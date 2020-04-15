Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Apr 15, 2020 | 12:04am EDT

The grim toll from coronavirus

New graves are seen at the San Vicente cemetery, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Cordoba, Argentina, April 13. REUTERS/Sebastian Salguero

New graves are seen at the San Vicente cemetery, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Cordoba, Argentina, April 13. REUTERS/Sebastian Salguero

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
New graves are seen at the San Vicente cemetery, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Cordoba, Argentina, April 13. REUTERS/Sebastian Salguero
Close
1 / 15
A municipal worker disinfects the body of a man who died due to coronavirus at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 12. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A municipal worker disinfects the body of a man who died due to coronavirus at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 12. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
A municipal worker disinfects the body of a man who died due to coronavirus at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 12. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
2 / 15
Hearses are parked next to refrigerated tractor-trailers, that are being used as morgues, for body transfer, outside Icahn Stadium on Randall's Island in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Hearses are parked next to refrigerated tractor-trailers, that are being used as morgues, for body transfer, outside Icahn Stadium on Randall's Island in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Hearses are parked next to refrigerated tractor-trailers, that are being used as morgues, for body transfer, outside Icahn Stadium on Randall's Island in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
3 / 15
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island where the department of corrections is dealing with more burials overall, amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island where the department of corrections is dealing with more burials overall, amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island where the department of corrections is dealing with more burials overall, amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 15
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 15
Relatives of 68-year-old Natalina Cardoso Bandeira, who passed away due to coronavirus, during her burial at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, April 10. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Relatives of 68-year-old Natalina Cardoso Bandeira, who passed away due to coronavirus, during her burial at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, April 10. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
Relatives of 68-year-old Natalina Cardoso Bandeira, who passed away due to coronavirus, during her burial at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, April 10. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
6 / 15
A mortuary worker in a protective suit looks inside a coffin with the body of a person who died of coronavirus, in Brussels, Belgium, April 9. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A mortuary worker in a protective suit looks inside a coffin with the body of a person who died of coronavirus, in Brussels, Belgium, April 9. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
A mortuary worker in a protective suit looks inside a coffin with the body of a person who died of coronavirus, in Brussels, Belgium, April 9. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
7 / 15
An aerial view shows graves, which according to local authorities were prepared in advance for potential victims of the coronavirus at a cemetery in Dnipro, Ukraine, April 5. REUTERS/Mykhailo Moskalenko

An aerial view shows graves, which according to local authorities were prepared in advance for potential victims of the coronavirus at a cemetery in Dnipro, Ukraine, April 5. REUTERS/Mykhailo Moskalenko

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
An aerial view shows graves, which according to local authorities were prepared in advance for potential victims of the coronavirus at a cemetery in Dnipro, Ukraine, April 5. REUTERS/Mykhailo Moskalenko
Close
8 / 15
Biohazard warning signs are placed on the coffins of people who died of the coronavirus at a mortuary near the city of Charleroi, Belgium, April 7. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Biohazard warning signs are placed on the coffins of people who died of the coronavirus at a mortuary near the city of Charleroi, Belgium, April 7. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Biohazard warning signs are placed on the coffins of people who died of the coronavirus at a mortuary near the city of Charleroi, Belgium, April 7. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
9 / 15
Healthcare workers prepare to transfer the body of a deceased person at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Healthcare workers prepare to transfer the body of a deceased person at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Healthcare workers prepare to transfer the body of a deceased person at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
10 / 15
Bodies are seen inside the Wyckoff Hospital in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, April 4. Handout via REUTERS

Bodies are seen inside the Wyckoff Hospital in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, April 4. Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Bodies are seen inside the Wyckoff Hospital in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, April 4. Handout via REUTERS
Close
11 / 15
A relative of a person who died of coronavirus reacts as a funerary worker closes the grave at the Spanish Muslim military cemetery during a burial in Grinon, Spain, April 8. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A relative of a person who died of coronavirus reacts as a funerary worker closes the grave at the Spanish Muslim military cemetery during a burial in Grinon, Spain, April 8. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
A relative of a person who died of coronavirus reacts as a funerary worker closes the grave at the Spanish Muslim military cemetery during a burial in Grinon, Spain, April 8. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
12 / 15
Funeral workers remove the body of a COVID-19 victim from a hearse at a funeral parlor, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 7. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Funeral workers remove the body of a COVID-19 victim from a hearse at a funeral parlor, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 7. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Funeral workers remove the body of a COVID-19 victim from a hearse at a funeral parlor, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 7. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
13 / 15
Gravediggers open new graves as the number of dead rose amid the coronavirus outbreak, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Gravediggers open new graves as the number of dead rose amid the coronavirus outbreak, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Gravediggers open new graves as the number of dead rose amid the coronavirus outbreak, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
14 / 15
Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus are seen in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery in Alessandria, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus are seen in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery in Alessandria, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Coffins of people who have died from coronavirus are seen in the church of the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery in Alessandria, Italy, March 23. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
The grim toll from coronavirus

The grim toll from coronavirus

Next Slideshows

The grim toll from coronavirus

The grim toll from coronavirus

Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.

Apr 14 2020
Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic

Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic

Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.

Apr 14 2020
Life under lockdown

Life under lockdown

Scenes from a world on lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Apr 14 2020
Thanking coronavirus frontline workers

Thanking coronavirus frontline workers

People show appreciation with applause, signs of support and meals for the frontline workers combating the coronavirus.

Apr 14 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

The grim toll from coronavirus

The grim toll from coronavirus

Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.

Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic

Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic

Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.

Life under lockdown

Life under lockdown

Scenes from a world on lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Thanking coronavirus frontline workers

Thanking coronavirus frontline workers

People show appreciation with applause, signs of support and meals for the frontline workers combating the coronavirus.

COVID-19 rages through nursing homes

COVID-19 rages through nursing homes

The coronavirus, most lethal to the elderly, is sweeping through retirement homes around the world.

Biden and Obama over the years

Biden and Obama over the years

Looking back at the relationship between Joe Biden and Barack Obama, after the former president endorsed his vice president's campaign in an effort to bring the Democratic Party together ahead of the election.

Dozens killed as tornadoes rip through southern U.S.

Dozens killed as tornadoes rip through southern U.S.

Rescue workers and homeowners across the U.S. South on Monday sifted through what remained of hundreds of structures destroyed by a series of tornadoes that killed dozens of people.

Fire raging near Ukraine's Chernobyl

Fire raging near Ukraine's Chernobyl

A huge forest fire in Ukraine that has been raging for more than a week is now just one kilometer from the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant and poses a radiation risk, Greenpeace Russia warned on Monday, citing satellite images.

Seattle artists struggling in coronavirus shutdown

Seattle artists struggling in coronavirus shutdown

Artists in Washington state, who have seen their classes, performances and productions canceled and may not qualify for unemployment benefits amid the coronavirus pandemic, share their worries about their creative futures.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast