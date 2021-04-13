Edition:
The holy month of Ramadan

Children sit near a mosque as they wait to break the fast during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Palu, Central Sulawesi Province, Indonesia, April 13, 2021. Antara Foto/Mohamad Hamzah/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Muslim men practice social distancing as they pray ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Tegal, Central Java Province, Indonesia April 12, 2021. Antara Foto/Oky Lukmansyah/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Men look through binoculars to view the moon ahead of Ramadan in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Muslim men practicing social distancing pray ahead of Ramadan as mosques reopen in Ciamis, West Java Province, Indonesia April 12, 2021. Antara Foto/Adeng Bustomi/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Muslim women wearing protective face masks pray on the first day of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
A Filipino Muslim man takes a nap after attending prayers on the first day of Ramadan at Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila, Philippines, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Filipino Muslim men attend prayers on the first day of Ramadan at Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila, Philippines, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
A worker sprays disinfectant to sanitize a mosque ahead of Ramadan in Peshawar, Pakistan April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Filipino Muslims scramble to get free Iftar meals to break the fast on the first day of Ramadan outside the Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila, Philippines, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
People pray ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan Province, Indonesia April 12, 2021. Makna Zaezar/Antara Foto via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Muslim practicing social distancing pray on the first day of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
People pray ahead of Ramadan as mosques reopen in Banda Aceh, Aceh Province, Indonesia April 12, 2021. Irwansyah Putra/Antara Foto via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Muslim women wearing protective face masks pray ahead of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Muslims pray as they await the sighting of the moon that marks the start of Ramadan on the Sea Point promenade in Cape Town, South Africa, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
A Muslim attends Ramadan Tarawih prayers at Sultan Mosque in Singapore, April 13, 2021.  REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Muslims keeping social distance as they attend Ramadan Tarawih prayers at Sultan Mosque in Singapore, April 13, 2021.  REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, April 13, 2021
A Palestinian astronomical observer looks through a telescope to view the moon ahead of Ramadan in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Women take a selfie next to a crescent, ahead of Ramadan, in Najaf, Iraq, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
A man carries a tray with sweets ahead of Ramadan, in Damascus, Syria, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
Muslims gather as they await the sighting of the moon that marks the start of Ramadan on the Sea Point promenade in Cape Town, South Africa, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
A member of the moon sighting committee looks through a telescope to view the moon ahead of Ramadan near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
A man sets lights for decoration in an alley in Jerusalem's Old City as part of the preparation for Ramadan, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2021
