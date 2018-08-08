Edition:
Wed Aug 8, 2018

The gnome collector

Belgian Gilbert Rassart, an amateur guitarist and former customs agent, sits among some of the hundreds of garden gnomes he started collecting in 2009, one of which he claims once spoke to him, in the village of Avennes, Belgium August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Some garden gnomes part of the several hundreds collected since 2009 by Belgian Gilbert Rassart. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Belgian Gilbert Rassart stands among some of the hundreds of garden gnomes he started collecting in 2009. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Belgian Gilbert Rassart sits among some of the hundreds of garden gnomes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Belgian Gilbert Rassart sits among some of the hundreds of garden gnomes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Garden gnomes part of the several hundreds pieces collected since 2009 by Belgian Gilbert Rassart. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Belgian Gilbert Rassart sits among some of the hundreds of garden gnomes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Belgian Gilbert Rassart shows his smallest garden gnome. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Belgian Gilbert Rassart sits among some of the hundreds of garden gnomes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Belgian Gilbert Rassart stands among some of the hundreds of garden gnomes he started collecting in 2009. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Belgian Gilbert Rassart stands among some of the hundreds of garden gnomes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Some garden gnomes, one of which he claims once spoke to him, part of the several hundreds pieces collected since 2009 by Belgian Gilbert Rassart. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
