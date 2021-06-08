Edition:
The haunting legacy of Ratko Mladic's crimes

(Warning: graphic content) Stacks of unidentified corpses line the walls of an underground shelter at a Bosnian morgue in Tuzla March 28, 1997. The body bags contain victims found in mass graves and in wooded areas after the 1995 Srebrenica massacre. REUTESR/Stringer

Civilians wounded by a mortar bomb in Sarajevo's central market wait for treatment in a hospital corridor, February 5, 1994. The woman at left died while waiting for treatment. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka

A house is burning down near the Jewish cemetery in Sarajevo, 1994. The house caught fire following a mortar explosion. REUTERS/Peters Andrews

A group of Bosnian civilians, led by a policeman, run a gauntlet of wrecked cars acting as shields from Bosnian Serb snipers in the Sarajevo suburb of Dobrinja, June 2, 1993. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A man yells for help minutes after a Serb shell hit a crowded pedestrian walkway in Sarajevo, May 22, 1993. REUTERS/File

A wounded Bosnian woman is brought to Kosevo hospital in Sarajevo, July 26, 1995. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A young girl cries in the cemetery in Sarajevo, August 18, 1994. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

A father comforts his 4-year-old girl who was wounded by a sniper as she was wheeled into surgery, February 1, 1994. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka

A man carries a bag with firewood across a destroyed bridge near the burnt library in Sarajevo, 1994. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Around 10,000 refugees from Srebrenica are seen boarding buses at a camp outside the U.N. base at Tuzla Airport, July 14, 1995. REUTERS/Wade Goddard

A crying woman comforts the father of a boy who was killed by a mortar in Sarajevo's city center, June 25, 1995. REUTERS/Oleg Popov

Ratko Mladic monitors a battle against Muslim forces from his shelter on the top of a hill some 4 km from from the center of eastern Bosnian Gorazde April 16, 1994. REUTERS/Stringer

A French UN soldier looks in amazement after a huge explosion rocked the center of Sarajevo, June 16, 1995. REUTERS/Danilo Krstanovic

Bosnian Serb soldiers on patrol on a mountain road near the eastern Bosnian town of Gorazde, in a bid to prevent Bosnian Muslim troops from breaking through Serb lines to lift the Sarajevo siege, April 17, 1994. REUTERS/File

Muslim women and children eat snow in order to quench their thirst in an overloaded UNHCR truck during evacuation from besieged Srebrenica, March 31, 1993. REUTERS/File

A group of Bosnian Muslim, refugees from Srebrenica, walk to be transported from eastern Bosnian village of Potocari to Muslim-held Kladanj near Olovo July 13, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer

Bosnian refugees from Srebrenica wail over their missing men in the refugee camp at the Tuzla airport, July 14, 1995. REUTERS/File

Bosnian Muslim women, refugees from Srebrenica, pull a child onto a truck before being transported from the eastern Bosnian village of Potocari, July 12, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer

An elderly woman carries her belongings in Sarajevo's war-shattered airport settlement, November 22, 1995. REUTERS/File

A single army boot stands abandoned in eastern Bosnian village of Glogovo Selo, some 16km from Srebrenica, on the site in which 2,000 people are believed to have been killed and buried, January 27, 1996. REUTERS/Stringer

U.N. investigators search near the place which is believed to contain the bodies of Muslim men killed by Bosnian Serbs forces after the fall of Srebrenica, April 4, 1996. REUTERS/Stringer

A forensic expert holds bindings found around the hands of a body unearthed from a septic tank-turned-mass grave in the eastern village of Kamenica, October 22, 2002. REUTERS/Danilo Krstanovic

International forensic experts examine dozens of bodies in a mass grave in the Serb entity of Pilicer September 18, 1996. The bodies are believed to be some of the 8000 missing persons who fled Srebrenica in July 1995. REUTERS/Stringer

A forensic expert from the ICMP (International Commission for Missing Persons) works at a mass grave with the remains of Bosnian Muslims June 16, 2008, discovered in the former UN safe-zone of Srebrenica. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A forensic expert from the ICMP (International Commission for Missing Persons) explains his work to EUFOR peacekeepers visiting a mass grave with the remains of Bosnian Muslims June 16, 2008, discovered in the former UN safe-zone of Srebrenica. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

An abandoned battery factory is seen in Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 1, 2015. Approximately 6,000 people were held captive at the site. The number of people who were killed there is unknown, but it thought to number in the dozens, according to the Missing Persons Institute of Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A stage is seen inside an abandoned cultural center in Pilica, Bosnia and Herzegovina June 24, 2015. Bullet holes riddle the walls at the site where around 700 people were killed, according to the Missing Persons Institute of Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Plants grow outside the main residence of an abandoned agricultural cooperative in Kravica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 1, 2015. Bullet holes riddle the walls at the site where between 1,000 and 1,500 people were killed, according to the Missing Persons Institute of Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Forensic experts unearth bodily remains found in a mass grave near Zvornik August 26, 2003. REUTERS/Danilo Krstanovic

A forensic expert of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) works on trying to identify the remains of a victim of the Srebrenica massacre, at the ICMP center near Tuzla July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Women from Srebrenica cry during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Senior Forensic Anthropologist Dragana Vucetic of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) works to attempt to identify the remains of a victim of the Srebrenica massacre, at the ICMP centre near Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A poster with photos of former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic (R) and his war-time commander Ratko Mladic (L), both indicted for war crimes by the international tribunal in Hague, hangs from a street light in front of the destroyed state government building in central Sarajevo January 20, 2002. The posters, part of U.S. State Department's program Reward for Justice, offers $5 million USD reward for the two most wanted war crimes suspects from the Bosnian 1992-95 war. REUTERS/Danilo Krstanovic

Sitting under pictures of victims of the genocide, Bosnian Muslim women from Srebrenica react while watching former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic's court proceedings on television in their office in Tuzla July 31, 2008, during his initial appearance in the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia in The Hague. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Muslim houses abandoned during Bosnia's 1992-95 war are seen from inside a destroyed house near Srebrenica February 24, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A Muslim woman mourns by the coffin of her relative, among 775 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, lined up for a joint burial in Potocari July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A Bosnian Muslim man cries near where 175 coffins of newly identified victims from the 1995 Srebrenica massacre are placed, in Potocari Memorial Center, near Srebrenica, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Munira Salihovic poses with a picture of her three sons and husband Redzep, Sabahudin, Fahrudin and Resid, who were killed during the Srebrenica massacre, at her home in Potocari near Srebrenica June 2, 2011. Munira has recovered the bodies of her two sons and her husband, but the bones of her third son had not yet been found, 16 years after the incident. Munira prays she will be alive to witness the burial of her third son as she feels the authorities engaged in the recovery of the remains are moving too slowly in their efforts. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Sehida Abdurahmanovic, member of the Mothers of Srebrenica association, looks through a window as a group departs to the Hague tribunal where they will attend the trial of former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic in Sarajevo, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Hajra Catic poses under pictures of victims of the Srebrenica genocide in Tuzla, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Muslim women cry near coffins of their relatives, who are newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, which are lined up for a joint burial in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A volunteer prepares the installation of some 8,000 traditional porcelain cups filled with Bosnian coffee at the Srebrenica-Potocari Memorial Center for victims of the 1995 massacre of Muslim men and boys by Serb forces, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A Muslim man cries near coffins of his relatives, who are newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, which are lined up for a joint burial in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Men carry a coffin at a graveyard during a mass funeral in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A Bosnian Muslim woman reacts as she awaits the final verdict of former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic in the Srebrenica-Potocari Genocide Memorial Center, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

