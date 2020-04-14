The grim toll from coronavirus
New graves are seen at the San Vicente cemetery, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Cordoba, Argentina, April 13. REUTERS/Sebastian Salguero
A municipal worker disinfects the body of a man who died due to coronavirus at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 12. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hearses are parked next to refrigerated tractor-trailers, that are being used as morgues, for body transfer, outside Icahn Stadium on Randall's Island in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island where the department of corrections is dealing with more burials overall, amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Relatives of 68-year-old Natalina Cardoso Bandeira, who passed away due to coronavirus, during her burial at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, April 10. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A mortuary worker in a protective suit looks inside a coffin with the body of a person who died of coronavirus, in Brussels, Belgium, April 9. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An aerial view shows graves, which according to local authorities were prepared in advance for potential victims of the coronavirus at a cemetery in Dnipro, Ukraine, April 5. REUTERS/Mykhailo Moskalenko
Biohazard warning signs are placed on the coffins of people who died of the coronavirus at a mortuary near the city of Charleroi, Belgium, April 7. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Healthcare workers prepare to transfer the body of a deceased person at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Bodies are seen inside the Wyckoff Hospital in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, April 4. Handout via REUTERS
A relative of a person who died of coronavirus reacts as a funerary worker closes the grave at the Spanish Muslim military cemetery during a burial in Grinon, Spain, April 8. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Funeral workers remove the body of a COVID-19 victim from a hearse at a funeral parlor, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 7. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Gravediggers open new graves as the number of dead rose amid the coronavirus outbreak, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus are seen in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery in Alessandria, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Funeral vehicles stand in front of a morgue to carry coffins of coronavirus victims to cemeteries in Istanbul, Turkey, March 31. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, April 4. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People offer funeral prayers for a man who died due to coronavirus before his burial at a graveyard in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 6. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Health workers are seen behind body bags outside of Teodoro Maldonado Carbo Hospital amid the spread of the coronavirus in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 3. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino
Gravediggers wearing protective suits gather at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Funeral workers wearing protective suits carry a coffin out of the morgue at Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, March 26. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A worker checks coffins, most of them containing the bodies of coronavirus victims, in the parking of a funeral parlor in Barcelona, Spain, April 2. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People offer funeral prayers for a man who died due to coronavirus during his burial at a graveyard in Kochi, India, March 28. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Roses are pictured on a new grave at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 3. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Refrigerated tractor trailers that can be used as morgues are seen outside Icahn Stadium on Randall's Island in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
