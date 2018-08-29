Edition:
The great tomato fight

Revellers throw tomatoes during the annual Tomatina festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers play with tomato pulp during the annual Tomatina festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

A reveller plays with tomato pulp during the annual Tomatina festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

A reveller plays with tomato pulp during the annual Tomatina festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers play with tomato pulp during the annual Tomatina festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers throw tomatoes during the annual Tomatina festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers play with tomato pulp during the annual Tomatina festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers throw tomatoes during the annual Tomatina festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

A reveller plays with tomato pulp during the annual Tomatina festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers play with tomato pulp during the annual Tomatina festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers on a truck throw tomatoes into the crowd during the annual Tomatina festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Revellers on a truck throw tomatoes into the crowd during the annual Tomatina festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

