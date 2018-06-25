The gathering storm
A storm is seen in Sarasota, Florida, June 24, 2018. Courtesy of Val Vasilescu/Facebook.com/kingofsunsets/via REUTERS
Storm clouds gather over Shell's Pulau Bukom oil refinery in Singapore January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Lightning is seen above buildings during a storm in central Shanghai, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A storm forms over Interstate 40 near Albuquerque, New Mexico, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Boats head into shore as storm clouds move along the coast towards the city of Sydney, Australia, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Cargo ships are seen sailing under storm clouds at open sea near the port of Piraeus, in Athens, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Lightning flashes around the ash plume above the Puyehue-Cordon Caulle volcano chain near Entrelagos, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez
Large waves hit the lighthouse and harbour at high tide at Newhaven in Sussex, southern England, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Qantas Boeing 737-800 plane flies through heavy rain as a storm moves towards the city of Sydney, Australia, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
A boy runs as heavy rains and high waves brought by typhoon Linfa, locally named Egay, crash along a breakwater along Manila Bay at a slum area in Baseco, Tondo in Manila, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Lighting strikes over a barn surrounded by a soybean crop in Donnellson, Iowa, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A giant storm cloud can be seen in the sky above swimmers near Mollymook Beach, south of Sydney, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Storm clouds and snow blows off Lake Erie in Buffalo, New York, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Lightning streaks across the sky as lava flows from a volcano in Eyjafjallajokul, Iceland, April 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man pushes his electric bicycle against strong wind and heavy rainfalls along a flooded seaside street as Typhoon Rammasun hits Haikou, Hainan province, China, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A supercell that became a Tornadic vortex signature lights up the night sky with lightning over Amarillo, Texas, May 6, 2008. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A wave-like cloud looms over Sydney's Manly Beach during an afternoon storm front, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Will Burgess
Lightning bolts strike around the Puyehue-Cordon Caulle volcanic chain near southern Osorno city, Chile, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
