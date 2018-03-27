The gauchos of Uruguay
A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, Uruguay March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse as others try to help him. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho smiles during the Creole week celebrations. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho rides an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho rides an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Gauchos look on during the Creole week celebrations. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho rides an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
