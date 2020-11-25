The grim toll from coronavirus
An aerial view shows the burial area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex, in Jakarta, Indonesia November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
An El Paso County Sheriff's Officer tries to block photographs from being taken as bodies are moved to refrigerated trailers, deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the County of El Paso Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas,...more
Men dressed in protective suits stand around the coffin of Kenyan doctor Daniel Alushula, who died of coronavirus, during his funeral in the village of Khumusalaba, in Kakamega county, Kenya, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An employee of the Rios funeral home wraps a casket containing the body of a person that died from the coronavirus in plastic film in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A relative performs rituals for a man who died of coronavirus before his cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Maru, daughter of Natalia who died in August of the coronavirus at the age of 86, reacts in front of her grave as Mexico surpasses 100,000 deaths from the virus, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Undertakers finish preparing a body of a woman who died from the coronavirus in a coffin at the refrigerator department of Grieneisen Bestattungen funeral home in Berlin, Germany, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Relatives and health workers carry the body of a man, who died due to COVID-19, on an ambulance before his cremation in Ahmedabad, India, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave
El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office staff lock-up mobile morgues before moving bodies that are in bags labeled "Covid" from refrigerated trailers into the morgue office in El Paso, Texas, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Officials wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) set fires to bodies of people who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium in Bangli, Bali, Indonesia October 10, 2020. Antara Foto/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo/ via REUTERS
Ayat Hosseini, an Iranian woman who lost her husband, Soheil due to coronavirus, puts flowers on his grave at a cemetery in south of Tehran, Iran November 18, 2020. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Volunteers wearing personal protective suits bury the body of a person who died from the coronavirus at a cemetery in Yangon, Myanmar, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Shwe Paw Mya Tin
A woman mourns near the coffin of Kenyan doctor Daniel Alushula, who died of coronavirus, during his funeral in the village of Khumusalaba, in Kakamega county, Kenya, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A SOS DECES mortuary employee transports the body of a person who died of the coronavirus in La Louviere, Belgium, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Woman puts flowers on the body of her father, who died due to COVID-19, before his cremation in New Delhi, India, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Employees of the Rios funeral home carry the body of a woman, who died from the coronavirus, out of her home in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Employees of the Rios funeral home remove the body of a person who died from the coronavirus from a hearse in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Shyam Kharel, 40, a crematory worker pushes the body of a person who died after contracting the coronavirus into the furnace in Kathmandu, Nepal, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Employees of the Rios funeral home move the body of a man who died from the coronavirus at their facility in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Refrigerated trailers used to store bodies of deceased people are seen at a temporary morgue in Brooklyn, New York City, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Grave diggers wearing personal protective equipment lower a coffin while burying a person in the special purpose section of a graveyard for the coronavirus victims on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg, Russia, November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Diego Maradona: 1960 - 2020
Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the game's greatest players, has died at the age of 60 of a heart attack.
Thanksgiving travelers defy COVID-19 warnings
U.S. health officials and politicians pleaded with Americans to stay at home over the Thanksgiving holiday and abide by constraints placed on social and...
Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks
Democratic President-elect Joe Biden began naming members of his Cabinet, appointing experienced foreign policy and national security experts to key posts.
