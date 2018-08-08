The gnome collector
Belgian Gilbert Rassart, an amateur guitarist and former customs agent, sits among some of the hundreds of garden gnomes he started collecting in 2009, one of which he claims once spoke to him, in the village of Avennes, Belgium August 7, 2018....more
Some garden gnomes part of the several hundreds collected since 2009 by Belgian Gilbert Rassart. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian Gilbert Rassart stands among some of the hundreds of garden gnomes he started collecting in 2009. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian Gilbert Rassart sits among some of the hundreds of garden gnomes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian Gilbert Rassart sits among some of the hundreds of garden gnomes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Garden gnomes part of the several hundreds pieces collected since 2009 by Belgian Gilbert Rassart. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian Gilbert Rassart sits among some of the hundreds of garden gnomes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian Gilbert Rassart shows his smallest garden gnome. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian Gilbert Rassart sits among some of the hundreds of garden gnomes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian Gilbert Rassart stands among some of the hundreds of garden gnomes he started collecting in 2009. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian Gilbert Rassart stands among some of the hundreds of garden gnomes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Some garden gnomes, one of which he claims once spoke to him, part of the several hundreds pieces collected since 2009 by Belgian Gilbert Rassart. REUTERS/Yves Herman
