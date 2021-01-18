Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Jan 18, 2021 | 2:11pm EST

The grim toll from coronavirus

Gravediggers work during the burial of Vacilda Pereira Queiroz, 73, who passed away due to the coronavirus at 28 de Agosto hospital, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Gravediggers work during the burial of Vacilda Pereira Queiroz, 73, who passed away due to the coronavirus at 28 de Agosto hospital, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
Gravediggers work during the burial of Vacilda Pereira Queiroz, 73, who passed away due to the coronavirus at 28 de Agosto hospital, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
1 / 35
A municipal healthcare worker examines the body of Lacy Braga de Oliveira, who died at home at the age of 84, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manaus, Brazil, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A municipal healthcare worker examines the body of Lacy Braga de Oliveira, who died at home at the age of 84, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manaus, Brazil, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
A municipal healthcare worker examines the body of Lacy Braga de Oliveira, who died at home at the age of 84, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manaus, Brazil, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
2 / 35
Kelvia Andrea Goncalves, 16, is supported by her aunt Vanderleia dos Reis Brasao, 37, as she reacts during the burial of her mother Andrea dos Reis Brasao, 39, who passed away due to the coronavirus at Delphina Aziz hospital, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kelvia Andrea Goncalves, 16, is supported by her aunt Vanderleia dos Reis Brasao, 37, as she reacts during the burial of her mother Andrea dos Reis Brasao, 39, who passed away due to the coronavirus at Delphina Aziz hospital, at the Parque Taruma...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
Kelvia Andrea Goncalves, 16, is supported by her aunt Vanderleia dos Reis Brasao, 37, as she reacts during the burial of her mother Andrea dos Reis Brasao, 39, who passed away due to the coronavirus at Delphina Aziz hospital, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
3 / 35
Valcenir Alves Ferreira, 53, reacts during the burial of her aunt Vacilda Pereira Queiroz, 73, who passed away due to the coronavirus at 28 de Agosto hospital, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Valcenir Alves Ferreira, 53, reacts during the burial of her aunt Vacilda Pereira Queiroz, 73, who passed away due to the coronavirus at 28 de Agosto hospital, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
Valcenir Alves Ferreira, 53, reacts during the burial of her aunt Vacilda Pereira Queiroz, 73, who passed away due to the coronavirus at 28 de Agosto hospital, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
4 / 35
Edvaldo Braga observes as municipal healthcare workers examine the body of his mother Lacy Braga de Oliveira, who died at home at the age of 84, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manaus, Brazil, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Edvaldo Braga observes as municipal healthcare workers examine the body of his mother Lacy Braga de Oliveira, who died at home at the age of 84, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manaus, Brazil, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Edvaldo Braga observes as municipal healthcare workers examine the body of his mother Lacy Braga de Oliveira, who died at home at the age of 84, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manaus, Brazil, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
5 / 35
Coffins of people who passed away due to the coronavirus are seen in the Meissen crematorium in Meissen, Germany, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Coffins of people who passed away due to the coronavirus are seen in the Meissen crematorium in Meissen, Germany, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2021
Coffins of people who passed away due to the coronavirus are seen in the Meissen crematorium in Meissen, Germany, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
6 / 35
Workers of the SOS Funeral prepare to remove the body of Adamor Mendonca, 75, who according to relatives had died from the coronavirus at home after they could find neither vacancy nor oxygen at health facilities in Manaus, Brazil January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Workers of the SOS Funeral prepare to remove the body of Adamor Mendonca, 75, who according to relatives had died from the coronavirus at home after they could find neither vacancy nor oxygen at health facilities in Manaus, Brazil January 16, 2021....more

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2021
Workers of the SOS Funeral prepare to remove the body of Adamor Mendonca, 75, who according to relatives had died from the coronavirus at home after they could find neither vacancy nor oxygen at health facilities in Manaus, Brazil January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
7 / 35
Relatives react as workers of the SOS Funeral remove the body of Adamor Mendonca, 75, who according to relatives had died from the coronavirus at home after they could find neither vacancy nor oxygen at health facilities in Manaus, Brazil January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Relatives react as workers of the SOS Funeral remove the body of Adamor Mendonca, 75, who according to relatives had died from the coronavirus at home after they could find neither vacancy nor oxygen at health facilities in Manaus, Brazil January 16,...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2021
Relatives react as workers of the SOS Funeral remove the body of Adamor Mendonca, 75, who according to relatives had died from the coronavirus at home after they could find neither vacancy nor oxygen at health facilities in Manaus, Brazil January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
8 / 35
A worker pushes a coffin among other coffins of people who passed away due to the coronavirus in the Meissen crematorium in Meissen, Germany, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A worker pushes a coffin among other coffins of people who passed away due to the coronavirus in the Meissen crematorium in Meissen, Germany, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2021
A worker pushes a coffin among other coffins of people who passed away due to the coronavirus in the Meissen crematorium in Meissen, Germany, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
9 / 35
Kelvia Andrea Goncalves, 16, is supported by her aunt Vanderleia dos Reis Brasao, 37, as she reacts during the burial of her mother Andrea dos Reis Brasao, 39, who passed away due to the coronavirus at Delphina Aziz hospital, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Kelvia Andrea Goncalves, 16, is supported by her aunt Vanderleia dos Reis Brasao, 37, as she reacts during the burial of her mother Andrea dos Reis Brasao, 39, who passed away due to the coronavirus at Delphina Aziz hospital, at the Parque Taruma...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
Kelvia Andrea Goncalves, 16, is supported by her aunt Vanderleia dos Reis Brasao, 37, as she reacts during the burial of her mother Andrea dos Reis Brasao, 39, who passed away due to the coronavirus at Delphina Aziz hospital, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
10 / 35
A kid looks on as a municipal healthcare worker walks after examining the body of Shirlene Morais Costa, who died at home at the age of 53 after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 in Manaus, Brazil, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A kid looks on as a municipal healthcare worker walks after examining the body of Shirlene Morais Costa, who died at home at the age of 53 after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 in Manaus, Brazil, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
A kid looks on as a municipal healthcare worker walks after examining the body of Shirlene Morais Costa, who died at home at the age of 53 after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 in Manaus, Brazil, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
11 / 35
A municipal healthcare worker examines the body of Anselmo Chagas Cardoso, who died at home at the age of 71 after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, in Manaus, Brazil, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A municipal healthcare worker examines the body of Anselmo Chagas Cardoso, who died at home at the age of 71 after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, in Manaus, Brazil, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
A municipal healthcare worker examines the body of Anselmo Chagas Cardoso, who died at home at the age of 71 after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, in Manaus, Brazil, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
12 / 35
A municipal healthcare worker covers the body of Rocimar Fernandes dos Santos, who died at home at the age of 43 after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 in Manaus, Brazil, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A municipal healthcare worker covers the body of Rocimar Fernandes dos Santos, who died at home at the age of 43 after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 in Manaus, Brazil, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
A municipal healthcare worker covers the body of Rocimar Fernandes dos Santos, who died at home at the age of 43 after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 in Manaus, Brazil, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
13 / 35
A gravedigger works at the Parque Taruma cemetery amid the coronavirus in Manaus, Brazil, December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A gravedigger works at the Parque Taruma cemetery amid the coronavirus in Manaus, Brazil, December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2020
A gravedigger works at the Parque Taruma cemetery amid the coronavirus in Manaus, Brazil, December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
14 / 35
Tanna Ingraham places a sheet over the body of a patient who died inside the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Tanna Ingraham places a sheet over the body of a patient who died inside the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Tanna Ingraham places a sheet over the body of a patient who died inside the coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
15 / 35
A cemetery worker prepares a grave ahead of a burial at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg, South Africa, December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A cemetery worker prepares a grave ahead of a burial at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg, South Africa, December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2020
A cemetery worker prepares a grave ahead of a burial at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg, South Africa, December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
16 / 35
Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia, who died from coronavirus, cry as he is laid to rest at the San Jose Cemetery in La Mesa, New Mexico, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS

Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia, who died from coronavirus, cry as he is laid to rest at the San Jose Cemetery in La Mesa, New Mexico, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia, who died from coronavirus, cry as he is laid to rest at the San Jose Cemetery in La Mesa, New Mexico, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS
Close
17 / 35
Greek Orthodox priest Father Efstathios wears a protective face mask as he stands next to newly-opened graves, in a designated cemetery area for patients who died from the coronavirus, in Thessaloniki, Greece, December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Greek Orthodox priest Father Efstathios wears a protective face mask as he stands next to newly-opened graves, in a designated cemetery area for patients who died from the coronavirus, in Thessaloniki, Greece, December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros...more

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2020
Greek Orthodox priest Father Efstathios wears a protective face mask as he stands next to newly-opened graves, in a designated cemetery area for patients who died from the coronavirus, in Thessaloniki, Greece, December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
18 / 35
Wreaths are placed next to newly-opened graves, in a designated cemetery area for patients who died from the coronavirus, in Thessaloniki, Greece, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Wreaths are placed next to newly-opened graves, in a designated cemetery area for patients who died from the coronavirus, in Thessaloniki, Greece, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2020
Wreaths are placed next to newly-opened graves, in a designated cemetery area for patients who died from the coronavirus, in Thessaloniki, Greece, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
19 / 35
A woman livestreams the funeral of her relative who died from the coronavirus, at the San Rafael cemetery, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A woman livestreams the funeral of her relative who died from the coronavirus, at the San Rafael cemetery, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
A woman livestreams the funeral of her relative who died from the coronavirus, at the San Rafael cemetery, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
20 / 35
A man reads verses of the holy Koran while sitting next to his relative's grave at the Muslim burial area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus at Tegal Alur cemetery complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A man reads verses of the holy Koran while sitting next to his relative's grave at the Muslim burial area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus at Tegal Alur cemetery complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Willy...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
A man reads verses of the holy Koran while sitting next to his relative's grave at the Muslim burial area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus at Tegal Alur cemetery complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
21 / 35
A patient who died lays in a body bag inside a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A patient who died lays in a body bag inside a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2020
A patient who died lays in a body bag inside a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
22 / 35
The daughters of Orivaldo Alves de Souza, 58, who died and was suspected to have had the coronavirus as there was no prediction from the result of his PCR-RT test, react as gravediggers wearing protective suits bury the coffin containing his body at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

The daughters of Orivaldo Alves de Souza, 58, who died and was suspected to have had the coronavirus as there was no prediction from the result of his PCR-RT test, react as gravediggers wearing protective suits bury the coffin containing his body at...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
The daughters of Orivaldo Alves de Souza, 58, who died and was suspected to have had the coronavirus as there was no prediction from the result of his PCR-RT test, react as gravediggers wearing protective suits bury the coffin containing his body at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
23 / 35
Relatives mourn next to the burning pile of a man who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Relatives mourn next to the burning pile of a man who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Relatives mourn next to the burning pile of a man who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
24 / 35
Funeral workers wearing personal protective equipment carry a casket during the burial of a COVID-19 victim at the Olifantsvlei cemetery, south-west of Joburg, South Africa, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Funeral workers wearing personal protective equipment carry a casket during the burial of a COVID-19 victim at the Olifantsvlei cemetery, south-west of Joburg, South Africa, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Funeral workers wearing personal protective equipment carry a casket during the burial of a COVID-19 victim at the Olifantsvlei cemetery, south-west of Joburg, South Africa, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
25 / 35
Gravediggers wearing protective suits bury the coffin of a man who died from the coronavirus on Christmas Day at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 25, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Gravediggers wearing protective suits bury the coffin of a man who died from the coronavirus on Christmas Day at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 25, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
Gravediggers wearing protective suits bury the coffin of a man who died from the coronavirus on Christmas Day at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 25, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
26 / 35
Family visits a grave at the Christian burial area provided by the government for victims of COVID-19 at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex ahead of New Year's eve in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Family visits a grave at the Christian burial area provided by the government for victims of COVID-19 at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex ahead of New Year's eve in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2020
Family visits a grave at the Christian burial area provided by the government for victims of COVID-19 at Pondok Ranggon cemetery complex ahead of New Year's eve in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Close
27 / 35
A coffin wrapped in plastic is placed inside a grave in a designated cemetery area for patients who died from the coronavirus in Thessaloniki, Greece, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A coffin wrapped in plastic is placed inside a grave in a designated cemetery area for patients who died from the coronavirus in Thessaloniki, Greece, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2020
A coffin wrapped in plastic is placed inside a grave in a designated cemetery area for patients who died from the coronavirus in Thessaloniki, Greece, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
28 / 35
A family member of Wagner Alves, who died from the coronavirus, attends his burial at the Sao Francisco Xavier cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A family member of Wagner Alves, who died from the coronavirus, attends his burial at the Sao Francisco Xavier cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
A family member of Wagner Alves, who died from the coronavirus, attends his burial at the Sao Francisco Xavier cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
29 / 35
An aerial view shows relatives burying the coffin of a victim of the coronavirus at Kilyos cemetery in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Caliskan

An aerial view shows relatives burying the coffin of a victim of the coronavirus at Kilyos cemetery in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Caliskan

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
An aerial view shows relatives burying the coffin of a victim of the coronavirus at Kilyos cemetery in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Caliskan
Close
30 / 35
Family members of Isaac Lima Correia, who died from the coronavirus, attend his burial at the Sao Francisco Xavier cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Family members of Isaac Lima Correia, who died from the coronavirus, attend his burial at the Sao Francisco Xavier cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Family members of Isaac Lima Correia, who died from the coronavirus, attend his burial at the Sao Francisco Xavier cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
31 / 35
People stand next to the coffins of coronavirus victims in front of a morgue in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

People stand next to the coffins of coronavirus victims in front of a morgue in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
People stand next to the coffins of coronavirus victims in front of a morgue in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
32 / 35
Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia, who died from coronavirus, mourn during his funeral in La Mesa, New Mexico, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS

Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia, who died from coronavirus, mourn during his funeral in La Mesa, New Mexico, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia, who died from coronavirus, mourn during his funeral in La Mesa, New Mexico, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS
Close
33 / 35
Lorenzo Ramirez is comforted by his son Jesus, during the funeral of his wife Laura Aguilar who died of the coronavirus, at the San Rafael cemetery in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Lorenzo Ramirez is comforted by his son Jesus, during the funeral of his wife Laura Aguilar who died of the coronavirus, at the San Rafael cemetery in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2020
Lorenzo Ramirez is comforted by his son Jesus, during the funeral of his wife Laura Aguilar who died of the coronavirus, at the San Rafael cemetery in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
34 / 35
A protective mask hangs on a cross at the Parque Taruma cemetery amid the coronavirus in Manaus, Brazil, December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A protective mask hangs on a cross at the Parque Taruma cemetery amid the coronavirus in Manaus, Brazil, December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2020
A protective mask hangs on a cross at the Parque Taruma cemetery amid the coronavirus in Manaus, Brazil, December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Washington locks down ahead of inauguration

Washington locks down ahead of inauguration

Next Slideshows

Washington locks down ahead of inauguration

Washington locks down ahead of inauguration

The nation's capital continues to boost security by shutting down access to iconic landmarks and erecting vehicle checkpoints ahead of Biden's inauguration.

11:28am EST
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny detained in Russia

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny detained in Russia

Alexei Navalny's supporters gathered outside a police station demanding he be set free as state prosecutors in Russia asked a judge to jail the Kremlin critic...

9:56am EST
U.S. capitals see few protesters after bracing for violence

U.S. capitals see few protesters after bracing for violence

Law enforcement officers far outnumbered protesters at state capitol grounds, as few Trump supporters who believe the president's false claim that he won the...

12:25am EST
Guatemalan forces clash with major U.S.-bound migrant caravan

Guatemalan forces clash with major U.S.-bound migrant caravan

Guatemalan security forces used sticks to beat back a migrant caravan after thousands of people set off from Honduras for the United States this week.

Jan 17 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol

The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol

Federal authorities have brought criminal charges against more than 100 people so far in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, in which Trump's supporters stormed the building, ransacked offices and attacked police.

Washington locks down ahead of inauguration

Washington locks down ahead of inauguration

The nation's capital continues to boost security by shutting down access to iconic landmarks and erecting vehicle checkpoints ahead of Biden's inauguration.

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny detained in Russia

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny detained in Russia

Alexei Navalny's supporters gathered outside a police station demanding he be set free as state prosecutors in Russia asked a judge to jail the Kremlin critic for 30 days. He was detained at a Moscow airport when flying home for the first time since he was poisoned last summer.

U.S. capitals see few protesters after bracing for violence

U.S. capitals see few protesters after bracing for violence

Law enforcement officers far outnumbered protesters at state capitol grounds, as few Trump supporters who believe the president's false claim that he won the 2020 election turned out for what authorities feared could be violent demonstrations.

Guatemalan forces clash with major U.S.-bound migrant caravan

Guatemalan forces clash with major U.S.-bound migrant caravan

Guatemalan security forces used sticks to beat back a migrant caravan after thousands of people set off from Honduras for the United States this week.

America in the age of Trump

America in the age of Trump

Migrant detentions, a devastating pandemic, a protest movement for racial justice and more scenes from a nation reshaped by Donald Trump's presidency.

Defining photos from the Trump presidency

Defining photos from the Trump presidency

Donald Trump's four years in the Oval Office have been marked by "America First" nationalism, two impeachments, a pandemic and contentious stands on race and immigration.

Moving out of the White House

Moving out of the White House

Personnel are seen moving items out of the White House in the final days of Donald Trump's presidency.

Trump's inner circle

Trump's inner circle

The advisers, Cabinet members, lawmakers and family members surrounding Donald Trump during his presidency.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast