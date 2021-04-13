The holy month of Ramadan
Children sit near a mosque as they wait to break the fast during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Palu, Central Sulawesi Province, Indonesia, April 13, 2021. Antara Foto/Mohamad Hamzah/via REUTERS
Muslim men practice social distancing as they pray ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Tegal, Central Java Province, Indonesia April 12, 2021. Antara Foto/Oky Lukmansyah/via REUTERS
Men look through binoculars to view the moon ahead of Ramadan in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Muslim men practicing social distancing pray ahead of Ramadan as mosques reopen in Ciamis, West Java Province, Indonesia April 12, 2021. Antara Foto/Adeng Bustomi/via REUTERS
Muslim women wearing protective face masks pray on the first day of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A Filipino Muslim man takes a nap after attending prayers on the first day of Ramadan at Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila, Philippines, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Filipino Muslim men attend prayers on the first day of Ramadan at Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila, Philippines, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A worker sprays disinfectant to sanitize a mosque ahead of Ramadan in Peshawar, Pakistan April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Filipino Muslims scramble to get free Iftar meals to break the fast on the first day of Ramadan outside the Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila, Philippines, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
People pray ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan Province, Indonesia April 12, 2021. Makna Zaezar/Antara Foto via REUTERS
Muslim practicing social distancing pray on the first day of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
People pray ahead of Ramadan as mosques reopen in Banda Aceh, Aceh Province, Indonesia April 12, 2021. Irwansyah Putra/Antara Foto via REUTERS
Muslim women wearing protective face masks pray ahead of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Muslims pray as they await the sighting of the moon that marks the start of Ramadan on the Sea Point promenade in Cape Town, South Africa, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A Muslim attends Ramadan Tarawih prayers at Sultan Mosque in Singapore, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Muslims keeping social distance as they attend Ramadan Tarawih prayers at Sultan Mosque in Singapore, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A Palestinian astronomical observer looks through a telescope to view the moon ahead of Ramadan in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Women take a selfie next to a crescent, ahead of Ramadan, in Najaf, Iraq, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A man carries a tray with sweets ahead of Ramadan, in Damascus, Syria, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar
Muslims gather as they await the sighting of the moon that marks the start of Ramadan on the Sea Point promenade in Cape Town, South Africa, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A member of the moon sighting committee looks through a telescope to view the moon ahead of Ramadan near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
A man sets lights for decoration in an alley in Jerusalem's Old City as part of the preparation for Ramadan, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
