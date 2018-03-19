Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 19, 2018 | 10:50am EDT

The handmaid's protest

Women dressed as handmaids from the novel, film and television series "The Handmaid's Tale" demonstrate against cuts for Planned Parenthood in the Republican Senate healthcare bill at the Capitol in Washington, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Women dressed as handmaids from the novel, film and television series "The Handmaid's Tale" demonstrate against cuts for Planned Parenthood in the Republican Senate healthcare bill at the Capitol in Washington, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Women dressed as handmaids from the novel, film and television series "The Handmaid's Tale" demonstrate against cuts for Planned Parenthood in the Republican Senate healthcare bill at the Capitol in Washington, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
1 / 8
Women in Handmaid's Tale costumes take part during a demonstration on International Women's Day in San Jose, Costa Rica March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Women in Handmaid's Tale costumes take part during a demonstration on International Women's Day in San Jose, Costa Rica March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Women in Handmaid's Tale costumes take part during a demonstration on International Women's Day in San Jose, Costa Rica March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
2 / 8
Anti-Trump demonstrators hold signs as the motorcade of President Donald Trump passes in West Palm Beach, Florida, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Anti-Trump demonstrators hold signs as the motorcade of President Donald Trump passes in West Palm Beach, Florida, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Anti-Trump demonstrators hold signs as the motorcade of President Donald Trump passes in West Palm Beach, Florida, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 8
An activist dressed in a costume from The Handmaid's Tale takes part in a protest and vigil against femicide in San Jose, Costa Rica March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

An activist dressed in a costume from The Handmaid's Tale takes part in a protest and vigil against femicide in San Jose, Costa Rica March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
An activist dressed in a costume from The Handmaid's Tale takes part in a protest and vigil against femicide in San Jose, Costa Rica March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
4 / 8
Meghan Cardwell of Alexandria, Virginia holds a sign quoting a faux-Latin phrase featured in "The Handmaid's Tale" during the "March for Truth" rally demanding an impartial investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election on the National Mall in Washington, June 3, 2017. The sign reads "Don�t let the bastards grind you down". REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Meghan Cardwell of Alexandria, Virginia holds a sign quoting a faux-Latin phrase featured in "The Handmaid's Tale" during the "March for Truth" rally demanding an impartial investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Meghan Cardwell of Alexandria, Virginia holds a sign quoting a faux-Latin phrase featured in "The Handmaid's Tale" during the "March for Truth" rally demanding an impartial investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election on the National Mall in Washington, June 3, 2017. The sign reads "Don�t let the bastards grind you down". REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
5 / 8
An activist dressed in a costume from The Handmaid's Tale takes part in a protest and vigil against femicide in San Jose, Costa Rica March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

An activist dressed in a costume from The Handmaid's Tale takes part in a protest and vigil against femicide in San Jose, Costa Rica March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
An activist dressed in a costume from The Handmaid's Tale takes part in a protest and vigil against femicide in San Jose, Costa Rica March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
6 / 8
Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS) and John Hoeven (R-ND) walk down the steps of the Senate for a meeting at the White House as women dressed as handmaids demonstrate against the Senate healthcare bill at the Capitol in Washington, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS) and John Hoeven (R-ND) walk down the steps of the Senate for a meeting at the White House as women dressed as handmaids demonstrate against the Senate healthcare bill at the Capitol in Washington, June 27, 2017....more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Senators Roger Wicker (R-MS) and John Hoeven (R-ND) walk down the steps of the Senate for a meeting at the White House as women dressed as handmaids demonstrate against the Senate healthcare bill at the Capitol in Washington, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
7 / 8
Women dressed as characters from "The Handmaid's Tale" protest at the exit gate after a Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore campaign rally in Midland City, Alabama, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Women dressed as characters from "The Handmaid's Tale" protest at the exit gate after a Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore campaign rally in Midland City, Alabama, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Women dressed as characters from "The Handmaid's Tale" protest at the exit gate after a Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore campaign rally in Midland City, Alabama, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Saudi woman learns to ride motorcycle

Saudi woman learns to ride motorcycle

Next Slideshows

Saudi woman learns to ride motorcycle

Saudi woman learns to ride motorcycle

Maryam Ahmed Al-Moalem obtains her motorcycle license in Bahrain ahead of a Saudi royal decree allowing women to drive.

Mar 19 2018
Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Mar 16 2018
Iditarod race across Alaska

Iditarod race across Alaska

A Norwegian musher won the grueling Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, notching the third victory ever for his home country in the 46-year history of the annual...

Mar 15 2018
Crufts Dog Show

Crufts Dog Show

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Mar 12 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Retrospective: Fifteen years in Iraq

Retrospective: Fifteen years in Iraq

Fifteen years have passed since the U.S.-led coalition invaded Iraq to topple Saddam Hussein.

World's last male northern white rhino dies

World's last male northern white rhino dies

The world's last male northern white rhino has died, leaving only two females of its subspecies alive in the world.

Buses leave Russian embassy in London

Buses leave Russian embassy in London

Three buses with diplomatic number plates leave the Russian embassy in London as 23 diplomats who were expelled head back to Moscow.

March Madness

March Madness

Highlights from the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Tokyo Fashion Week

Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Celebrities turned politicians

Celebrities turned politicians

Celebrities who have entered the world of politics.

Austin on edge after fourth explosion

Austin on edge after fourth explosion

Residents of a west side neighborhood are told to stay indoors after two men on bicycles were wounded in an explosion that may have been detonated by a trip wire.

Turkish forces drive Kurds from Afrin

Turkish forces drive Kurds from Afrin

Turkish forces and their Syrian rebel allies swept into the northwestern Syrian town of Afrin, raising their flags in the town centre and declaring full control after an eight-week campaign to drive out Kurdish YPG forces.

Preparing for the International Space Station

Preparing for the International Space Station

American and Russian astronauts get ready for their mission to the ISS, where they will spend the next five months living and working.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast