The grim toll from coronavirus
Gravediggers work during the burial of Vacilda Pereira Queiroz, 73, who passed away due to the coronavirus at 28 de Agosto hospital, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A municipal healthcare worker examines the body of Lacy Braga de Oliveira, who died at home at the age of 84, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manaus, Brazil, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Kelvia Andrea Goncalves, 16, is supported by her aunt Vanderleia dos Reis Brasao, 37, as she reacts during the burial of her mother Andrea dos Reis Brasao, 39, who passed away due to the coronavirus at Delphina Aziz hospital, at the Parque Taruma...more
Valcenir Alves Ferreira, 53, reacts during the burial of her aunt Vacilda Pereira Queiroz, 73, who passed away due to the coronavirus at 28 de Agosto hospital, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Edvaldo Braga observes as municipal healthcare workers examine the body of his mother Lacy Braga de Oliveira, who died at home at the age of 84, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manaus, Brazil, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Coffins of people who passed away due to the coronavirus are seen in the Meissen crematorium in Meissen, Germany, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Workers of the SOS Funeral prepare to remove the body of Adamor Mendonca, 75, who according to relatives had died from the coronavirus at home after they could find neither vacancy nor oxygen at health facilities in Manaus, Brazil January 16, 2021....more
Relatives react as workers of the SOS Funeral remove the body of Adamor Mendonca, 75, who according to relatives had died from the coronavirus at home after they could find neither vacancy nor oxygen at health facilities in Manaus, Brazil January 16,...more
A worker pushes a coffin among other coffins of people who passed away due to the coronavirus in the Meissen crematorium in Meissen, Germany, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Kelvia Andrea Goncalves, 16, is supported by her aunt Vanderleia dos Reis Brasao, 37, as she reacts during the burial of her mother Andrea dos Reis Brasao, 39, who passed away due to the coronavirus at Delphina Aziz hospital, at the Parque Taruma...more
A kid looks on as a municipal healthcare worker walks after examining the body of Shirlene Morais Costa, who died at home at the age of 53 after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 in Manaus, Brazil, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A municipal healthcare worker examines the body of Anselmo Chagas Cardoso, who died at home at the age of 71 after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, in Manaus, Brazil, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A municipal healthcare worker covers the body of Rocimar Fernandes dos Santos, who died at home at the age of 43 after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 in Manaus, Brazil, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A gravedigger works at the Parque Taruma cemetery amid the coronavirus in Manaus, Brazil, December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Tanna Ingraham places a sheet over the body of a patient who died inside the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A cemetery worker prepares a grave ahead of a burial at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg, South Africa, December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia, who died from coronavirus, cry as he is laid to rest at the San Jose Cemetery in La Mesa, New Mexico, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS
Greek Orthodox priest Father Efstathios wears a protective face mask as he stands next to newly-opened graves, in a designated cemetery area for patients who died from the coronavirus, in Thessaloniki, Greece, December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros...more
Wreaths are placed next to newly-opened graves, in a designated cemetery area for patients who died from the coronavirus, in Thessaloniki, Greece, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A woman livestreams the funeral of her relative who died from the coronavirus, at the San Rafael cemetery, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A man reads verses of the holy Koran while sitting next to his relative's grave at the Muslim burial area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus at Tegal Alur cemetery complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Willy...more
A patient who died lays in a body bag inside a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
The daughters of Orivaldo Alves de Souza, 58, who died and was suspected to have had the coronavirus as there was no prediction from the result of his PCR-RT test, react as gravediggers wearing protective suits bury the coffin containing his body at...more
Relatives mourn next to the burning pile of a man who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Funeral workers wearing personal protective equipment carry a casket during the burial of a COVID-19 victim at the Olifantsvlei cemetery, south-west of Joburg, South Africa, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Gravediggers wearing protective suits bury the coffin of a man who died from the coronavirus on Christmas Day at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 25, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Family visits a grave at the Christian burial area provided by the government for victims of COVID-19 at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex ahead of New Year's eve in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
A coffin wrapped in plastic is placed inside a grave in a designated cemetery area for patients who died from the coronavirus in Thessaloniki, Greece, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A family member of Wagner Alves, who died from the coronavirus, attends his burial at the Sao Francisco Xavier cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
An aerial view shows relatives burying the coffin of a victim of the coronavirus at Kilyos cemetery in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Caliskan
Family members of Isaac Lima Correia, who died from the coronavirus, attend his burial at the Sao Francisco Xavier cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
People stand next to the coffins of coronavirus victims in front of a morgue in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia, who died from coronavirus, mourn during his funeral in La Mesa, New Mexico, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS
Lorenzo Ramirez is comforted by his son Jesus, during the funeral of his wife Laura Aguilar who died of the coronavirus, at the San Rafael cemetery in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A protective mask hangs on a cross at the Parque Taruma cemetery amid the coronavirus in Manaus, Brazil, December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Next Slideshows
Washington locks down ahead of inauguration
The nation's capital continues to boost security by shutting down access to iconic landmarks and erecting vehicle checkpoints ahead of Biden's inauguration.
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny detained in Russia
Alexei Navalny's supporters gathered outside a police station demanding he be set free as state prosecutors in Russia asked a judge to jail the Kremlin critic...
U.S. capitals see few protesters after bracing for violence
Law enforcement officers far outnumbered protesters at state capitol grounds, as few Trump supporters who believe the president's false claim that he won the...
Guatemalan forces clash with major U.S.-bound migrant caravan
Guatemalan security forces used sticks to beat back a migrant caravan after thousands of people set off from Honduras for the United States this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol
Federal authorities have brought criminal charges against more than 100 people so far in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, in which Trump's supporters stormed the building, ransacked offices and attacked police.
Washington locks down ahead of inauguration
The nation's capital continues to boost security by shutting down access to iconic landmarks and erecting vehicle checkpoints ahead of Biden's inauguration.
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny detained in Russia
Alexei Navalny's supporters gathered outside a police station demanding he be set free as state prosecutors in Russia asked a judge to jail the Kremlin critic for 30 days. He was detained at a Moscow airport when flying home for the first time since he was poisoned last summer.
U.S. capitals see few protesters after bracing for violence
Law enforcement officers far outnumbered protesters at state capitol grounds, as few Trump supporters who believe the president's false claim that he won the 2020 election turned out for what authorities feared could be violent demonstrations.
Guatemalan forces clash with major U.S.-bound migrant caravan
Guatemalan security forces used sticks to beat back a migrant caravan after thousands of people set off from Honduras for the United States this week.
America in the age of Trump
Migrant detentions, a devastating pandemic, a protest movement for racial justice and more scenes from a nation reshaped by Donald Trump's presidency.
Defining photos from the Trump presidency
Donald Trump's four years in the Oval Office have been marked by "America First" nationalism, two impeachments, a pandemic and contentious stands on race and immigration.
Moving out of the White House
Personnel are seen moving items out of the White House in the final days of Donald Trump's presidency.
Trump's inner circle
The advisers, Cabinet members, lawmakers and family members surrounding Donald Trump during his presidency.