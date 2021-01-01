The grim toll of the coronavirus in 2020

Physiotherapist Ana Carolina Xavier of FamilyCare, a group specialising in mobile physiotherapy care, and who also works at the ICU of Lagoa-Barra field hospital for COVID-19 patients, celebrates with her colleagues as their patient is released from...more

Physiotherapist Ana Carolina Xavier of FamilyCare, a group specialising in mobile physiotherapy care, and who also works at the ICU of Lagoa-Barra field hospital for COVID-19 patients, celebrates with her colleagues as their patient is released from the hospital, as she returns to work after recovering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the ICU, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 2, 2020. Picture taken July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close