The holy month of Ramadan
Women sit at Imam Abbas shrine during the holy month of Ramadan in Kerbala, Iraq, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen
An Egyptian dancer performs the Tanoura, an Egyptian version of Sufi dance, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A man prays in a mosque during Ramadan in Najaf, Iraq, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Muslims break their fast at the end of the day during Ramadan at Independence Square in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Muslim men maintain social distancing as they attend Friday prayers at the Great Mosque of Istiqlalin Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
People wearing protective masks shop at a bazaar during Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
People pray in a mosque during Ramadan in Najaf, Iraq, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Emirates police pray after breaking their fast outside the Dubai mall during Ramadan in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Rula Rouhana
A man prays at Imam Abbas shrine during Ramadan in Kerbala, Iraq, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen
Nour El-Sabah (2nd L), 35, prepares traditional food with her family to sell during Ramadan in Beni Suef, Egypt, April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Hayam Adel
An Iraqi family has breakfast during Ramadan in Hilla, Iraq, April 24, 2021. Reuters/Alaa Al-Marjani
Women read the Quran at Al-Qasim Mosque during Ramadan in Hilla, Iraq, April 24, 2021. Reuters/Alaa Al-Marjani
Locals take pictures with their smartphones of a cannon firing to announce the breaking of the fast during Ramadan in Manama, Bahrain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A man prays during Ramadan at Al-Qasim Mosque in Hilla, Iraq, April 24, 2021. Reuters/Alaa Al-Marjani
A girl waits with her father to receive a meal from the Wajba (meal) initiative during Ramadan in Sanaa, Yemen April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Nusaibah Aluaalemi
Ismail Hasnaoui, owner of the 'Ali Bouzid' bakery, prepares Qalb al-Louz, traditional Algerian sweets, during Ramadan, in the old city of Algiers, Algeria April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Abdelaziz Boumzar
Women read the Quran at Al-Qasim Mosque during Ramadan in Hilla, Iraq, April 24, 2021. Reuters/Alaa Al-Marjani
Volunteers unload water bottles as they prepare iftar meals for people during Ramadan in Benghazi, Libya, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
An Egyptian dancer performs the Tanoura, an Egyptian version of Sufi dance, during Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Muslims maintaining social distance perform their Tarawee prayers during Ramadan, in Fateh Grand Mosque in Manama, Bahrain, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Boys read out Arabic alphabet during a Koran recitation class at the Grand Mosque in Sanaa, Yemen April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Afghan men perform Friday prayer inside a mosque, during Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
People recite the Koran during Ramadan at the Grand Mosque in Sanaa, Yemen April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Worshippers pray on the first Friday of Ramadan at Ayasofya-i Kebir Camii or Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Yemeni singer, Fouad al-Kebsi and his brother Akram, sit with guests for the iftar meal at their family house during Ramadan in Sanaa, Yemen April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Palestinian girl prays in front of the Dome of the Rock, in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, on the second Friday of Ramadan in Jerusalem April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Afghan men perform Friday prayer inside a mosque, during Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Muslims maintain social distance while they take part in Friday prayer during Ramadan in Kathmandu, Nepal April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Muslim man reads the holy Koran at the Istiqlal Grreat Mosque during Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Catholic Cardinal John Onaiyekan distributes food to Muslims as they break their fast at the Al-Habbiyah Mosque in the Guzape District of Abuja, Nigeria, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A girl wears a protective face mask in a mosque during Ramadan in Najaf, Iraq, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
People pray in a mosque during Ramadan in Najaf, Iraq, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Palestinians pray in front of the Dome of the Rock, in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, on the second Friday of Ramadan in Jerusalem April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man attends Friday prayers during Ramadan at al-Husseini mosque in Amman, Jordan April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Muath Freij
Vendors fill plastic bags with raisin juice for sale during Ramadan at a shop in Mosul, Iraq, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily
A woman stands near a decorative crescent moon at an orphanage in Damascus, Syria April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar
A man using his cellphone prays in a mosque during Ramadan in Najaf, Iraq, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A woman prepares sweets for customers during Ramadan at an orphanage in Damascus, Syria April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar
Afghan boys read the Koran in a madrasa, or religious school, during Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A porter opens a pack of cooked rice, received from a charity, as he and others have their Iftar (breaking fast) meal, during Ramadan in Karachi, Pakistan April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Iraqi Muslims gather to break their fast during a free collective iftar on a street during Ramadan in Najaf, Iraq April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Worshippers pray on the first Friday of Ramadan at the Kocatepe Mosque in Ankara, Turkey April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan
North Carolina police kill Black man Andrew Brown Jr. in his driveway
Andrew Brown Jr., a 42-year-old Black man, was shot by sheriff's deputies in North Carolina during an attempted arrest in his driveway in Elizabeth City last...
Pink supermoon dazzles night sky
The first supermoon of the year lights up the skylines around the world.
Exploding oxygen tank sparks deadly fire at COVID hospital in Baghdad
More than 80 people were killed in a fire that began with an exploding oxygen tank at a COVID-19 hospital in Baghdad, fueling the anger of Iraqis who say their...
India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll
In some of the worst-hit cities, such as New Delhi, bodies are being burnt in makeshift facilities offering mass cremations as India's new coronavirus...
