a path near the Golden Gate. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Vegetables for sale are seen near Herod's Gate. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Palestinians walk past vendors as they enter through Damascus Gate. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

New Gate. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A man runs as Jerusalem's light rail passes by at New Gate. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Jaffa Gate. REUTERS/Nir Elias

