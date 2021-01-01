The grim toll of the coronavirus in 2020
Health workers carry the body of a man who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for his cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A view of the Parque Taruma cemetery during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manaus, Brazil, May 26, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Gravediggers prepare the coffin of a person who is suspected to have passed away from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Duque de Caxias public cemetery, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A mass burial of people who passed away due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) takes place at the Parque Taruma cemetery, in Manaus, Brazil May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A couple ties an empty coffin to their car to collect the body of a relative as Ecuador's government announced on Thursday it was building a "special camp" in Guayaquil for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victims, in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 2, 2020....more
People protest against the difficulty of recovering the bodies of relatives at Guasmo Sur General Hospital after Ecuador reported new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino
Workers unload empty coffins sent from Quito to Ecuador's social security institute as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) overwhelms sanitary authorities, in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino
Gravediggers gloves are seen next to the grave of 34-year-old Denis Queiroz da Silva, who passed away due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), after his burial at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Members of the armed forces disinfect at Brasilia International Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A medical worker treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside the Intensive Care Unit at the Hospital for Infectious and Tropical Diseases of the Clinical Center of Serbia in Belgrade, Serbia, April 24, 2020....more
Filipino Catholic priest Rey Amancio, 31, wears his personal protective equipment (PPE) as he blesses a deceased person inside a morgue, amid the prohibition of religious gatherings, including funerals, during the government-imposed lockdown to...more
A 94-year-old woman has a sample taken by doctors from the Ecuadorian health ministry's rapid response team for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after showing symptoms of the disease, at her home in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 29, 2020....more
Gravediggers push the coffin of a person who is suspected to have passed away from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Duque de Caxias public cemetery, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gravediggers work during a mass burial of people who passed away due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, May 26, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A medical specialist wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) walks through a disinfection chamber at the City Clinical Hospital Number 15 named after O. Filatov, which delivers treatment to patients infected with the coronavirus disease...more
Doctor Islam Muradov (R) performs emergency surgery in the operating room of the City Clinical Hospital Number 15 named after O. Filatov, which delivers treatment to patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia May 25,...more
Comunidad de Madrid home care doctor Carlos Balsalobre treats patient Juan Jesus Valladar at his house, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Madrid, Spain, May 27, 2020. Picture taken May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
The body of a man who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen on a cart inside a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Gravediggers wearing protective suits bury the coffin of 48-years-old Jose Soares, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Sao Luiz cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Grave diggers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) bury a person, who presumably died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the special purpose section of a graveyard on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg, Russia June 10, 2020....more
A cemetery worker dig new graves at the Xico cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Mexico, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Funeral workers carry a coffin with the body of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victim, at a cemetery, in Lima, Peru June 18, 2020. Picture taken June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Activists of the NGO Rio de Paz in protective gear dig graves on Copacabana beach to symbolise the dead from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a demonstration in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A grave digger wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) walks before the burial of a person, who presumably died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the special purpose section of a graveyard on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg, Russia June...more
A bird on a cross is pictured, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Cemetery workers move the coffin containing the body of 92-year-old Jose, who passed away of complications related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during his funeral in Santiago, Chile July 2, 2020. Picture taken July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan...more
A medical worker, wearing protective suit and face mask, takes a break at a drive-through testing site for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) near the hospital in Laval, in Mayenne department, France, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A gravedigger wearing protective suit digs a grave to bury the coffin of a person who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Vila Formosa cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Physiotherapist Ana Carolina Xavier of FamilyCare, a group specialising in mobile physiotherapy care, and who also works at the ICU of Lagoa-Barra field hospital for COVID-19 patients, applies a Brazilian physiotherapy method called RTA (Re-Balancing...more
Physiotherapist Ana Carolina Xavier of FamilyCare, a group specialising in mobile physiotherapy care, and who also works at the ICU of Lagoa-Barra field hospital for COVID-19 patients, checks a patient as she returns to work after recovering from the...more
Physiotherapist Ana Carolina Xavier of FamilyCare, a group specialising in mobile physiotherapy care, and who also works at the ICU of Lagoa-Barra field hospital for COVID-19 patients, celebrates with her colleagues as their patient is released from...more
People hold crosses as they attend a tribute to the 100,000 victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A violinist wearing a protective gear plays the violin during a farewell ceremony for a deceased person outside the Chapinero cemetery, amidst an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bogota, Colombia August 10, 2020. Picture taken...more
Medical staff treat a patient inside the emergency ward of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A relative wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) pays last respect to a man, who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), before his cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Health workers push a stretcher with a patient in the emergency unit at 12 de Octubre hospital amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Madrid, Spain, September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Muslim men pray next to the grave of a relative, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Medical workers take care of patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India, September 5, 2020. Picture taken September 5, 2020....more
Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) suits stand as a body of a man, who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is seen inside an ambulance at a crematorium in New Delhi, India September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A medical worker takes off his personal protective equipment (PPE) as he leaves after his shift at the Yatharth Hospital in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, September 15, 2020. Picture taken September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A medical worker puts robot named 'Mitra' , which is used by the patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to communicate with their relatives, on charge at the Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Noida, on the outskirts of New...more
A man wearing a personal protective equipment (PPE) carries his three-month-old baby who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during his funeral at a graveyard, in New Delhi, India, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Madrid Emergency Service (SUMMA) UVI-8 unit's members treat Leoncia, 86, in her home amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain, October 19, 2020. Picture taken October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A view shows crosses, tombs and wreaths in the special purpose section of a graveyard for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victims on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg, Russia November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Doctor Katharina Franz (R) and paramedic Andreas Hankel (L) of rescue helicopter "Christoph Giessen" revive a patient during preparations of his transport in a special isolation chamber "IsoArk" for highly infectious COVID-19 patients from a clinic...more
A general view of treatment blocks at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Moscow, Russia November 13, 2020. Picture taken November 13, 2020....more
People are seen silhouetted among crosses and balloons placed by members of the NGO Rio de Paz in tribute to the 100,000 victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 8, 2020....more
Health workers carry the body of a man who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for his cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File photo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY SEARCH "GLOBAL POY" FOR...more
A medical worker treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Clinical Hospital Center Zemun in Belgrade, Serbia, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A female soldier's goggles are covered with vapor after handling bodies of coronavirus victims, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kathmandu, Nepal November 11, 2020. Picture taken November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar ...more
Pallbearers, wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), carry the coffin of a patient who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), inside a church in Athens, Greece, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) waits to be transported by paramedics to a hospital in Belgrade, Serbia, December 1, 2020. Picture taken December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A health worker reacts before the burial of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer who was died of complications related to COVID-19, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 29, 2020....more
Paramedics wearing protective equipment respond to a call to transport a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Belgrade, Serbia, December 1, 2020. Picture taken December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Health workers wearing protective gear bring a dead body past a refrigerated container outside of Teodoro Maldonado Carbo Hospital during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del...more
Health workers wearing protective face masks react during a tribute for their co-worker Esteban, a male nurse that died of complications related to COVID-19 outside the Severo Ochoa Hospital, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in...more
Multiple members of medical staff in protective suits are needed to move an 18-year old COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit at the San Raffaele hospital during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Milan, Italy, March 27, 2020....more
Paramedics wearing protective equipment respond to a call to transport a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Belgrade, Serbia, December 1, 2020. Picture taken December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A patient suffering from diabetes lies on a hospital bed as his family look after him on the emergency ward of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India, July 26,...more
An aerial view of crosses casting shadows at the Parque Taruma cemetery, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manaus, Brazil, June 15, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly/File Photo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY ...more
The body of a man who died due to complications related to COVID-19, is seen at a crematorium during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
A coffin wrapped in plastic is placed inside a grave, in a designated cemetery area for patients who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Thessaloniki, Greece, December 3, 2020. Picture taken December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A general view of treatment blocks at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Moscow, Russia November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo...more
Women work at the inspection section where the Coronavac, SinoVac's vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), will be produced, at Brazil's biomedical center Butantan Institute, in Sao Paulo, Brazil December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda...more
A health care worker reacts after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as the country begins vaccinations against coronavirus disease, at the Hospital Favoriten in Vienna, Austria December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
The bodies of two individuals, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), are prepared for cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Gravediggers wearing protective suit are seen after a person, who died of unknown reasons, to be buried during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the cemetery Sao Francisco Xavier in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil, April 1, 2020...more
The body of a person, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is prepared for cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The body of a person, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is draped in red cloth as it is prepared for cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A relative pays his last respects to a family member who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as its draped body is prepared for cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
