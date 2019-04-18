Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 18, 2019 | 3:45pm EDT

The gauchos of Uruguay

A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, Uruguay, April 17. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, Uruguay, April 17. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, Uruguay, April 17. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
1 / 15
A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
2 / 15
A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
3 / 15
A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
4 / 15
Gauchos look on during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Gauchos look on during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Gauchos look on during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
5 / 15
A looks on after being unseated by an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A looks on after being unseated by an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
A looks on after being unseated by an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
6 / 15
A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
7 / 15
A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
8 / 15
A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, Uruguay April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, Uruguay April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, Uruguay April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
9 / 15
Gauchos look on during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Gauchos look on during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Gauchos look on during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
10 / 15
A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
11 / 15
A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
12 / 15
A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
13 / 15
A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
14 / 15
A gaucho looks on during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho looks on during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
A gaucho looks on during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Next Slideshows

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

11:00am EDT
Mars in the desert

Mars in the desert

Chinese teenagers completed a tour of a space colony against a desolate backdrop at a Chinese-built Mars simulation base in the barren, windswept hills of Gansu...

8:35am EDT
New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2019 New York International Auto Show.

Apr 17 2019
Shanghai Auto Show

Shanghai Auto Show

The latest models and concept cars are unveiled in Shanghai.

Apr 17 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Hundreds arrested in London climate protests

Hundreds arrested in London climate protests

At least 480 people have been arrested so far this week in climate change demonstrations across London by Extinction Rebellion.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Mars in the desert

Mars in the desert

Chinese teenagers completed a tour of a space colony against a desolate backdrop at a Chinese-built Mars simulation base in the barren, windswept hills of Gansu province.

Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for migrant coverage

Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for migrant coverage

Reuters wins the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography for its coverage of migrants traveling to the United States.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2019 New York International Auto Show.

On the frontlines of Congo's Ebola outbreak

On the frontlines of Congo's Ebola outbreak

The current outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed more than 760 people and is continuing to spread.

London home filled with royal memorabilia

London home filled with royal memorabilia

British retiree Margaret Tyler has garnered her own press attention for her royal dedication. Her London home is filled with plates, cups, pictures, dolls and life-size cardboard cut-outs of the queen and other royals.

Shanghai Auto Show

Shanghai Auto Show

The latest models and concept cars are unveiled in Shanghai.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast