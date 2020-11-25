Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 25, 2020 | 2:38pm EST

The grim toll from coronavirus

An aerial view shows the burial area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex, in Jakarta, Indonesia November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

An aerial view shows the burial area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex, in Jakarta, Indonesia November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
An aerial view shows the burial area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex, in Jakarta, Indonesia November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
1 / 21
An El Paso County Sheriff's Officer tries to block photographs from being taken as bodies are moved to refrigerated trailers, deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the County of El Paso Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

An El Paso County Sheriff's Officer tries to block photographs from being taken as bodies are moved to refrigerated trailers, deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the County of El Paso Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas,...more

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
An El Paso County Sheriff's Officer tries to block photographs from being taken as bodies are moved to refrigerated trailers, deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the County of El Paso Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Close
2 / 21
Men dressed in protective suits stand around the coffin of Kenyan doctor Daniel Alushula, who died of coronavirus, during his funeral in the village of Khumusalaba, in Kakamega county, Kenya, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Men dressed in protective suits stand around the coffin of Kenyan doctor Daniel Alushula, who died of coronavirus, during his funeral in the village of Khumusalaba, in Kakamega county, Kenya, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
Men dressed in protective suits stand around the coffin of Kenyan doctor Daniel Alushula, who died of coronavirus, during his funeral in the village of Khumusalaba, in Kakamega county, Kenya, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
3 / 21
An employee of the Rios funeral home wraps a casket containing the body of a person that died from the coronavirus in plastic film in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

An employee of the Rios funeral home wraps a casket containing the body of a person that died from the coronavirus in plastic film in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
An employee of the Rios funeral home wraps a casket containing the body of a person that died from the coronavirus in plastic film in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
4 / 21
A relative performs rituals for a man who died of coronavirus before his cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A relative performs rituals for a man who died of coronavirus before his cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
A relative performs rituals for a man who died of coronavirus before his cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
5 / 21
Maru, daughter of Natalia who died in August of the coronavirus at the age of 86, reacts in front of her grave as Mexico surpasses 100,000 deaths from the virus, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Maru, daughter of Natalia who died in August of the coronavirus at the age of 86, reacts in front of her grave as Mexico surpasses 100,000 deaths from the virus, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
Maru, daughter of Natalia who died in August of the coronavirus at the age of 86, reacts in front of her grave as Mexico surpasses 100,000 deaths from the virus, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
6 / 21
Undertakers finish preparing a body of a woman who died from the coronavirus in a coffin at the refrigerator department of Grieneisen Bestattungen funeral home in Berlin, Germany, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Undertakers finish preparing a body of a woman who died from the coronavirus in a coffin at the refrigerator department of Grieneisen Bestattungen funeral home in Berlin, Germany, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Undertakers finish preparing a body of a woman who died from the coronavirus in a coffin at the refrigerator department of Grieneisen Bestattungen funeral home in Berlin, Germany, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
7 / 21
Relatives and health workers carry the body of a man, who died due to COVID-19, on an ambulance before his cremation in Ahmedabad, India, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Relatives and health workers carry the body of a man, who died due to COVID-19, on an ambulance before his cremation in Ahmedabad, India, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Relatives and health workers carry the body of a man, who died due to COVID-19, on an ambulance before his cremation in Ahmedabad, India, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
8 / 21
El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office staff lock-up mobile morgues before moving bodies that are in bags labeled "Covid" from refrigerated trailers into the morgue office in El Paso, Texas, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office staff lock-up mobile morgues before moving bodies that are in bags labeled "Covid" from refrigerated trailers into the morgue office in El Paso, Texas, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office staff lock-up mobile morgues before moving bodies that are in bags labeled "Covid" from refrigerated trailers into the morgue office in El Paso, Texas, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Close
9 / 21
Officials wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) set fires to bodies of people who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in Bangli, Bali, Indonesia October 10, 2020. Antara Foto/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo/ via REUTERS

Officials wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) set fires to bodies of people who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in Bangli, Bali, Indonesia October 10, 2020. Antara Foto/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Officials wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) set fires to bodies of people who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in Bangli, Bali, Indonesia October 10, 2020. Antara Foto/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo/ via REUTERS
Close
10 / 21
Ayat Hosseini, an Iranian woman who lost her husband, Soheil due to coronavirus, puts flowers on his grave at a cemetery in south of Tehran, Iran November 18, 2020. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Ayat Hosseini, an Iranian woman who lost her husband, Soheil due to coronavirus, puts flowers on his grave at a cemetery in south of Tehran, Iran November 18, 2020. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
Ayat Hosseini, an Iranian woman who lost her husband, Soheil due to coronavirus, puts flowers on his grave at a cemetery in south of Tehran, Iran November 18, 2020. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Close
11 / 21
Volunteers wearing personal protective suits bury the body of a person who died from the coronavirus at a cemetery in Yangon, Myanmar, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin

Volunteers wearing personal protective suits bury the body of a person who died from the coronavirus at a cemetery in Yangon, Myanmar, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Volunteers wearing personal protective suits bury the body of a person who died from the coronavirus at a cemetery in Yangon, Myanmar, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin
Close
12 / 21
A woman mourns near the coffin of Kenyan doctor Daniel Alushula, who died of coronavirus, during his funeral in the village of Khumusalaba, in Kakamega county, Kenya, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A woman mourns near the coffin of Kenyan doctor Daniel Alushula, who died of coronavirus, during his funeral in the village of Khumusalaba, in Kakamega county, Kenya, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2020
A woman mourns near the coffin of Kenyan doctor Daniel Alushula, who died of coronavirus, during his funeral in the village of Khumusalaba, in Kakamega county, Kenya, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
13 / 21
A SOS DECES mortuary employee transports the body of a person who died of the coronavirus in La Louviere, Belgium, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A SOS DECES mortuary employee transports the body of a person who died of the coronavirus in La Louviere, Belgium, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
A SOS DECES mortuary employee transports the body of a person who died of the coronavirus in La Louviere, Belgium, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
14 / 21
Woman puts flowers on the body of her father, who died due to COVID-19, before his cremation in New Delhi, India, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Woman puts flowers on the body of her father, who died due to COVID-19, before his cremation in New Delhi, India, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2020
Woman puts flowers on the body of her father, who died due to COVID-19, before his cremation in New Delhi, India, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
15 / 21
Employees of the Rios funeral home carry the body of a woman, who died from the coronavirus, out of her home in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Employees of the Rios funeral home carry the body of a woman, who died from the coronavirus, out of her home in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
Employees of the Rios funeral home carry the body of a woman, who died from the coronavirus, out of her home in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
16 / 21
Employees of the Rios funeral home remove the body of a person who died from the coronavirus from a hearse in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Employees of the Rios funeral home remove the body of a person who died from the coronavirus from a hearse in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Employees of the Rios funeral home remove the body of a person who died from the coronavirus from a hearse in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
17 / 21
Shyam Kharel, 40, a crematory worker pushes the body of a person who died after contracting the coronavirus into the furnace in Kathmandu, Nepal, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Shyam Kharel, 40, a crematory worker pushes the body of a person who died after contracting the coronavirus into the furnace in Kathmandu, Nepal, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Shyam Kharel, 40, a crematory worker pushes the body of a person who died after contracting the coronavirus into the furnace in Kathmandu, Nepal, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
18 / 21
Employees of the Rios funeral home move the body of a man who died from the coronavirus at their facility in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Employees of the Rios funeral home move the body of a man who died from the coronavirus at their facility in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Employees of the Rios funeral home move the body of a man who died from the coronavirus at their facility in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
19 / 21
Refrigerated trailers used to store bodies of deceased people are seen at a temporary morgue in Brooklyn, New York City, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Refrigerated trailers used to store bodies of deceased people are seen at a temporary morgue in Brooklyn, New York City, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Refrigerated trailers used to store bodies of deceased people are seen at a temporary morgue in Brooklyn, New York City, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
20 / 21
Grave diggers wearing personal protective equipment lower a coffin while burying a person in the special purpose section of a graveyard for the coronavirus victims on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg, Russia, November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Grave diggers wearing personal protective equipment lower a coffin while burying a person in the special purpose section of a graveyard for the coronavirus victims on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg, Russia, November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
Grave diggers wearing personal protective equipment lower a coffin while burying a person in the special purpose section of a graveyard for the coronavirus victims on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg, Russia, November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Diego Maradona: 1960 - 2020

Diego Maradona: 1960 - 2020

Next Slideshows

Diego Maradona: 1960 - 2020

Diego Maradona: 1960 - 2020

Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the game's greatest players, has died at the age of 60 of a heart attack.

1:33pm EST
Thanksgiving travelers defy COVID-19 warnings

Thanksgiving travelers defy COVID-19 warnings

U.S. health officials and politicians pleaded with Americans to stay at home over the Thanksgiving holiday and abide by constraints placed on social and...

11:13am EST
Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos in 2020.

7:55am EST
Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden began naming members of his Cabinet, appointing experienced foreign policy and national security experts to key posts.

Nov 24 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Diego Maradona: 1960 - 2020

Diego Maradona: 1960 - 2020

Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the game's greatest players, has died at the age of 60 of a heart attack.

Thanksgiving travelers defy COVID-19 warnings

Thanksgiving travelers defy COVID-19 warnings

U.S. health officials and politicians pleaded with Americans to stay at home over the Thanksgiving holiday and abide by constraints placed on social and economic life as record coronavirus caseloads pushed hospitals to their limits.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos in 2020.

Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden began naming members of his Cabinet, appointing experienced foreign policy and national security experts to key posts.

Trump pardons Corn and Cob the Thanksgiving turkeys

Trump pardons Corn and Cob the Thanksgiving turkeys

Corn the turkey and its alternate Cob, both raised in Iowa, are pardoned by President Donald Trump in an annual Thanksgiving tradition.

Protests erupt in Brazil after Black man beaten to death at supermarket

Protests erupt in Brazil after Black man beaten to death at supermarket

Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, a 40-year-old Black man, was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, sparking protests across the country.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Colombian survivors dig out after Hurricane Iota

Colombian survivors dig out after Hurricane Iota

Nearly all the infrastructure on the small island of Providencia, home to some 6,000 people near the coast of Central America, was damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Iota.

COVID cases flood hospitals in America's heartland

COVID cases flood hospitals in America's heartland

Coronavirus cases soar throughout Kansas, forcing rural doctors to call larger hospitals in search of an ICU beds.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast