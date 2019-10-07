A man walks near Zion Gate in Jerusalem's Old City. Jews, Muslims and Christians pass daily through the gates of Jerusalem's Old City, on their way to and from prayers or simply to go about their everyday business in one of the most politically...more

A man walks near Zion Gate in Jerusalem's Old City. Jews, Muslims and Christians pass daily through the gates of Jerusalem's Old City, on their way to and from prayers or simply to go about their everyday business in one of the most politically sensitive spots on earth. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Close