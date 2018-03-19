The handmaid's protest
Women dressed as handmaids from the novel, film and television series "The Handmaid's Tale" demonstrate against cuts for Planned Parenthood in the Republican Senate healthcare bill at the Capitol in Washington, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Women in Handmaid's Tale costumes take part during a demonstration on International Women's Day in San Jose, Costa Rica March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Anti-Trump demonstrators hold signs as the motorcade of President Donald Trump passes in West Palm Beach, Florida, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
An activist dressed in a costume from The Handmaid's Tale takes part in a protest and vigil against femicide in San Jose, Costa Rica March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Meghan Cardwell of Alexandria, Virginia holds a sign quoting a faux-Latin phrase featured in "The Handmaid's Tale" during the "March for Truth" rally demanding an impartial investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential...more
An activist dressed in a costume from The Handmaid's Tale takes part in a protest and vigil against femicide in San Jose, Costa Rica March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS) and John Hoeven (R-ND) walk down the steps of the Senate for a meeting at the White House as women dressed as handmaids demonstrate against the Senate healthcare bill at the Capitol in Washington, June 27, 2017....more
Women dressed as characters from "The Handmaid's Tale" protest at the exit gate after a Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore campaign rally in Midland City, Alabama, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
