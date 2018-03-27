Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 27, 2018 | 11:35am EDT

The gauchos of Uruguay

A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, Uruguay March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, Uruguay March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, Uruguay March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
1 / 13
A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse as others try to help him. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse as others try to help him. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse as others try to help him. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
2 / 13
A gaucho smiles during the Creole week celebrations. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho smiles during the Creole week celebrations. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
A gaucho smiles during the Creole week celebrations. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
3 / 13
A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
4 / 13
A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
5 / 13
A gaucho rides an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
A gaucho rides an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
6 / 13
A gaucho rides an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
A gaucho rides an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
7 / 13
A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
8 / 13
A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
9 / 13
Gauchos look on during the Creole week celebrations. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Gauchos look on during the Creole week celebrations. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Gauchos look on during the Creole week celebrations. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
10 / 13
A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
11 / 13
A gaucho rides an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
A gaucho rides an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
12 / 13
A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Palm Sunday

Palm Sunday

Next Slideshows

Palm Sunday

Palm Sunday

Christians around the world mark Palm Sunday.

Mar 26 2018
Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Mar 26 2018
Congolese flee ethnic fighting

Congolese flee ethnic fighting

Congolese families flee across Lake Albert to a UN refugee camp in Uganda.

Mar 23 2018
World Water Day

World Water Day

A look at the world's relationship with water during World Water Day on March 22.

Mar 22 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Daily life in Haiti

Daily life in Haiti

Life on the streets of Haiti eight years after an earthquake displaced 1.5 million residents.

Deadly fire at Russian shopping mall

Deadly fire at Russian shopping mall

The fire at the Winter Cherry mall in the city of Kemerovo killed 64 people, including 41 children, and the calamitous way it was handled has stirred anger and focused attention on corruption and lax fire safety standards.

Funeral for NYC firefighter

Funeral for NYC firefighter

NYFD Lieutenant Michael R. Davidson died while battling a five-alarm fire in Harlem.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

All aboard the world's largest cruise ship

All aboard the world's largest cruise ship

A first look at Royal Caribbean Cruises' new 362-metre-long Symphony of the Seas.

North Korean delegation visits Beijing

North Korean delegation visits Beijing

A train believed to be carrying a senior North Korean delegation, that some reports said included Kim Jong Un, visits the Chinese capital.

Syrian rebels withdraw from Ghouta

Syrian rebels withdraw from Ghouta

Rebel fighters agree to be transported to northern Syria after the government's month-long offensive to capture the last major rebel stronghold near the capital Damascus.

Road to Final Four

Road to Final Four

Highlights from the March Madness NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Protesting Sacramento police killing of Stephon Clark

Protesting Sacramento police killing of Stephon Clark

Residents and NBA players protest after Sacramento police officers shot Stephon Clark 20 times in the backyard of his grandparents' home, mistaking his cell phone for a gun.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast