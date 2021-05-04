Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue May 4, 2021 | 4:54pm EDT

The holy month of Ramadan

Muslim women pray in the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani during the holy month of Ramadan in Baghdad, Iraq, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Teba Sadiq

Muslim women pray in the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani during the holy month of Ramadan in Baghdad, Iraq, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Teba Sadiq

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Muslim women pray in the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani during the holy month of Ramadan in Baghdad, Iraq, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Teba Sadiq
Close
1 / 48
A man prays in a mosque during Ramadan in Najaf, Iraq, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A man prays in a mosque during Ramadan in Najaf, Iraq, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
A man prays in a mosque during Ramadan in Najaf, Iraq, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
2 / 48
Muslim men pray in the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani during the holy month of Ramadan in Baghdad, Iraq, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Teba Sadiq

Muslim men pray in the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani during the holy month of Ramadan in Baghdad, Iraq, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Teba Sadiq

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Muslim men pray in the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani during the holy month of Ramadan in Baghdad, Iraq, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Teba Sadiq
Close
3 / 48
Volunteers prepare a charity Ramadan dinner in the cloister at Santa Anna church in Barcelona, Spain, April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Volunteers prepare a charity Ramadan dinner in the cloister at Santa Anna church in Barcelona, Spain, April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Monday, May 03, 2021
Volunteers prepare a charity Ramadan dinner in the cloister at Santa Anna church in Barcelona, Spain, April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
4 / 48
A vendor prepares food at a Ramadan bazaar in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

A vendor prepares food at a Ramadan bazaar in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2021
A vendor prepares food at a Ramadan bazaar in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Close
5 / 48
An Iraqi worker prepares traditional sweets for sale during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a shop in Baghdad, Iraq April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Saba Kareem

An Iraqi worker prepares traditional sweets for sale during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a shop in Baghdad, Iraq April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Saba Kareem

Reuters / Wednesday, April 28, 2021
An Iraqi worker prepares traditional sweets for sale during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a shop in Baghdad, Iraq April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Saba Kareem
Close
6 / 48
Palestinian children wait to get free soup during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Gaza City May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian children wait to get free soup during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Gaza City May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, May 03, 2021
Palestinian children wait to get free soup during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Gaza City May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
7 / 48
Women sit at Imam Abbas shrine during the holy month of Ramadan in Kerbala, Iraq, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen

Women sit at Imam Abbas shrine during the holy month of Ramadan in Kerbala, Iraq, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Women sit at Imam Abbas shrine during the holy month of Ramadan in Kerbala, Iraq, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen
Close
8 / 48
An Egyptian dancer performs the Tanoura, an Egyptian version of Sufi dance, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

An Egyptian dancer performs the Tanoura, an Egyptian version of Sufi dance, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
An Egyptian dancer performs the Tanoura, an Egyptian version of Sufi dance, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
9 / 48
Muslims break their fast at the end of the day during Ramadan at Independence Square in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Muslims break their fast at the end of the day during Ramadan at Independence Square in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Muslims break their fast at the end of the day during Ramadan at Independence Square in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Close
10 / 48
Muslim men maintain social distancing as they attend Friday prayers at the Great Mosque of Istiqlalin Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Muslim men maintain social distancing as they attend Friday prayers at the Great Mosque of Istiqlalin Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
Muslim men maintain social distancing as they attend Friday prayers at the Great Mosque of Istiqlalin Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
11 / 48
People wearing protective masks shop at a bazaar during Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

People wearing protective masks shop at a bazaar during Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
People wearing protective masks shop at a bazaar during Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Close
12 / 48
People pray in a mosque during Ramadan in Najaf, Iraq, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

People pray in a mosque during Ramadan in Najaf, Iraq, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
People pray in a mosque during Ramadan in Najaf, Iraq, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
13 / 48
Members of the Emirates police pray after breaking their fast outside the Dubai mall during Ramadan in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Rula Rouhana

Members of the Emirates police pray after breaking their fast outside the Dubai mall during Ramadan in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Rula Rouhana

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
Members of the Emirates police pray after breaking their fast outside the Dubai mall during Ramadan in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Rula Rouhana
Close
14 / 48
A man prays at Imam Abbas shrine during Ramadan in Kerbala, Iraq, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen

A man prays at Imam Abbas shrine during Ramadan in Kerbala, Iraq, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A man prays at Imam Abbas shrine during Ramadan in Kerbala, Iraq, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen
Close
15 / 48
Nour El-Sabah (2nd L), 35, prepares traditional food with her family to sell during Ramadan in Beni Suef, Egypt, April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Hayam Adel

Nour El-Sabah (2nd L), 35, prepares traditional food with her family to sell during Ramadan in Beni Suef, Egypt, April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Hayam Adel

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Nour El-Sabah (2nd L), 35, prepares traditional food with her family to sell during Ramadan in Beni Suef, Egypt, April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Hayam Adel
Close
16 / 48
An Iraqi family has breakfast during Ramadan in Hilla, Iraq, April 24, 2021. Reuters/Alaa Al-Marjani

An Iraqi family has breakfast during Ramadan in Hilla, Iraq, April 24, 2021. Reuters/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
An Iraqi family has breakfast during Ramadan in Hilla, Iraq, April 24, 2021. Reuters/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
17 / 48
Women read the Quran at Al-Qasim Mosque during Ramadan in Hilla, Iraq, April 24, 2021. Reuters/Alaa Al-Marjani

Women read the Quran at Al-Qasim Mosque during Ramadan in Hilla, Iraq, April 24, 2021. Reuters/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
Women read the Quran at Al-Qasim Mosque during Ramadan in Hilla, Iraq, April 24, 2021. Reuters/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
18 / 48
Locals take pictures with their smartphones of a cannon firing to announce the breaking of the fast during Ramadan in Manama, Bahrain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Locals take pictures with their smartphones of a cannon firing to announce the breaking of the fast during Ramadan in Manama, Bahrain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
Locals take pictures with their smartphones of a cannon firing to announce the breaking of the fast during Ramadan in Manama, Bahrain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
19 / 48
A man prays during Ramadan at Al-Qasim Mosque in Hilla, Iraq, April 24, 2021. Reuters/Alaa Al-Marjani

A man prays during Ramadan at Al-Qasim Mosque in Hilla, Iraq, April 24, 2021. Reuters/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
A man prays during Ramadan at Al-Qasim Mosque in Hilla, Iraq, April 24, 2021. Reuters/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
20 / 48
A girl waits with her father to receive a meal from the Wajba (meal) initiative during Ramadan in Sanaa, Yemen April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Nusaibah Aluaalemi

A girl waits with her father to receive a meal from the Wajba (meal) initiative during Ramadan in Sanaa, Yemen April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Nusaibah Aluaalemi

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A girl waits with her father to receive a meal from the Wajba (meal) initiative during Ramadan in Sanaa, Yemen April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Nusaibah Aluaalemi
Close
21 / 48
Ismail Hasnaoui, owner of the 'Ali Bouzid' bakery, prepares Qalb al-Louz, traditional Algerian sweets, during Ramadan, in the old city of Algiers, Algeria April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Abdelaziz Boumzar

Ismail Hasnaoui, owner of the 'Ali Bouzid' bakery, prepares Qalb al-Louz, traditional Algerian sweets, during Ramadan, in the old city of Algiers, Algeria April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Abdelaziz Boumzar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Ismail Hasnaoui, owner of the 'Ali Bouzid' bakery, prepares Qalb al-Louz, traditional Algerian sweets, during Ramadan, in the old city of Algiers, Algeria April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Abdelaziz Boumzar
Close
22 / 48
Women read the Quran at Al-Qasim Mosque during Ramadan in Hilla, Iraq, April 24, 2021. Reuters/Alaa Al-Marjani

Women read the Quran at Al-Qasim Mosque during Ramadan in Hilla, Iraq, April 24, 2021. Reuters/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
Women read the Quran at Al-Qasim Mosque during Ramadan in Hilla, Iraq, April 24, 2021. Reuters/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
23 / 48
Volunteers unload water bottles as they prepare iftar meals for people during Ramadan in Benghazi, Libya, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Volunteers unload water bottles as they prepare iftar meals for people during Ramadan in Benghazi, Libya, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Volunteers unload water bottles as they prepare iftar meals for people during Ramadan in Benghazi, Libya, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
24 / 48
An Egyptian dancer performs the Tanoura, an Egyptian version of Sufi dance, during Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

An Egyptian dancer performs the Tanoura, an Egyptian version of Sufi dance, during Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
An Egyptian dancer performs the Tanoura, an Egyptian version of Sufi dance, during Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
25 / 48
Muslims maintaining social distance perform their Tarawee prayers during Ramadan, in Fateh Grand Mosque in Manama, Bahrain, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Muslims maintaining social distance perform their Tarawee prayers during Ramadan, in Fateh Grand Mosque in Manama, Bahrain, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
Muslims maintaining social distance perform their Tarawee prayers during Ramadan, in Fateh Grand Mosque in Manama, Bahrain, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
26 / 48
Boys read out Arabic alphabet during a Koran recitation class at the Grand Mosque in Sanaa, Yemen April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Boys read out Arabic alphabet during a Koran recitation class at the Grand Mosque in Sanaa, Yemen April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Boys read out Arabic alphabet during a Koran recitation class at the Grand Mosque in Sanaa, Yemen April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
27 / 48
Afghan men perform Friday prayer inside a mosque, during Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan men perform Friday prayer inside a mosque, during Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
Afghan men perform Friday prayer inside a mosque, during Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
28 / 48
People recite the Koran during Ramadan at the Grand Mosque in Sanaa, Yemen April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People recite the Koran during Ramadan at the Grand Mosque in Sanaa, Yemen April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
People recite the Koran during Ramadan at the Grand Mosque in Sanaa, Yemen April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
29 / 48
Worshippers pray on the first Friday of Ramadan at Ayasofya-i Kebir Camii or Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Worshippers pray on the first Friday of Ramadan at Ayasofya-i Kebir Camii or Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
Worshippers pray on the first Friday of Ramadan at Ayasofya-i Kebir Camii or Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
30 / 48
Yemeni singer, Fouad al-Kebsi and his brother Akram, sit with guests for the iftar meal at their family house during Ramadan in Sanaa, Yemen April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Yemeni singer, Fouad al-Kebsi and his brother Akram, sit with guests for the iftar meal at their family house during Ramadan in Sanaa, Yemen April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Yemeni singer, Fouad al-Kebsi and his brother Akram, sit with guests for the iftar meal at their family house during Ramadan in Sanaa, Yemen April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
31 / 48
A Palestinian girl prays in front of the Dome of the Rock, in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, on the second Friday of Ramadan in Jerusalem April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian girl prays in front of the Dome of the Rock, in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, on the second Friday of Ramadan in Jerusalem April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
A Palestinian girl prays in front of the Dome of the Rock, in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, on the second Friday of Ramadan in Jerusalem April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
32 / 48
Afghan men perform Friday prayer inside a mosque, during Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan men perform Friday prayer inside a mosque, during Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
Afghan men perform Friday prayer inside a mosque, during Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
33 / 48
Muslims maintain social distance while they take part in Friday prayer during Ramadan in Kathmandu, Nepal April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Muslims maintain social distance while they take part in Friday prayer during Ramadan in Kathmandu, Nepal April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
Muslims maintain social distance while they take part in Friday prayer during Ramadan in Kathmandu, Nepal April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
34 / 48
A Muslim man reads the holy Koran at the Istiqlal Grreat Mosque during Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A Muslim man reads the holy Koran at the Istiqlal Grreat Mosque during Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
A Muslim man reads the holy Koran at the Istiqlal Grreat Mosque during Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
35 / 48
Catholic Cardinal John Onaiyekan distributes food to Muslims as they break their fast at the Al-Habbiyah Mosque in the Guzape District of Abuja, Nigeria, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Catholic Cardinal John Onaiyekan distributes food to Muslims as they break their fast at the Al-Habbiyah Mosque in the Guzape District of Abuja, Nigeria, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Catholic Cardinal John Onaiyekan distributes food to Muslims as they break their fast at the Al-Habbiyah Mosque in the Guzape District of Abuja, Nigeria, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
36 / 48
A girl wears a protective face mask in a mosque during Ramadan in Najaf, Iraq, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A girl wears a protective face mask in a mosque during Ramadan in Najaf, Iraq, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
A girl wears a protective face mask in a mosque during Ramadan in Najaf, Iraq, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
37 / 48
People pray in a mosque during Ramadan in Najaf, Iraq, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

People pray in a mosque during Ramadan in Najaf, Iraq, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
People pray in a mosque during Ramadan in Najaf, Iraq, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
38 / 48
Palestinians pray in front of the Dome of the Rock, in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, on the second Friday of Ramadan in Jerusalem April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians pray in front of the Dome of the Rock, in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, on the second Friday of Ramadan in Jerusalem April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
Palestinians pray in front of the Dome of the Rock, in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, on the second Friday of Ramadan in Jerusalem April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
39 / 48
A man attends Friday prayers during Ramadan at al-Husseini mosque in Amman, Jordan April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Muath Freij

A man attends Friday prayers during Ramadan at al-Husseini mosque in Amman, Jordan April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Muath Freij

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
A man attends Friday prayers during Ramadan at al-Husseini mosque in Amman, Jordan April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Muath Freij
Close
40 / 48
Vendors fill plastic bags with raisin juice for sale during Ramadan at a shop in Mosul, Iraq, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily

Vendors fill plastic bags with raisin juice for sale during Ramadan at a shop in Mosul, Iraq, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Vendors fill plastic bags with raisin juice for sale during Ramadan at a shop in Mosul, Iraq, April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily
Close
41 / 48
A woman stands near a decorative crescent moon at an orphanage in Damascus, Syria April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar

A woman stands near a decorative crescent moon at an orphanage in Damascus, Syria April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
A woman stands near a decorative crescent moon at an orphanage in Damascus, Syria April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar
Close
42 / 48
A man using his cellphone prays in a mosque during Ramadan in Najaf, Iraq, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A man using his cellphone prays in a mosque during Ramadan in Najaf, Iraq, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
A man using his cellphone prays in a mosque during Ramadan in Najaf, Iraq, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
43 / 48
A woman prepares sweets for customers during Ramadan at an orphanage in Damascus, Syria April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar

A woman prepares sweets for customers during Ramadan at an orphanage in Damascus, Syria April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
A woman prepares sweets for customers during Ramadan at an orphanage in Damascus, Syria April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Yamam al Shaar
Close
44 / 48
Afghan boys read the Koran in a madrasa, or religious school, during Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan boys read the Koran in a madrasa, or religious school, during Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Afghan boys read the Koran in a madrasa, or religious school, during Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
45 / 48
A porter opens a pack of cooked rice, received from a charity, as he and others have their Iftar (breaking fast) meal, during Ramadan in Karachi, Pakistan April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A porter opens a pack of cooked rice, received from a charity, as he and others have their Iftar (breaking fast) meal, during Ramadan in Karachi, Pakistan April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
A porter opens a pack of cooked rice, received from a charity, as he and others have their Iftar (breaking fast) meal, during Ramadan in Karachi, Pakistan April 17, 2021. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
46 / 48
Iraqi Muslims gather to break their fast during a free collective iftar on a street during Ramadan in Najaf, Iraq April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi Muslims gather to break their fast during a free collective iftar on a street during Ramadan in Najaf, Iraq April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Iraqi Muslims gather to break their fast during a free collective iftar on a street during Ramadan in Najaf, Iraq April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
47 / 48
Worshippers pray on the first Friday of Ramadan at the Kocatepe Mosque in Ankara, Turkey April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

Worshippers pray on the first Friday of Ramadan at the Kocatepe Mosque in Ankara, Turkey April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2021
Worshippers pray on the first Friday of Ramadan at the Kocatepe Mosque in Ankara, Turkey April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan
Close
48 / 48
View Again
View Next
Deadly street protests over tax reform proposal in Colombia

Deadly street protests over tax reform proposal in...

Next Slideshows

Deadly street protests over tax reform proposal in Colombia

Deadly street protests over tax reform proposal in Colombia

Protests originally called in opposition to a now-canceled tax reform have become a broad cry for action against the administration of President Ivan Duque,...

4:44pm EDT
Harrowing photos from inside India's COVID nightmare

Harrowing photos from inside India's COVID nightmare

The world's second most populous nation is in deep crisis, with its hospitals and morgues overwhelmed as healthcare professionals struggle to cope with streams...

1:28pm EDT
Mourning Andrew Brown Jr., Black man killed by North Carolina police

Mourning Andrew Brown Jr., Black man killed by North Carolina police

Family, friends and civil rights leaders gathered at a North Carolina church to mourn Andrew Brown, a Black man shot to death last month by sheriff's deputies -...

May 03 2021
Police break up anti-lockdown party in Belgium

Police break up anti-lockdown party in Belgium

Police fired water cannons and tear gas in a Brussels park to break up an anti-lockdown party of several hundred people designed to defy coronavirus social...

May 03 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Mexico City rail overpass collapses onto road

Mexico City rail overpass collapses onto road

At least 23 people were killed when a railway overpass and train collapsed onto a busy road in Mexico City on Monday night, crushing cars under fallen carriages and rubble.

Inside a COVID ICU in France

Inside a COVID ICU in France

Healthcare workers tend to coronavirus patients in Saint-Denis, near Paris, as the French government unwinds lockdown and curfew measures, hoping that a stepped-up vaccination drive and continued social distancing will bring the epidemic under control.

Deadly street protests over tax reform proposal in Colombia

Deadly street protests over tax reform proposal in Colombia

Protests originally called in opposition to a now-canceled tax reform have become a broad cry for action against the administration of President Ivan Duque, poverty and what demonstrators and some advocacy groups say is police violence.

Harrowing photos from inside India's COVID nightmare

Harrowing photos from inside India's COVID nightmare

The world's second most populous nation is in deep crisis, with its hospitals and morgues overwhelmed as healthcare professionals struggle to cope with streams of patients.

Mourning Andrew Brown Jr., Black man killed by North Carolina police

Mourning Andrew Brown Jr., Black man killed by North Carolina police

Family, friends and civil rights leaders gathered at a North Carolina church to mourn Andrew Brown, a Black man shot to death last month by sheriff's deputies - the latest in a national spate of killings to trigger demands for racial justice.

Police break up anti-lockdown party in Belgium

Police break up anti-lockdown party in Belgium

Police fired water cannons and tear gas in a Brussels park to break up an anti-lockdown party of several hundred people designed to defy coronavirus social distancing rules.

India's vaccinations plummet as coronavirus infections soar

India's vaccinations plummet as coronavirus infections soar

India's daily COVID-19 shots have fallen sharply from an all-time high reached last month, as domestic companies struggle to boost supplies and imports are limited while the country's health system struggles with new COVID-19 cases.

Celebrating Orthodox Easter

Celebrating Orthodox Easter

Orthodox Christians around the world mark the Easter holiday, with celebrations scaled back because of the pandemic.

Thousands revel at trial music festival in Liverpool

Thousands revel at trial music festival in Liverpool

Live music returns to the birthplace of The Beatles after a long coronavirus-enforced silence, as the English city of Liverpool hosted a one-off music festival to test whether such events spread the virus.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast