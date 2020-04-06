Edition:
The grim toll from coronavirus

Gravediggers open new graves as the number of dead rose amid the coronavirus outbreak, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Bodies are seen inside the Wyckoff Hospital in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, April 4. Handout via REUTERS

People wait next to coffins outside Guasmo Sur General Hospital after Ecuador reported new cases of coronavirus in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 1. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus are seen in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery in Alessandria, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Funeral vehicles stand in front of a morgue to carry coffins of coronavirus victims to cemeteries in Istanbul, Turkey, March 31. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, April 4. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People offer funeral prayers for a man who died due to coronavirus before his burial at a graveyard in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 6. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Health workers are seen behind body bags outside of Teodoro Maldonado Carbo Hospital amid the spread of the coronavirus in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 3. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Gravediggers wearing protective suits gather at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Bodies are seen inside a makeshift morgue outside Wyckoff Hospital in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, April 4. Handout via REUTERS

Relatives wearing face masks stand next to graves of coronavirus victims at a cemetery area provided by the government in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 3. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Funeral workers wearing protective suits carry a coffin out of the morgue at Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, March 26. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Funeral parlor employees carry the coffin of a coronavirus victim at a cemetery in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, March 31. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A worker checks coffins, most of them containing the bodies of coronavirus victims, in the parking of a funeral parlor in Barcelona, Spain, April 2. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

People offer funeral prayers for a man who died due to coronavirus during his burial at a graveyard in Kochi, India, March 28. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Pallbearers wearing protective masks carry the coffin of a woman who died from coronavirus at her funeral in Seriate, Italy, March 28. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Roses are pictured on a new grave at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 3. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Men carry a body into a funeral home in New York City, April 5. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Gravediggers and workers of a funeral parlor carry the coffin of 72-year-old Ilda Lira, who passed away due to coronavirus, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, April 4. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Health workers wearing protective gear bring a dead body past a refrigerated container outside of Teodoro Maldonado Carbo Hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 3. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus are seen in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery in Alessandria, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Palm Sunday in a pandemic

Palm Sunday in a pandemic

Christian faithful, who normally congregate to celebrate the beginning of Holy Week, stay away from St. Peter's Square, Jerusalem and churches around the world...

10:10am EDT
Law enforcement personnel enforce lockdowns and curfews to limit the spread of coronavirus.

9:20am EDT
The death toll in New York City climbs as hospitals struggle to treat the severely ill.

7:50am EDT
China on Saturday mourned the thousands of "martyrs" who have died in the coronavirus outbreak, flying the national flag at half mast across the country and...

Apr 05 2020

Christian faithful, who normally congregate to celebrate the beginning of Holy Week, stay away from St. Peter's Square, Jerusalem and churches around the world during the spread of coronavirus.

Law enforcement personnel enforce lockdowns and curfews to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The death toll in New York City climbs as hospitals struggle to treat the severely ill.

China on Saturday mourned the thousands of "martyrs" who have died in the coronavirus outbreak, flying the national flag at half mast across the country and suspending all forms of entertainment.

Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.

Cinemas, stadiums, town squares, churches and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads around the world.

People self-isolate together, finding communities with neighbors from their balconies, windows and rooftops.

Students take their education online as schools around the world close to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Global cases of the coronavirus have shot past one million with more than 54,000 fatalities, a Reuters tally showed, with infections reported in more than 200 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

