The haunting legacy of Ratko Mladic's crimes

Munira Salihovic poses with a picture of her three sons and husband Redzep, Sabahudin, Fahrudin and Resid, who were killed during the Srebrenica massacre, at her home in Potocari near Srebrenica June 2, 2011. Munira has recovered the bodies of her two sons and her husband, but the bones of her third son had not yet been found, 16 years after the incident. Munira prays she will be alive to witness the burial of her third son as she feels the authorities engaged in the recovery of the remains are moving too slowly in their efforts. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

