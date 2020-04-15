The grim toll from coronavirus
New graves are seen at the San Vicente cemetery, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Cordoba, Argentina, April 13. REUTERS/Sebastian Salguero
A municipal worker disinfects the body of a man who died due to coronavirus at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 12. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hearses are parked next to refrigerated tractor-trailers, that are being used as morgues, for body transfer, outside Icahn Stadium on Randall's Island in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island where the department of corrections is dealing with more burials overall, amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Relatives of 68-year-old Natalina Cardoso Bandeira, who passed away due to coronavirus, during her burial at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, April 10. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A mortuary worker in a protective suit looks inside a coffin with the body of a person who died of coronavirus, in Brussels, Belgium, April 9. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An aerial view shows graves, which according to local authorities were prepared in advance for potential victims of the coronavirus at a cemetery in Dnipro, Ukraine, April 5. REUTERS/Mykhailo Moskalenko
Biohazard warning signs are placed on the coffins of people who died of the coronavirus at a mortuary near the city of Charleroi, Belgium, April 7. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Healthcare workers prepare to transfer the body of a deceased person at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Bodies are seen inside the Wyckoff Hospital in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, April 4. Handout via REUTERS
A relative of a person who died of coronavirus reacts as a funerary worker closes the grave at the Spanish Muslim military cemetery during a burial in Grinon, Spain, April 8. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Funeral workers remove the body of a COVID-19 victim from a hearse at a funeral parlor, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 7. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Gravediggers open new graves as the number of dead rose amid the coronavirus outbreak, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus are seen in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery in Alessandria, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Next Slideshows
The grim toll from coronavirus
Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.
Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic
Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.
Thanking coronavirus frontline workers
People show appreciation with applause, signs of support and meals for the frontline workers combating the coronavirus.
MORE IN PICTURES
The grim toll from coronavirus
Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.
Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic
Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.
Thanking coronavirus frontline workers
People show appreciation with applause, signs of support and meals for the frontline workers combating the coronavirus.
COVID-19 rages through nursing homes
The coronavirus, most lethal to the elderly, is sweeping through retirement homes around the world.
Biden and Obama over the years
Looking back at the relationship between Joe Biden and Barack Obama, after the former president endorsed his vice president's campaign in an effort to bring the Democratic Party together ahead of the election.
Dozens killed as tornadoes rip through southern U.S.
Rescue workers and homeowners across the U.S. South on Monday sifted through what remained of hundreds of structures destroyed by a series of tornadoes that killed dozens of people.
Fire raging near Ukraine's Chernobyl
A huge forest fire in Ukraine that has been raging for more than a week is now just one kilometer from the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant and poses a radiation risk, Greenpeace Russia warned on Monday, citing satellite images.
Seattle artists struggling in coronavirus shutdown
Artists in Washington state, who have seen their classes, performances and productions canceled and may not qualify for unemployment benefits amid the coronavirus pandemic, share their worries about their creative futures.